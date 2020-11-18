Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 18, 2020 | 8:42am EST

Our pandemic-hit world as seen from above

Decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled for scrap in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled for scrap in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
Decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled for scrap in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
1 / 39
People wait in their vehicles for COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, October 21. REUTERS/Bing Guan

People wait in their vehicles for COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, October 21. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
People wait in their vehicles for COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, October 21. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Close
2 / 39
People sit in boats and watch a screening of a movie at Tel Aviv's "sail-in" floating cinema in Israel, August 20. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People sit in boats and watch a screening of a movie at Tel Aviv's "sail-in" floating cinema in Israel, August 20. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
People sit in boats and watch a screening of a movie at Tel Aviv's "sail-in" floating cinema in Israel, August 20. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
3 / 39
A view of a flooded cemetery following a storm in the village of Artesiano, in central Greece, September 19. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis &nbsp;

A view of a flooded cemetery following a storm in the village of Artesiano, in central Greece, September 19. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis  

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A view of a flooded cemetery following a storm in the village of Artesiano, in central Greece, September 19. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis  
Close
4 / 39
Sunbathers lie in circles marked on the grass to aid in social distancing at Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco, California, May 21. REUTERS/Drone Base

Sunbathers lie in circles marked on the grass to aid in social distancing at Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco, California, May 21. REUTERS/Drone Base

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Sunbathers lie in circles marked on the grass to aid in social distancing at Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco, California, May 21. REUTERS/Drone Base
Close
5 / 39
People sit inside their cars and watch an open-air performance in a parking lot in Jerusalem, August 4. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

People sit inside their cars and watch an open-air performance in a parking lot in Jerusalem, August 4. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
People sit inside their cars and watch an open-air performance in a parking lot in Jerusalem, August 4. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
Close
6 / 39
Marks left by vehicle tires are left in an empty parking lot at Woodbridge Center Mall in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey, May 21. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Marks left by vehicle tires are left in an empty parking lot at Woodbridge Center Mall in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey, May 21. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Marks left by vehicle tires are left in an empty parking lot at Woodbridge Center Mall in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey, May 21. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 39
A car is seen between graves at Vila Formosa cemetery during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 16. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A car is seen between graves at Vila Formosa cemetery during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 16. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
A car is seen between graves at Vila Formosa cemetery during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 16. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
8 / 39
Cars line up at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, July 16. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cars line up at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, July 16. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Cars line up at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, July 16. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 39
People swim at a swimming pool at the Atlantis The Palm hotel, as the Emirates reopen to tourism, in Dubai, July 7. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah &nbsp;

People swim at a swimming pool at the Atlantis The Palm hotel, as the Emirates reopen to tourism, in Dubai, July 7. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah  

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
People swim at a swimming pool at the Atlantis The Palm hotel, as the Emirates reopen to tourism, in Dubai, July 7. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah  
Close
10 / 39
People are seen on the beach in Bournemouth as they enjoy the hot weather in Britain, June 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp;

People are seen on the beach in Bournemouth as they enjoy the hot weather in Britain, June 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville  

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
People are seen on the beach in Bournemouth as they enjoy the hot weather in Britain, June 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville  
Close
11 / 39
Car sharing vehicles are seen at a parking lot on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, May 20. REUTERS/Lev Sergeev

Car sharing vehicles are seen at a parking lot on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, May 20. REUTERS/Lev Sergeev

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Car sharing vehicles are seen at a parking lot on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, May 20. REUTERS/Lev Sergeev
Close
12 / 39
Tents are pitched using social distancing at a sanctioned homeless encampment, christened Safe Sleeping Village, in a square next to city hall in San Francisco, California, May 19. REUTERS/Drone Base

Tents are pitched using social distancing at a sanctioned homeless encampment, christened Safe Sleeping Village, in a square next to city hall in San Francisco, California, May 19. REUTERS/Drone Base

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Tents are pitched using social distancing at a sanctioned homeless encampment, christened Safe Sleeping Village, in a square next to city hall in San Francisco, California, May 19. REUTERS/Drone Base
Close
13 / 39
Parking lots stand empty at the King of Prussia Mall in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania, May 21. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Parking lots stand empty at the King of Prussia Mall in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania, May 21. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Parking lots stand empty at the King of Prussia Mall in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania, May 21. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 39
An aerial view of crosses casting shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, June 15. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly &nbsp;

An aerial view of crosses casting shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, June 15. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly  

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
An aerial view of crosses casting shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, June 15. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly  
Close
15 / 39
The deserted Place de l'Etoile and the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, April 1. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The deserted Place de l'Etoile and the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, April 1. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
The deserted Place de l'Etoile and the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, April 1. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
16 / 39
Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty of visitors in Orlando, Florida, March 16. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty of visitors in Orlando, Florida, March 16. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty of visitors in Orlando, Florida, March 16. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Close
17 / 39
Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in Texas, April 17. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in Texas, April 17. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in Texas, April 17. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
18 / 39
A view of empty streets in Oia on the island of Santorini, Greece, May 7. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A view of empty streets in Oia on the island of Santorini, Greece, May 7. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
A view of empty streets in Oia on the island of Santorini, Greece, May 7. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
19 / 39
An empty Times Square in New York City, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

An empty Times Square in New York City, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
An empty Times Square in New York City, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
20 / 39
Gravediggers open new graves at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Gravediggers open new graves at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Gravediggers open new graves at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
21 / 39
A view of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

A view of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A view of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Close
22 / 39
Parked school buses are seen after California issued a stay-at-home order, in Los Angeles, April 3. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Parked school buses are seen after California issued a stay-at-home order, in Los Angeles, April 3. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Parked school buses are seen after California issued a stay-at-home order, in Los Angeles, April 3. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
23 / 39
An aerial view of the deserted Grand Mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Yasser Bakhsh

An aerial view of the deserted Grand Mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Yasser Bakhsh

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
An aerial view of the deserted Grand Mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Yasser Bakhsh
Close
24 / 39
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
25 / 39
New cars sit lined up next to the dock at the Port of Los Angeles, California, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

New cars sit lined up next to the dock at the Port of Los Angeles, California, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
New cars sit lined up next to the dock at the Port of Los Angeles, California, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
26 / 39
Municipality workers bury a coronavirus victim at a grave complex provided by the government in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 26, 2020. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

Municipality workers bury a coronavirus victim at a grave complex provided by the government in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 26, 2020. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
Municipality workers bury a coronavirus victim at a grave complex provided by the government in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 26, 2020. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
Close
27 / 39
An aerial view of Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
An aerial view of Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
28 / 39
The deserted place Louise de Bettignies in Lille, France, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The deserted place Louise de Bettignies in Lille, France, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
The deserted place Louise de Bettignies in Lille, France, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
29 / 39
The empty parking lots near the deserted Mont Saint-Michel in the French western region of Normandy, France, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The empty parking lots near the deserted Mont Saint-Michel in the French western region of Normandy, France, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
The empty parking lots near the deserted Mont Saint-Michel in the French western region of Normandy, France, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
30 / 39
The deserted Champs Elysee Avenue in Paris, France, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The deserted Champs Elysee Avenue in Paris, France, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
The deserted Champs Elysee Avenue in Paris, France, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
31 / 39
A deserted street is seen from the rooftop of the Baiyoke Sky Hotel during a curfew in Bangkok, Thailand, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A deserted street is seen from the rooftop of the Baiyoke Sky Hotel during a curfew in Bangkok, Thailand, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
A deserted street is seen from the rooftop of the Baiyoke Sky Hotel during a curfew in Bangkok, Thailand, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
32 / 39
An empty freeway intersection in Pasadena, near Los Angeles, California, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An empty freeway intersection in Pasadena, near Los Angeles, California, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
An empty freeway intersection in Pasadena, near Los Angeles, California, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
33 / 39
The downtown streets of Seattle, Washington are seen empty, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

The downtown streets of Seattle, Washington are seen empty, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
The downtown streets of Seattle, Washington are seen empty, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
34 / 39
An aerial view shows a roller coaster in Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise, in Yokohama, Japan, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An aerial view shows a roller coaster in Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise, in Yokohama, Japan, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
An aerial view shows a roller coaster in Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise, in Yokohama, Japan, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
35 / 39
The Candelaria church and Presidente Vargas Avenue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The Candelaria church and Presidente Vargas Avenue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
The Candelaria church and Presidente Vargas Avenue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
36 / 39
A view of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

A view of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A view of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Close
37 / 39
A deserted highway during curfew in Istanbul, Turkey, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A deserted highway during curfew in Istanbul, Turkey, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
A deserted highway during curfew in Istanbul, Turkey, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
38 / 39
An aerial view of vehicles queuing at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Alliant Energy Center complex, as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in Madison, Dane County, Wisconsin, U.S., November 5, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Bing Guan TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

An aerial view of vehicles queuing at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Alliant Energy Center complex, as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in Madison, Dane County, Wisconsin, U.S., November 5, 2020. Picture taken with a drone....more

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
An aerial view of vehicles queuing at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Alliant Energy Center complex, as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in Madison, Dane County, Wisconsin, U.S., November 5, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Bing Guan TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
39 / 39
View Again
View Next
Hurricane Iota smashes into Central America

Hurricane Iota smashes into Central America

Next Slideshows

Hurricane Iota smashes into Central America

Hurricane Iota smashes into Central America

Unleashing torrential floods even as it weakened, Storm Iota churned through Central America, causing swollen rivers to burst their banks, flipping roofs onto...

8:08am EST
Protesters block A49 highway construction in German forest

Protesters block A49 highway construction in German forest

Demonstrators protest against the destruction of a forest to build the A49 motorway extension near Stadtallendorf, Germany.

12:05am EST
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nov 17 2020
Thai protesters use inflatable ducks against water cannons

Thai protesters use inflatable ducks against water cannons

Thai police fired water cannon and teargas at protesters marching on parliament in the most violent confrontation since a youth-led protest movement emerged in...

Nov 17 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Hurricane Iota smashes into Central America

Hurricane Iota smashes into Central America

Unleashing torrential floods even as it weakened, Storm Iota churned through Central America, causing swollen rivers to burst their banks, flipping roofs onto streets and killing several people across the region.

Protesters block A49 highway construction in German forest

Protesters block A49 highway construction in German forest

Demonstrators protest against the destruction of a forest to build the A49 motorway extension near Stadtallendorf, Germany.

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Thai protesters use inflatable ducks against water cannons

Thai protesters use inflatable ducks against water cannons

Thai police fired water cannon and teargas at protesters marching on parliament in the most violent confrontation since a youth-led protest movement emerged in July.

World races to contain pandemic as cases surge

World races to contain pandemic as cases surge

Scenes from the frontlines of the global effort to contain the COVID outbreak as cases spike.

America's coast-to-coast COVID surge continues

America's coast-to-coast COVID surge continues

As total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark - just over a week after hitting 10 million - states across the nation reimposed restrictions to stem the resurgent virus that is straining many healthcare systems.

Deadly deluge in Philippines after Typhoon Vamco

Deadly deluge in Philippines after Typhoon Vamco

The death toll climbs from Typhoon Vamco, the deadliest cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, while many areas remained submerged in a northern region hit by the worst flooding in more than four decades.

Armenians set fire to homes before handing villages over to Azerbaijan

Armenians set fire to homes before handing villages over to Azerbaijan

Armenians resort to a scorched earth policy as the clock ticks down to a handover of territory to Azerbaijan under a Russia-brokered peace deal that followed six weeks of fighting between ethnic Armenian forces and Azeri troops over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas.

Inmates move bodies as coronavirus deaths overwhelm El Paso

Inmates move bodies as coronavirus deaths overwhelm El Paso

El Paso County detention inmates help move bodies to refrigerated trailers during a surge of coronavirus deaths in Texas.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast