Our socially distanced society

Jan 16, 2021; Green Bay, WI, USA; About 8,000 fans attend the Green Bay Packers playoff against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, January 16, 2021. This was the first time during the 2020 season that any season-ticket...more

Jan 16, 2021; Green Bay, WI, USA; About 8,000 fans attend the Green Bay Packers playoff against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, January 16, 2021. This was the first time during the 2020 season that any season-ticket holders were able to attend a game at Lambeau Field. Sarah Kloepping-USA TODAY NETWORK

Close