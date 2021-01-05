Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Jan 5, 2021 | 5:08pm EST

Our top photos from 2020

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
1 / 107
Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter "Christoph Giessen," resuscitate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber "IsoArk" for highly infectious coronavirus patients, from a clinic in Hanau, Germany, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter "Christoph Giessen," resuscitate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber "IsoArk" for highly infectious coronavirus patients, from...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter "Christoph Giessen," resuscitate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber "IsoArk" for highly infectious coronavirus patients, from a clinic in Hanau, Germany, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
2 / 107
A member of Lebanese army walks past the rubble at the site of a blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A member of Lebanese army walks past the rubble at the site of a blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A member of Lebanese army walks past the rubble at the site of a blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
3 / 107
Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 107
An aerial view shows bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An aerial view shows bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
An aerial view shows bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 107
Best Supporting Actor winner Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Best Supporting Actor winner Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Best Supporting Actor winner Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
6 / 107
A migrant carries her belongings following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

A migrant carries her belongings following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A migrant carries her belongings following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Close
7 / 107
A boy gestures as a man in a Haitian National Police uniform aims a gun during a shooting in Champ de Mars, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A boy gestures as a man in a Haitian National Police uniform aims a gun during a shooting in Champ de Mars, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A boy gestures as a man in a Haitian National Police uniform aims a gun during a shooting in Champ de Mars, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
8 / 107
Gang members are seen inside a cell at Quezaltepeque jail during a media tour in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Gang members are seen inside a cell at Quezaltepeque jail during a media tour in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Gang members are seen inside a cell at Quezaltepeque jail during a media tour in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
9 / 107
A woman takes a selfie as her friend adjusts her makeup in a pink muhly grass field at a park in Hanam, South Korea, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A woman takes a selfie as her friend adjusts her makeup in a pink muhly grass field at a park in Hanam, South Korea, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A woman takes a selfie as her friend adjusts her makeup in a pink muhly grass field at a park in Hanam, South Korea, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
10 / 107
Patricia McCloskey and her husband Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protesters as they enter their neighborhood during a demonstration against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Patricia McCloskey and her husband Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protesters as they enter their neighborhood during a demonstration against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Patricia McCloskey and her husband Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protesters as they enter their neighborhood during a demonstration against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
11 / 107
A drone image shows decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2020 PACKAGES.

A drone image shows decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A drone image shows decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS POY" FOR ALL BEST OF 2020 PACKAGES.
Close
12 / 107
Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside their house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside their house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside their house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Close
13 / 107
Neonatal nurse Kirsty Hartley carries newborn Theo Anderson, who was born prematurely, to his mother Kirsty Anderson, in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Burnley, East Lancashire, Britain, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Neonatal nurse Kirsty Hartley carries newborn Theo Anderson, who was born prematurely, to his mother Kirsty Anderson, in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital, during the coronavirus...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Neonatal nurse Kirsty Hartley carries newborn Theo Anderson, who was born prematurely, to his mother Kirsty Anderson, in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Burnley, East Lancashire, Britain, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
14 / 107
Anurak Jeantawanich, 52, pushes against police officers during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, October 16, 2020. "I could sense danger coming," said Jeantawanich. "I looked each of them in the eye and told them not to come any closer, that there were a lot of young students and girls here." REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Anurak Jeantawanich, 52, pushes against police officers during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, October 16, 2020. "I could sense danger coming," said Jeantawanich. "I looked each of them in the eye and told them not to come any...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Anurak Jeantawanich, 52, pushes against police officers during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, October 16, 2020. "I could sense danger coming," said Jeantawanich. "I looked each of them in the eye and told them not to come any closer, that there were a lot of young students and girls here." REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
15 / 107
A surfer takes some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A surfer takes some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A surfer takes some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 107
Protester Patrick Hutchinson carries an injured counter-protester to safety, near Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Protester Patrick Hutchinson carries an injured counter-protester to safety, near Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Protester Patrick Hutchinson carries an injured counter-protester to safety, near Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
17 / 107
Billie Eilish arrives at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Billie Eilish arrives at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Billie Eilish arrives at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
18 / 107
Monkeys are sedated as they recover after a sterilization procedure carried out by the Department of National Parks due to the increase in macaque population in the urban area and tourist spots in Lopburi, Thailand, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monkeys are sedated as they recover after a sterilization procedure carried out by the Department of National Parks due to the increase in macaque population in the urban area and tourist spots in Lopburi, Thailand, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Monkeys are sedated as they recover after a sterilization procedure carried out by the Department of National Parks due to the increase in macaque population in the urban area and tourist spots in Lopburi, Thailand, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
19 / 107
A group of migrants climb up the banks of the Rio Grande river after crossing into the United States from Mexico on a raft, in Los Ebanos, Texas, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A group of migrants climb up the banks of the Rio Grande river after crossing into the United States from Mexico on a raft, in Los Ebanos, Texas, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A group of migrants climb up the banks of the Rio Grande river after crossing into the United States from Mexico on a raft, in Los Ebanos, Texas, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
20 / 107
A man exits a vehicle with a gun as Dan Gregory is tended to by medics after being shot in the arm by a driver, who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Seattle, Washington, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A man exits a vehicle with a gun as Dan Gregory is tended to by medics after being shot in the arm by a driver, who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A man exits a vehicle with a gun as Dan Gregory is tended to by medics after being shot in the arm by a driver, who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Seattle, Washington, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
21 / 107
Juliana, who says she is four months pregnant, reacts in front of the body of her husband Davi Barboza, who was shot in Sao Carlos during a police operation after heavy confrontations between drug gangs, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 27, 2020. "I want to ask whoever is in that life to get out," Juliana said. "Think of your family because it's very difficult for us. I don't know how I'm going to go back home and not see him anymore." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Juliana, who says she is four months pregnant, reacts in front of the body of her husband Davi Barboza, who was shot in Sao Carlos during a police operation after heavy confrontations between drug gangs, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 27, 2020. "I...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Juliana, who says she is four months pregnant, reacts in front of the body of her husband Davi Barboza, who was shot in Sao Carlos during a police operation after heavy confrontations between drug gangs, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 27, 2020. "I want to ask whoever is in that life to get out," Juliana said. "Think of your family because it's very difficult for us. I don't know how I'm going to go back home and not see him anymore." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
22 / 107
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in Manhattan, New York City, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in Manhattan, New York City, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in Manhattan, New York City, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
23 / 107
A man takes a break from cleaning his house, which was covered in mud after flooding caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A man takes a break from cleaning his house, which was covered in mud after flooding caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A man takes a break from cleaning his house, which was covered in mud after flooding caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
24 / 107
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Britain, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Britain, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Britain, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
25 / 107
A group of chinstrap penguins walk on top of an iceberg floating near Lemaire Channel, Antarctica, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A group of chinstrap penguins walk on top of an iceberg floating near Lemaire Channel, Antarctica, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A group of chinstrap penguins walk on top of an iceberg floating near Lemaire Channel, Antarctica, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
26 / 107
Crowds wearing protective masks are seen at Shinagawa station in Tokyo, Japan, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Crowds wearing protective masks are seen at Shinagawa station in Tokyo, Japan, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Crowds wearing protective masks are seen at Shinagawa station in Tokyo, Japan, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
27 / 107
Dogs wear masks at a main shopping area amid the coronavirus outbreak in downtown Shanghai, China, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Dogs wear masks at a main shopping area amid the coronavirus outbreak in downtown Shanghai, China, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Dogs wear masks at a main shopping area amid the coronavirus outbreak in downtown Shanghai, China, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
28 / 107
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, and other lawmakers climb on the fence of Venezuela's National Assembly building in Caracas, Venezuela, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, and other lawmakers climb on the fence of Venezuela's National Assembly building in Caracas, Venezuela, January 5, 2020....more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, and other lawmakers climb on the fence of Venezuela's National Assembly building in Caracas, Venezuela, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
29 / 107
A health worker reacts before the burial of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer who died from the coronavirus, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A health worker reacts before the burial of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer who died from the coronavirus, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A health worker reacts before the burial of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer who died from the coronavirus, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
30 / 107
A dog, left in a garage covered with ashes, barks nearby the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A dog, left in a garage covered with ashes, barks nearby the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A dog, left in a garage covered with ashes, barks nearby the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
31 / 107
A fallen tree lies in an area of the Amazon jungle that was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A fallen tree lies in an area of the Amazon jungle that was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A fallen tree lies in an area of the Amazon jungle that was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
32 / 107
Designer Olivier Rousteing presents his Fall/Winter 2020/2021 collection show for fashion house Balmain during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Olivier Rousteing presents his Fall/Winter 2020/2021 collection show for fashion house Balmain during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Designer Olivier Rousteing presents his Fall/Winter 2020/2021 collection show for fashion house Balmain during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
33 / 107
Khadjou Sambe, 25, Senegal's first female professional surfer, surfs during a training session off the coast of Ngor, Dakar, Senegal, August 18, 2020. "When I am in the water I feel something extraordinary, something special in my heart," said Sambe. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Khadjou Sambe, 25, Senegal's first female professional surfer, surfs during a training session off the coast of Ngor, Dakar, Senegal, August 18, 2020. "When I am in the water I feel something extraordinary, something special in my heart," said Sambe....more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Khadjou Sambe, 25, Senegal's first female professional surfer, surfs during a training session off the coast of Ngor, Dakar, Senegal, August 18, 2020. "When I am in the water I feel something extraordinary, something special in my heart," said Sambe. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
34 / 107
A cemetery worker digs new graves at the Xico cemetery, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A cemetery worker digs new graves at the Xico cemetery, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A cemetery worker digs new graves at the Xico cemetery, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
35 / 107
Schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, 35, takes a picture of his two-year-old daughter Bianca painting his toenails as his wife, Bianca's mother Chiara Zuddas, looks out from their balcony at their home during the coronavirus outbreak, in San Fiorano, Italy, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, 35, takes a picture of his two-year-old daughter Bianca painting his toenails as his wife, Bianca's mother Chiara Zuddas, looks out from their balcony at their home during the coronavirus outbreak, in San Fiorano, Italy,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, 35, takes a picture of his two-year-old daughter Bianca painting his toenails as his wife, Bianca's mother Chiara Zuddas, looks out from their balcony at their home during the coronavirus outbreak, in San Fiorano, Italy, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Close
36 / 107
A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, passes by in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, passes by in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020....more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, passes by in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
37 / 107
An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
38 / 107
Foreign prisoners, suspected of being part of the Islamic State, lie in a prison cell in Hasaka, Syria, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Foreign prisoners, suspected of being part of the Islamic State, lie in a prison cell in Hasaka, Syria, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Foreign prisoners, suspected of being part of the Islamic State, lie in a prison cell in Hasaka, Syria, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
39 / 107
Federal law enforcement officers fire tear gas and other munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Federal law enforcement officers fire tear gas and other munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Federal law enforcement officers fire tear gas and other munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
40 / 107
Health workers carry the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus for his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Health workers carry the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus for his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Health workers carry the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus for his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
41 / 107
Koiku, who is a geisha, gets ready at Ikuko's home to work at a party hosted by customers at a luxury restaurant, where she will be entertaining with other geisha in Tokyo, Japan, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Koiku, who is a geisha, gets ready at Ikuko's home to work at a party hosted by customers at a luxury restaurant, where she will be entertaining with other geisha in Tokyo, Japan, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Koiku, who is a geisha, gets ready at Ikuko's home to work at a party hosted by customers at a luxury restaurant, where she will be entertaining with other geisha in Tokyo, Japan, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
42 / 107
The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, lays on a sidewalk of Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from emergency services as he suffered from breathing problems, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17, 2020. According to residents, it took about 30 hours to remove the body. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, lays on a sidewalk of Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from emergency services as he suffered from breathing problems, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, lays on a sidewalk of Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from emergency services as he suffered from breathing problems, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17, 2020. According to residents, it took about 30 hours to remove the body. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
43 / 107
Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Close
44 / 107
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services funeral home in Harlem carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manhattan, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services funeral home in Harlem carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services funeral home in Harlem carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manhattan, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
45 / 107
Detained Filipino activist Reina Mae Nasino, 23, holds a flower during the burial of her three-month-old baby River, who died while she was in prison, in Manila North Cemetery, Philippines, October 16, 2020. "We were denied the chance to be together. I did not even see your laughter," said Nasino. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Detained Filipino activist Reina Mae Nasino, 23, holds a flower during the burial of her three-month-old baby River, who died while she was in prison, in Manila North Cemetery, Philippines, October 16, 2020. "We were denied the chance to be together....more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Detained Filipino activist Reina Mae Nasino, 23, holds a flower during the burial of her three-month-old baby River, who died while she was in prison, in Manila North Cemetery, Philippines, October 16, 2020. "We were denied the chance to be together. I did not even see your laughter," said Nasino. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
46 / 107
Galiya, 29, who is homeless, looks out from a makeshift shelter in Omsk, Russia, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Galiya, 29, who is homeless, looks out from a makeshift shelter in Omsk, Russia, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Galiya, 29, who is homeless, looks out from a makeshift shelter in Omsk, Russia, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Close
47 / 107
Medical staff treat a patient inside the emergency ward of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Medical staff treat a patient inside the emergency ward of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Medical staff treat a patient inside the emergency ward of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
48 / 107
A man walks in the middle of the road during anti-government protests in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A man walks in the middle of the road during anti-government protests in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A man walks in the middle of the road during anti-government protests in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
49 / 107
Protesters on horseback rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, through downtown Houston, Texas, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Protesters on horseback rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, through downtown Houston, Texas, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Protesters on horseback rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, through downtown Houston, Texas, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
50 / 107
Men dressed in loincloths prepare to snatch a wooden stick called "shingi" tossed by the priest during a naked festival at Saidaiji Temple in Okayama, Okayama Prefecture, Japan, February 15, 2020. The person who grabs the wooden stick is considered the "luckiest man of the year." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Men dressed in loincloths prepare to snatch a wooden stick called "shingi" tossed by the priest during a naked festival at Saidaiji Temple in Okayama, Okayama Prefecture, Japan, February 15, 2020. The person who grabs the wooden stick is considered...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Men dressed in loincloths prepare to snatch a wooden stick called "shingi" tossed by the priest during a naked festival at Saidaiji Temple in Okayama, Okayama Prefecture, Japan, February 15, 2020. The person who grabs the wooden stick is considered the "luckiest man of the year." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
51 / 107
A member of Mexico's National Guard detains a migrant, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., near the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Torres

A member of Mexico's National Guard detains a migrant, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., near the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A member of Mexico's National Guard detains a migrant, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., near the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
52 / 107
An empty street is seen during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manhattan, New York City, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

An empty street is seen during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manhattan, New York City, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
An empty street is seen during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manhattan, New York City, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
53 / 107
U.S. President Donald Trump is seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump is seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump is seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
54 / 107
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
55 / 107
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate General Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal amid widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate General Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal amid widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate General Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal amid widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
Close
56 / 107
A demonstrator holds a tear gas canister to be thrown back to police during a clash between demonstrators and police following a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A demonstrator holds a tear gas canister to be thrown back to police during a clash between demonstrators and police following a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A demonstrator holds a tear gas canister to be thrown back to police during a clash between demonstrators and police following a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
57 / 107
Forensic workers check the body of a man killed by a criminal faction in a clandestine cemetery during a police operation in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Forensic workers check the body of a man killed by a criminal faction in a clandestine cemetery during a police operation in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Forensic workers check the body of a man killed by a criminal faction in a clandestine cemetery during a police operation in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
58 / 107
A man waves a British flag on Brexit day in London, Britain, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A man waves a British flag on Brexit day in London, Britain, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A man waves a British flag on Brexit day in London, Britain, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
59 / 107
An adult male jaguar named Ousado rests during treatment for burn injuries on his paws after a fire in Pantanal, at NGO Nex Institute in Corumba de Goias, Goias State, Brazil, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An adult male jaguar named Ousado rests during treatment for burn injuries on his paws after a fire in Pantanal, at NGO Nex Institute in Corumba de Goias, Goias State, Brazil, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
An adult male jaguar named Ousado rests during treatment for burn injuries on his paws after a fire in Pantanal, at NGO Nex Institute in Corumba de Goias, Goias State, Brazil, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
60 / 107
Medical workers in protective suits attend to coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a designated hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 6, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Medical workers in protective suits attend to coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a designated hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 6, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits attend to coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a designated hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 6, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
61 / 107
Patricia, who is pregnant, and Obelson, who got married in a joint ceremony with another pregnant couple who they did not know to share the costs of the ceremony, pose for a photo outside the church where they got married in Baie de Henne, Nord Ouest Department, Haiti. Picture taken October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

Patricia, who is pregnant, and Obelson, who got married in a joint ceremony with another pregnant couple who they did not know to share the costs of the ceremony, pose for a photo outside the church where they got married in Baie de Henne, Nord Ouest...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Patricia, who is pregnant, and Obelson, who got married in a joint ceremony with another pregnant couple who they did not know to share the costs of the ceremony, pose for a photo outside the church where they got married in Baie de Henne, Nord Ouest Department, Haiti. Picture taken October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl
Close
62 / 107
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the upcoming presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned the protective cover because she didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line, and her child doesn't have a mask. She said she works as a teacher, and wanted to take precautions for her students' sakes. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the upcoming presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned the protective cover because she didn't know how many...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the upcoming presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned the protective cover because she didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line, and her child doesn't have a mask. She said she works as a teacher, and wanted to take precautions for her students' sakes. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
63 / 107
Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during his group stage match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during the ATP Finals at The O2, London, Britain, November 15, 2020. Action Images via Reuters

Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during his group stage match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during the ATP Finals at The O2, London, Britain, November 15, 2020. Action Images via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during his group stage match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during the ATP Finals at The O2, London, Britain, November 15, 2020. Action Images via Reuters
Close
64 / 107
Members of a military band perform during a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the United Nations (UN) Forces' participation in the Korean War, in Seoul, South Korea, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Members of a military band perform during a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the United Nations (UN) Forces' participation in the Korean War, in Seoul, South Korea, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Members of a military band perform during a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the United Nations (UN) Forces' participation in the Korean War, in Seoul, South Korea, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
65 / 107
Rain falls as C'Monie Scott raises her fist while people chant around her at a memorial site for George Floyd, created at the place where he was taken into police custody and later pronounced dead, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Rain falls as C'Monie Scott raises her fist while people chant around her at a memorial site for George Floyd, created at the place where he was taken into police custody and later pronounced dead, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020....more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Rain falls as C'Monie Scott raises her fist while people chant around her at a memorial site for George Floyd, created at the place where he was taken into police custody and later pronounced dead, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
66 / 107
Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
67 / 107
Nurse Dilara Fahrioglu's goggles are covered with vapor after taking care of a COVID-19 patient at an intensive care unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Nurse Dilara Fahrioglu's goggles are covered with vapor after taking care of a COVID-19 patient at an intensive care unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Nurse Dilara Fahrioglu's goggles are covered with vapor after taking care of a COVID-19 patient at an intensive care unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
68 / 107
A participant embraces a member of Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, who stands guard during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A participant embraces a member of Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, who stands guard during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A participant embraces a member of Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, who stands guard during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
69 / 107
A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
70 / 107
An injured man is pinned under a vehicle following an explosion in Beirut's port area, in Beirut, Lebanon, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

An injured man is pinned under a vehicle following an explosion in Beirut's port area, in Beirut, Lebanon, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
An injured man is pinned under a vehicle following an explosion in Beirut's port area, in Beirut, Lebanon, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
71 / 107
An aerial view shows flooded homes within a village after the River Nile broke the dykes in Jonglei State, South Sudan, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

An aerial view shows flooded homes within a village after the River Nile broke the dykes in Jonglei State, South Sudan, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
An aerial view shows flooded homes within a village after the River Nile broke the dykes in Jonglei State, South Sudan, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Close
72 / 107
Large waves hit the harbor wall at Newhaven, Britain, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Large waves hit the harbor wall at Newhaven, Britain, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Large waves hit the harbor wall at Newhaven, Britain, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
73 / 107
Coronavirus patient Maria Josefa Arias, 76, is lifted into an Ambuiberica ambulance by her son Ander Maria Dominguez Arias and emergency technician Marisa Arguello de Paula during the coronavirus outbreak, in Llodio, Spain, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent West

Coronavirus patient Maria Josefa Arias, 76, is lifted into an Ambuiberica ambulance by her son Ander Maria Dominguez Arias and emergency technician Marisa Arguello de Paula during the coronavirus outbreak, in Llodio, Spain, April 19, 2020....more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Coronavirus patient Maria Josefa Arias, 76, is lifted into an Ambuiberica ambulance by her son Ander Maria Dominguez Arias and emergency technician Marisa Arguello de Paula during the coronavirus outbreak, in Llodio, Spain, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
74 / 107
Brighton & Hove Albion's Alireza Jahanbakhsh scores their first goal against Chelsea during their Premier League match at The American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, Britain, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Brighton & Hove Albion's Alireza Jahanbakhsh scores their first goal against Chelsea during their Premier League match at The American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, Britain, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Brighton & Hove Albion's Alireza Jahanbakhsh scores their first goal against Chelsea during their Premier League match at The American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, Britain, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
75 / 107
Women cry for their relatives, missing under the debris of a blast site hit by a rocket, during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Women cry for their relatives, missing under the debris of a blast site hit by a rocket, during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Women cry for their relatives, missing under the debris of a blast site hit by a rocket, during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
76 / 107
Maasai men of Matapato jostle to parade as they attend the Olng'esherr (meat-eating) passage ceremony to unite two age-sets - the older Ilpaamu and the younger Ilaitete into senior elderhood as the final rite of passage - after the event was initially postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, in the Maparasha hills of Kajiado, Kenya, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Maasai men of Matapato jostle to parade as they attend the Olng'esherr (meat-eating) passage ceremony to unite two age-sets - the older Ilpaamu and the younger Ilaitete into senior elderhood as the final rite of passage - after the event was...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Maasai men of Matapato jostle to parade as they attend the Olng'esherr (meat-eating) passage ceremony to unite two age-sets - the older Ilpaamu and the younger Ilaitete into senior elderhood as the final rite of passage - after the event was initially postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, in the Maparasha hills of Kajiado, Kenya, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
77 / 107
A woman wearing flame-resistant clothing photographs an airplane as it drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A woman wearing flame-resistant clothing photographs an airplane as it drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A woman wearing flame-resistant clothing photographs an airplane as it drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
78 / 107
A Palestinian girl cries as she is comforted by her uncle after Israeli forces demolished her family's house near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian girl cries as she is comforted by her uncle after Israeli forces demolished her family's house near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A Palestinian girl cries as she is comforted by her uncle after Israeli forces demolished her family's house near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
79 / 107
Multiple members of medical staff in protective suits move an 18-year old patient suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Multiple members of medical staff in protective suits move an 18-year old patient suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Multiple members of medical staff in protective suits move an 18-year old patient suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
80 / 107
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up the speech of U.S. President Donald Trump after his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up the speech of U.S. President Donald Trump after his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up the speech of U.S. President Donald Trump after his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
81 / 107
An Iraqi demonstrator walks among smoke from burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, Iraq, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

An Iraqi demonstrator walks among smoke from burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, Iraq, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
An Iraqi demonstrator walks among smoke from burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, Iraq, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
Close
82 / 107
A Belarusian law enforcement officer gestures next to an injured protester Yevgeny Zaichkin, who lies on the ground during clashes after presidential election polls closed in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A Belarusian law enforcement officer gestures next to an injured protester Yevgeny Zaichkin, who lies on the ground during clashes after presidential election polls closed in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A Belarusian law enforcement officer gestures next to an injured protester Yevgeny Zaichkin, who lies on the ground during clashes after presidential election polls closed in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
83 / 107
Triathlete Lloyd Bebbington trains in a pool in his garden at home, in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Triathlete Lloyd Bebbington trains in a pool in his garden at home, in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Triathlete Lloyd Bebbington trains in a pool in his garden at home, in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
84 / 107
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores a penalty to win the penalty shootout and the FA Community Shield in a match against Liverpool, as play resumes behind closed doors, at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, August 29, 2020. Pool via REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores a penalty to win the penalty shootout and the FA Community Shield in a match against Liverpool, as play resumes behind closed doors, at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, August 29, 2020. Pool via...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores a penalty to win the penalty shootout and the FA Community Shield in a match against Liverpool, as play resumes behind closed doors, at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, August 29, 2020. Pool via REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Close
85 / 107
Cyclists compete during the UCI Road World Championships at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, Italy, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Cyclists compete during the UCI Road World Championships at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, Italy, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Cyclists compete during the UCI Road World Championships at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, Italy, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Close
86 / 107
People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
87 / 107
An aerial view shows damage caused by floods following torrential rain in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An aerial view shows damage caused by floods following torrential rain in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
An aerial view shows damage caused by floods following torrential rain in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
88 / 107
Britain's Johanna Konta and Coco Gauff of the U.S. play a match during the French Open at Roland Garros, Paris, France, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Britain's Johanna Konta and Coco Gauff of the U.S. play a match during the French Open at Roland Garros, Paris, France, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Britain's Johanna Konta and Coco Gauff of the U.S. play a match during the French Open at Roland Garros, Paris, France, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
89 / 107
A woman from the Turkana tribe walks through a swarm of desert locusts at the village of Lorengippi near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A woman from the Turkana tribe walks through a swarm of desert locusts at the village of Lorengippi near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A woman from the Turkana tribe walks through a swarm of desert locusts at the village of Lorengippi near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
90 / 107
A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate media announcements that Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Union Square in Manhattan, New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate media announcements that Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Union Square in Manhattan, New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate media announcements that Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Union Square in Manhattan, New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
91 / 107
A man holds his three sons as migrants from Afghanistan arrive on a dinghy on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A man holds his three sons as migrants from Afghanistan arrive on a dinghy on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A man holds his three sons as migrants from Afghanistan arrive on a dinghy on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
92 / 107
People carry a statue depicting Jesus Christ back inside, after Priest Don Amedeo Basile led a Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations on the rooftop of the Maria S.S. Addolorata church for locals to participate from their balconies and windows, in the southern city of Taranto, Italy, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

People carry a statue depicting Jesus Christ back inside, after Priest Don Amedeo Basile led a Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations on the rooftop of the Maria S.S. Addolorata church for locals to participate from...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
People carry a statue depicting Jesus Christ back inside, after Priest Don Amedeo Basile led a Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations on the rooftop of the Maria S.S. Addolorata church for locals to participate from their balconies and windows, in the southern city of Taranto, Italy, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
93 / 107
Iranian people attend a funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran, January 6, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Iranian people attend a funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran, January 6,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Iranian people attend a funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran, January 6, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Close
94 / 107
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill, and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Doug, react at their election rally after news media announced that Biden won the 2020 presidential election over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill, and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Doug, react at their election rally after news media announced that Biden won the 2020 presidential election over...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill, and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Doug, react at their election rally after news media announced that Biden won the 2020 presidential election over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
95 / 107
Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza race during Stage 7 of the Dakar Rally in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza race during Stage 7 of the Dakar Rally in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza race during Stage 7 of the Dakar Rally in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
96 / 107
A police officer gestures as a member of a feminist collective paints her shield during a march to mark the International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

A police officer gestures as a member of a feminist collective paints her shield during a march to mark the International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A police officer gestures as a member of a feminist collective paints her shield during a march to mark the International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
97 / 107
President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
98 / 107
Crosses cast shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery, as pictured from the air amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Crosses cast shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery, as pictured from the air amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Crosses cast shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery, as pictured from the air amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
99 / 107
An Ethiopian woman, who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

An Ethiopian woman, who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
An Ethiopian woman, who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
100 / 107
Inmates protest on the roof of a prison building demanding a speedier judicial process and that they be granted bail, after the number of the coronavirus cases increased in prisons across the country, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Inmates protest on the roof of a prison building demanding a speedier judicial process and that they be granted bail, after the number of the coronavirus cases increased in prisons across the country, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, November 18, 2020. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Inmates protest on the roof of a prison building demanding a speedier judicial process and that they be granted bail, after the number of the coronavirus cases increased in prisons across the country, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
101 / 107
Matias Disciosia, a devoted Diego Maradona fan who tattooed Maradona's name and former jersey number on his back, looks through his closet at his home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Matias Disciosia, a devoted Diego Maradona fan who tattooed Maradona's name and former jersey number on his back, looks through his closet at his home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Matias Disciosia, a devoted Diego Maradona fan who tattooed Maradona's name and former jersey number on his back, looks through his closet at his home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
102 / 107
The wife of a 57-year-old coronavirus victim wails as she looks at the body of her husband before he is taken for cremation by members of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal, in New Delhi, India, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The wife of a 57-year-old coronavirus victim wails as she looks at the body of her husband before he is taken for cremation by members of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal, in New Delhi, India, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
The wife of a 57-year-old coronavirus victim wails as she looks at the body of her husband before he is taken for cremation by members of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal, in New Delhi, India, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
103 / 107
A woman puts out a fire at a vandalized Carrefour store during a march in Sao Paulo on National Black Consciousness Day and in protest against the death of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a Black man beaten to death at a market in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A woman puts out a fire at a vandalized Carrefour store during a march in Sao Paulo on National Black Consciousness Day and in protest against the death of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a Black man beaten to death at a market in Porto Alegre,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
A woman puts out a fire at a vandalized Carrefour store during a march in Sao Paulo on National Black Consciousness Day and in protest against the death of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a Black man beaten to death at a market in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
104 / 107
Sammy Olszta, 6, grandson of U.S. Olympic wrestling Gold Medalist and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Dan Gable, leans against the Resolute Desk as Gable delivers remarks beside President Donald Trump during a presentation ceremony inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Sammy Olszta, 6, grandson of U.S. Olympic wrestling Gold Medalist and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Dan Gable, leans against the Resolute Desk as Gable delivers remarks beside President Donald Trump during a presentation ceremony inside the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Sammy Olszta, 6, grandson of U.S. Olympic wrestling Gold Medalist and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Dan Gable, leans against the Resolute Desk as Gable delivers remarks beside President Donald Trump during a presentation ceremony inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
105 / 107
A general view of treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, Russia, November 13, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A general view of treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, Russia, November 13, 2020.  REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
A general view of treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, Russia, November 13, 2020.  REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
106 / 107
Margaret Keenan, 90, becomes the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial, administered by nurse May Parsons, at University Hospital in Coventry, Britain, December 8, 2020. Jacob King/Pool

Margaret Keenan, 90, becomes the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial, administered by nurse May Parsons, at University Hospital in Coventry, Britain, December 8, 2020. Jacob King/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Margaret Keenan, 90, becomes the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial, administered by nurse May Parsons, at University Hospital in Coventry, Britain, December 8, 2020. Jacob King/Pool
Close
107 / 107
View Again
View Next
2020 from above: Our top aerial photos of the year

2020 from above: Our top aerial photos of the year

Next Slideshows

2020 from above: Our top aerial photos of the year

2020 from above: Our top aerial photos of the year

Our top aerial photography from 2020.

3:03pm EST
Dakar Rally 2021

Dakar Rally 2021

The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac 'bubble'.

2:18pm EST
Our oddest photos from 2020

Our oddest photos from 2020

Our strangest and most unusual pictures from 2020.

12:35pm EST
Britain returns to lockdown as new COVID variant spreads

Britain returns to lockdown as new COVID variant spreads

Britain begins its third coronavirus lockdown with citizens under orders to stay at home and the government calling for one last major national effort to stem...

12:29pm EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Georgia on my mind: Senate up for grabs in runoff election

Georgia on my mind: Senate up for grabs in runoff election

Control of the U.S. Senate - and with it, the likely fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda - is on the ballot as voters in Georgia decide twin runoff elections.

2020 from above: Our top aerial photos of the year

2020 from above: Our top aerial photos of the year

Our top aerial photography from 2020.

Dakar Rally 2021

Dakar Rally 2021

The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac 'bubble'.

Our oddest photos from 2020

Our oddest photos from 2020

Our strangest and most unusual pictures from 2020.

Britain returns to lockdown as new COVID variant spreads

Britain returns to lockdown as new COVID variant spreads

Britain begins its third coronavirus lockdown with citizens under orders to stay at home and the government calling for one last major national effort to stem the virus before mass vaccinations turn the tide.

Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.

Senate control at stake in Georgia runoff elections

Senate control at stake in Georgia runoff elections

Control of the U.S. Senate - and with it, the likely fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda - is on the ballot as voters in Georgia decide twin runoff elections.

Florida seniors line up for hours to receive COVID vaccine

Florida seniors line up for hours to receive COVID vaccine

Seniors in Florida line up for hours to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

One photo from every week of 2020

One photo from every week of 2020

Looking back on the year that was with one photo from every week of 2020.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast