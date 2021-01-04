Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Jan 4, 2021 | 9:13am EST

Our oddest photos from 2020

Pistachio, a puppy that was born with green fur, is seen on the day he was born on a farm on the island of Sardinia, in Pattada, Italy, October 9, 2020. Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
A man wearing a surgical mask as a G-string walks past a woman on Oxford Street in London, Britain July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
Merlin Coles, 3, watches horse racing from Royal Ascot on TV at his home, while seated on his horse Mr Glitter Sparkles with his dog Mistress, in Bere Regis, Dorset, Britain, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Nursery plants are seen placed in seats during a rehearsal before Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu opera held a concert for plants to raise awareness about the importance of an audience after the coronavirus lockdown, in Barcelona, Spain June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
A smiley face is seen carved into the head of a sunflower in a field in Dunham Massey, Britain, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio, in a dome to facilitate social distancing, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
A man carries geese on top of his car as he drives on a highway that leads to the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Lyra Conley hugs Caesar McCool, a therapy llama nicknamed the "No Drama Llama," at site of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
Sylvain, also known as Freaky Hoody, a primary school teacher and France's "most tattooed man," poses with his eyes full of black ink at Palaiseau, southern Paris, France, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A local resident dressed as Yamraj, the Hindu god of death, wearing a coronavirus-themed balloon necklace, gestures as he poses during an awareness about social distancing and staying at home organized by Delhi police during a nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Protesters covering their faces attend a demonstration against a coronavirus lockdown in Berlin, Germany, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
Hossam Nasser, 32, plays with his camel "Anter" in front of his house in the Nubian village of Gharb Soheil, on the west bank of the Nile river in Aswan, Egypt February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Tercio Galdino, 66, and his wife Aliceia, 65, wear their protective 'space suits' as they walk on the sidewalk of Copacabana Beach amid the coronavirus outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
Guests sit inside teardrop-shaped tents hanging from trees created by Dutch artist Dre Wapenaar, offering an unusual accommodation for tourists in the Belgian countryside, near Borgloon, Belgium, July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Ryzhik the cat, which lost all four paws and received 3D-printed titanium prosthetics in 2019, is seen at the veterinarian clinic in Novosibirsk, Russia February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Vladislav Nekrasov

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Nurses hold newborn babies wearing protective face shields at the Praram 9 hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A seagull carries a protective face mask at the port of Dover, Britain, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A person dressed up as Spider-Man sits next to cabs as taxi drivers hold a protest against taxi-hailing apps such as Uber, Cabify and Didi at Angel de la Independencia monument, in Mexico City, Mexico, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
A Kashmir goat is seen as a herd invaded a Welsh seaside resort after the coronavirus lockdown left the streets deserted in Llandudno, Wales, Britain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Tattooed scrap yard worker Hiroyuki Nemoto, 48, poses for a photo with his one-year-old daughter Tsumugi at their home in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
A dog peeks out from a sundries store in Tondo, Manila, Philippines, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
People attend the first "coronavirus-proof" dance event in Nijmegen, Netherlands June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Alex Montagano demonstrates his "Hugging Station" with neighbor Sharon Pearce-Anderson, that he built to embrace family members with coronavirus precautions in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
A giant inflatable monster, one of a collection of monsters that appeared to mark Halloween, is seen in front of an office block in Manchester, Britain, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Norma Rashia, 22, undergoes facial massage with giant African land snails, which some claim boost collagen in the skin, in Amman, Jordan September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Reuben Goodman poses for a picture during his 5th birthday party in an empty street amid the coronavirus outbreak in South Orange, New Jersey April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
80-year old military veteran Michael Stanley, known as Major Mick, rows his homemade boat named the "Tintanic" along a canal as part of his fundraising challenge to raise funds for St Wilfrid's Hospice, in Chichester, Britain, October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Baran plays with her reborn baby doll at home, as many Iranian couples choose not to have children amid declining fertility rates, according to official figures, in Tehran, Iran October 7, 2020. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
A French bulldog named Nord Boss stands with his skateboard at a skatepark in the Sokolniki Park in Moscow, Russia October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Eliza, 3, scoots over a piece of temporary floor art depicting a swimming pool in London, Britain August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Team GB rhythmic gymnast Lynne Karina Hutchison trains on the seafront in Hove, Britain, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Joey Chestnut competes in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest before going on to consume a world-record 75 hot dogs in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
A man, with his face daubed in colors, wears eye frames made of bamboo straw during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
People hold glasses of wine as they practice wine yoga in Riga, Latvia August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A sponge with toothpicks is seen inside an elevator to prevent people from touching the lift buttons with their bare hands at a residential society, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Mumbai, India, August 2, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2020
A Peruvian tourist poses for a photo next to taxidermy bulls at "El panuelico de Hemingway" souvenir shop at Estafeta street, as the San Fermin festival was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Pamplona, Spain July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Men splash themselves with cold water during the annual cold water endurance ceremony, to purify their souls and wish for good fortune in the new year, at the Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2020
An elevated tram that ran past the end of its track sits on a sculpture of a whale tail entitled "Saved by a Whale's Tale" created by artist and architect Maarten Struijs, at De Akkers subway station in Spijkenisse, near Roterdam, Netherlands November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Minions toys are seen on cinema chairs to maintain social distancing between spectators at a MK2 cinema in Paris as the city's theaters reopen doors to the public following a coronavirus outbreak in France, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Pianist Cecile Wouters and singer Evelyne Zou perform on a lake during a rehearsal of their show "Melting Flotte" at the Chateau de Ricquebourg in Ricquebourg, France, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
Friends Vinicius Sanctus and Alessandro Russo ride electric monowheels called 'nuvem' (cloud) that were invented by them and inspired by the magic flying brooms of the Harry Potter series, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Nguyen Van Chien, 92, sits for a portrait to show his 16.4 foot (5-meter) long hair which, according to him, has not been cut for nearly 80 years, at his home in Tien Giang province, Vietnam, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yen Duong

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Austria's Daniel Bacher in action during the men's freeski slopestyle at the Winter Youth Olympics at Leysin Park in Leysin, Switzerland, January 20, 2020. Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Children play in a mud pool during the Online Boryeong Mud Festival at their home during a live streaming event, in Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2020
Belarusian shepherd Alexey Usikov, 33, drives a horse-drawn carriage equipped with a battery, headlights and small potbelly stove, which he crafted out of an old Audi-80, in the village of Knyazhytsy, Belarus May 28, 2020. Usikov jokingly calls it the Audi-40, as he used only half of the car. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Swiss artists Frank and Patrik Riklin pose in the bedroom of their Zero-Real-Estate land art installation on an alp in front of the Churfirsten mountain range and Lake Walen near Walenstadt, Switzerland, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children smoke while dressed-up in costumes during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A guinea pig wears a protective mask with a toy shopping cart during a demonstration in the office of a public organization, which launched the production of face masks for seniors and low-income citizens, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 26, 2020. The guinea pig, named Ukrop (Dill), lives in the office of the multi-member family association "AMMA" and receives care from its members. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
A woman poses under a Plex'Eat prototype plexiglass bubble by designer Christophe Gernigon, which surrounds diners to protect them from the coronavirus, during a presentation in Cormeilles-en-Parisis, near Paris, France, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Men dressed in loincloths prepare to snatch a wooden stick called "shingi" tossed by the priest during a naked festival at Saidaiji Temple in Okayama, Okayama Prefecture Japan February 15, 2020. The person who grabs the wooden stick is considered the "luckiest man of the year". REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
A woman walks her pig named Dior in Testaccio district, in Rome, Italy, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
A girl observes a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
An all-female group of canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs (La Scuola Italiana Cani Salvataggio) train with their dogs before patrolling the beach to ensure swimmers can enjoy the sea safely, in Riva dei Tarquini, near Rome, Italy, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Bar owner Tracie England sings inside a makeshift karaoke 'shower stall' set up in order to protect patrons from the coronavirus at Tracie's Place Restaurant and Karaoke in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
