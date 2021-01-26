Our socially distanced society
Flaming Lips give a socially-distanced "Space Bubble" concert, using individual inflatable bubbles to avoid the spread of coronavirus, at the Criterion in Oklahoma City, January 22, 2021. Flaming Lips/Warner Music/Handout via REUTERS
People sit in bubbles at a restaurant during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Lausanne, Switzerland, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A man wearing a face mask rides a bike near a warning sign on Eel Brook Common as Britain continued its third COVID-19 lockdown in Fulham, London, Britain, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Samantha Bailey takes a selfie with a staff member dressed like a raptor at the Jurassic Quest drive-thru Experience outside The Rose Bowl Stadium during the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Pasadena, California, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mario...more
Catholic devotees observe physical distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, while attending Mass on the feast day of the Black Nazarene, outside Quiapo Church in Manila, Philippines, January 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
People eat at a restaurant as indoor dining reopens in a limited capacity to reduce the spread of coronavirus in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
People watch an outdoor movie screening within their social distances during the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Skiers are separated in an adapted queueing lift system to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, in Are, Sweden December 30, 2020. A sign reads "Keep a ski pole distance". TT News Agency/Pontus Lundahl via REUTERS
People watch movies from tents placed for social distancing at the campsites in Bandung, West Java Province, Indonesia, November 4, 2020. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa via REUTERS
Karen Degen exercises in a fitness centre, which was reopened after setting up huge tents allowing clients to exercise amid the coronavirus in Hamburg, Germany, January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
People wearing face masks and face shields as protection against the coronavirus attend a Mass outside a parish a day before the feast day of Santo Nino or Child Jesus, in Manila, Philippines, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
Jan 16, 2021; Green Bay, WI, USA; About 8,000 fans attend the Green Bay Packers playoff against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, January 16, 2021. This was the first time during the 2020 season that any season-ticket...more
Workers disinfect the courts where the Yonex Thailand Open Badminton tournament is taking place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand January 6, 2021. Badminton Association of Thailand/Handout via REUTERS
Skiers wear protective face masks and practice social distancing on the way to a chairlift as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Flachau, Austria January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Workers paint social distancing signs at Eel Brook Common as Britain began its third coronavirus lockdown in Fulham, London, Britain, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Yann Tessier
Customers are spaced far apart according to protocols as they enjoy a beer during the outbreak of the coronavirus, at Black Plague Brewery, a micro brewery in Oceanside, California, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Patrons drink at a bar on hammocks, after Catalonia's government imposed new restrictions in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 in Barcelona, Spain January 24, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
