Our pandemic-hit world as seen from above
Decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled for scrap in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People wait in their vehicles for COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, October 21. REUTERS/Bing Guan
People sit in boats and watch a screening of a movie at Tel Aviv's "sail-in" floating cinema in Israel, August 20. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A view of a flooded cemetery following a storm in the village of Artesiano, in central Greece, September 19. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
Sunbathers lie in circles marked on the grass to aid in social distancing at Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco, California, May 21. REUTERS/Drone Base
People sit inside their cars and watch an open-air performance in a parking lot in Jerusalem, August 4. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
Marks left by vehicle tires are left in an empty parking lot at Woodbridge Center Mall in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey, May 21. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A car is seen between graves at Vila Formosa cemetery during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 16. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Cars line up at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, July 16. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People swim at a swimming pool at the Atlantis The Palm hotel, as the Emirates reopen to tourism, in Dubai, July 7. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
People are seen on the beach in Bournemouth as they enjoy the hot weather in Britain, June 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Car sharing vehicles are seen at a parking lot on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, May 20. REUTERS/Lev Sergeev
Tents are pitched using social distancing at a sanctioned homeless encampment, christened Safe Sleeping Village, in a square next to city hall in San Francisco, California, May 19. REUTERS/Drone Base
Parking lots stand empty at the King of Prussia Mall in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania, May 21. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An aerial view of crosses casting shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, June 15. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
The deserted Place de l'Etoile and the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, April 1. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty of visitors in Orlando, Florida, March 16. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in Texas, April 17. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A view of empty streets in Oia on the island of Santorini, Greece, May 7. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An empty Times Square in New York City, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Gravediggers open new graves at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A view of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Parked school buses are seen after California issued a stay-at-home order, in Los Angeles, April 3. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An aerial view of the deserted Grand Mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Yasser Bakhsh
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New cars sit lined up next to the dock at the Port of Los Angeles, California, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Municipality workers bury a coronavirus victim at a grave complex provided by the government in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 26, 2020. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
An aerial view of Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The deserted place Louise de Bettignies in Lille, France, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
The empty parking lots near the deserted Mont Saint-Michel in the French western region of Normandy, France, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
The deserted Champs Elysee Avenue in Paris, France, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A deserted street is seen from the rooftop of the Baiyoke Sky Hotel during a curfew in Bangkok, Thailand, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An empty freeway intersection in Pasadena, near Los Angeles, California, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The downtown streets of Seattle, Washington are seen empty, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An aerial view shows a roller coaster in Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise, in Yokohama, Japan, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The Candelaria church and Presidente Vargas Avenue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A view of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
A deserted highway during curfew in Istanbul, Turkey, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An aerial view of vehicles queuing at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Alliant Energy Center complex, as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in Madison, Dane County, Wisconsin, U.S., November 5, 2020. Picture taken with a drone....more
