Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 22, 2020 | 7:47am EDT

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

People participate in an outdoor yoga class in a dome to facilitate social distancing, in Toronto, Canada, June 21. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Osorio &nbsp; &nbsp;

People participate in an outdoor yoga class in a dome to facilitate social distancing, in Toronto, Canada, June 21.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio    

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
People participate in an outdoor yoga class in a dome to facilitate social distancing, in Toronto, Canada, June 21.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio    
Close
1 / 36
Parking spots for fans are featured at a venue for Utilita Live From The Drive-In, a series of live drive-in concerts to take place across the UK this summer, in this visualization. Live Nation Entertainment/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Parking spots for fans are featured at a venue for Utilita Live From The Drive-In, a series of live drive-in concerts to take place across the UK this summer, in this visualization. Live Nation Entertainment/via REUTERS  

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
Parking spots for fans are featured at a venue for Utilita Live From The Drive-In, a series of live drive-in concerts to take place across the UK this summer, in this visualization. Live Nation Entertainment/via REUTERS  
Close
2 / 36
Students talk while practicing social distancing at the courtyard of a reopened secondary school in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Students talk while practicing social distancing at the courtyard of a reopened secondary school in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Students talk while practicing social distancing at the courtyard of a reopened secondary school in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
3 / 36
A conceptual rendering of what a socially distanced red carpet for movie premieres and awards show might look. Courtesy of 15|40 Productions/via REUTERS

A conceptual rendering of what a socially distanced red carpet for movie premieres and awards show might look. Courtesy of 15|40 Productions/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
A conceptual rendering of what a socially distanced red carpet for movie premieres and awards show might look. Courtesy of 15|40 Productions/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 36
Nathalie interacts with her husband Joseph behind a transparent plastic sheet inside a bubble room installed to visit residents in the garden of the Fondation Shadet Vercoustre retirement home near Dunkirk, France, May 25. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Nathalie interacts with her husband Joseph behind a transparent plastic sheet inside a bubble room installed to visit residents in the garden of the Fondation Shadet Vercoustre retirement home near Dunkirk, France, May 25. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Nathalie interacts with her husband Joseph behind a transparent plastic sheet inside a bubble room installed to visit residents in the garden of the Fondation Shadet Vercoustre retirement home near Dunkirk, France, May 25. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
5 / 36
People exercise at a gym which has reopened with new social distancing and hygiene rules after months of closure in Rome, Italy, May 25. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

People exercise at a gym which has reopened with new social distancing and hygiene rules after months of closure in Rome, Italy, May 25. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
People exercise at a gym which has reopened with new social distancing and hygiene rules after months of closure in Rome, Italy, May 25. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
6 / 36
Executive Assistant Jessie Dawson sits among mannequins occupying some tables so diners will not feel isolated by social distancing measures when The Inn at Little Washington, a Michelin three-star restaurant, reopens in Washington, Virginia, May 20. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Executive Assistant Jessie Dawson sits among mannequins occupying some tables so diners will not feel isolated by social distancing measures when The Inn at Little Washington, a Michelin three-star restaurant, reopens in Washington, Virginia, May 20....more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Executive Assistant Jessie Dawson sits among mannequins occupying some tables so diners will not feel isolated by social distancing measures when The Inn at Little Washington, a Michelin three-star restaurant, reopens in Washington, Virginia, May 20. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 36
Modified lift switches are seen at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand May 20. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Modified lift switches are seen at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand May 20. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Modified lift switches are seen at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand May 20. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
8 / 36
Tracy Sandridge and Julie Brown of Baltimore pose with inner tubes on wheels dubbed "bumper tables" designed to ensure social distancing when Fish Tales Bar & Grill reopens in Ocean City, Maryland, May 23. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tracy Sandridge and Julie Brown of Baltimore pose with inner tubes on wheels dubbed "bumper tables" designed to ensure social distancing when Fish Tales Bar & Grill reopens in Ocean City, Maryland, May 23. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2020
Tracy Sandridge and Julie Brown of Baltimore pose with inner tubes on wheels dubbed "bumper tables" designed to ensure social distancing when Fish Tales Bar & Grill reopens in Ocean City, Maryland, May 23. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 36
A man is sprayed with hypochlorous acid water as a measure to prevent infection at the entrance of Kichiri Shinjuku, a Japanese style izakaya pub, in Tokyo, Japan, May 19. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A man is sprayed with hypochlorous acid water as a measure to prevent infection at the entrance of Kichiri Shinjuku, a Japanese style izakaya pub, in Tokyo, Japan, May 19. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
A man is sprayed with hypochlorous acid water as a measure to prevent infection at the entrance of Kichiri Shinjuku, a Japanese style izakaya pub, in Tokyo, Japan, May 19. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
10 / 36
People enjoy sunny weather minding social distancing markers arranged by municipal workers at Marechal Carmona park in Cascais, Portugal, May 21. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

People enjoy sunny weather minding social distancing markers arranged by municipal workers at Marechal Carmona park in Cascais, Portugal, May 21. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
People enjoy sunny weather minding social distancing markers arranged by municipal workers at Marechal Carmona park in Cascais, Portugal, May 21. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
11 / 36
A woman sits on social distancing seat at a bank in Icon Siam, shopping center in Bangkok, Thailand, May 17. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A woman sits on social distancing seat at a bank in Icon Siam, shopping center in Bangkok, Thailand, May 17. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
A woman sits on social distancing seat at a bank in Icon Siam, shopping center in Bangkok, Thailand, May 17. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
12 / 36
A restaurant tests servers providing drinks and food to models pretending to be clients in a safe "quarantine greenhouses" in which guests can dine in Amsterdam, Netherlands May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

A restaurant tests servers providing drinks and food to models pretending to be clients in a safe "quarantine greenhouses" in which guests can dine in Amsterdam, Netherlands May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
A restaurant tests servers providing drinks and food to models pretending to be clients in a safe "quarantine greenhouses" in which guests can dine in Amsterdam, Netherlands May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Close
13 / 36
A teacher wearing a protective face mask conducts a lesson, at a Flemish secondary school during its reopening in Brussels, as a small part of Belgian children head back to their schools in Brussels, Belgium, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A teacher wearing a protective face mask conducts a lesson, at a Flemish secondary school during its reopening in Brussels, as a small part of Belgian children head back to their schools in Brussels, Belgium, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
A teacher wearing a protective face mask conducts a lesson, at a Flemish secondary school during its reopening in Brussels, as a small part of Belgian children head back to their schools in Brussels, Belgium, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
14 / 36
Life-size cardboard figures with the photos of fans are positioned on the stands of the Borussia Moenchengladbach soccer stadium for the next game, which will be played without spectators, in Moenchengladbach, Germany, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Life-size cardboard figures with the photos of fans are positioned on the stands of the Borussia Moenchengladbach soccer stadium for the next game, which will be played without spectators, in Moenchengladbach, Germany, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Life-size cardboard figures with the photos of fans are positioned on the stands of the Borussia Moenchengladbach soccer stadium for the next game, which will be played without spectators, in Moenchengladbach, Germany, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
15 / 36
Pupils sitting behind partition boards made of plexiglass attend a class at a primary school, in Den Bosch, Netherlands, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Pupils sitting behind partition boards made of plexiglass attend a class at a primary school, in Den Bosch, Netherlands, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Pupils sitting behind partition boards made of plexiglass attend a class at a primary school, in Den Bosch, Netherlands, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Close
16 / 36
A commuter wearing a protective mask stands amid marks for social distancing on the floor of the Atocha train station, in Madrid, Spain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A commuter wearing a protective mask stands amid marks for social distancing on the floor of the Atocha train station, in Madrid, Spain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A commuter wearing a protective mask stands amid marks for social distancing on the floor of the Atocha train station, in Madrid, Spain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
17 / 36
People wearing protective face masks practice social distancing while receiving rice from an automated rice ATM distributor in Jakarta, Indonesia May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

People wearing protective face masks practice social distancing while receiving rice from an automated rice ATM distributor in Jakarta, Indonesia May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
People wearing protective face masks practice social distancing while receiving rice from an automated rice ATM distributor in Jakarta, Indonesia May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Close
18 / 36
Worker paint lines on the street to expand a sidewalk for pedestrians to keep a social distance between them, in Barcelona, Spain, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Worker paint lines on the street to expand a sidewalk for pedestrians to keep a social distance between them, in Barcelona, Spain, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Worker paint lines on the street to expand a sidewalk for pedestrians to keep a social distance between them, in Barcelona, Spain, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
19 / 36
Children take part in a lesson after schools reopened for grades 1-3 in Warsaw, Poland, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Children take part in a lesson after schools reopened for grades 1-3 in Warsaw, Poland, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Children take part in a lesson after schools reopened for grades 1-3 in Warsaw, Poland, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
20 / 36
An entrance at FCA's Warren Stamping Plant is marked with yellow tape and stanchions in Warren, Michigan, April 30, 2020. FCA/Handout via REUTERS

An entrance at FCA's Warren Stamping Plant is marked with yellow tape and stanchions in Warren, Michigan, April 30, 2020. FCA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
An entrance at FCA's Warren Stamping Plant is marked with yellow tape and stanchions in Warren, Michigan, April 30, 2020. FCA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
21 / 36
Enclosures are set to ensure social distancing rules on a deserted beach in Knokke-Heist, Belgium, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Enclosures are set to ensure social distancing rules on a deserted beach in Knokke-Heist, Belgium, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Enclosures are set to ensure social distancing rules on a deserted beach in Knokke-Heist, Belgium, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
22 / 36
People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
23 / 36
Yellow stripe is painted in the middle of a pedestrian street to help people comply with social distance guidelines in Aalborg, Denmark May 4, 2020. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Yellow stripe is painted in the middle of a pedestrian street to help people comply with social distance guidelines in Aalborg, Denmark May 4, 2020. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Yellow stripe is painted in the middle of a pedestrian street to help people comply with social distance guidelines in Aalborg, Denmark May 4, 2020. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Close
24 / 36
People stand on signs to respect social distancing on a platform for the tramway in Nice, France, May 11, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

People stand on signs to respect social distancing on a platform for the tramway in Nice, France, May 11, 2020.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
People stand on signs to respect social distancing on a platform for the tramway in Nice, France, May 11, 2020.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
25 / 36
People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving to their workplaces at World Trade Center, in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving to their workplaces at World Trade Center, in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving to their workplaces at World Trade Center, in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
26 / 36
A bank teller wearing a protective face mask stands at a counter where a plastic curtain is installed at the Higashinakano branch of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, Japan, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A bank teller wearing a protective face mask stands at a counter where a plastic curtain is installed at the Higashinakano branch of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, Japan, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
A bank teller wearing a protective face mask stands at a counter where a plastic curtain is installed at the Higashinakano branch of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, Japan, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
27 / 36
Customers wait outside on social distancing markings at a prototype location of fast food giant McDonald's in Arnhem, Netherlands, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Customers wait outside on social distancing markings at a prototype location of fast food giant McDonald's in Arnhem, Netherlands, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Customers wait outside on social distancing markings at a prototype location of fast food giant McDonald's in Arnhem, Netherlands, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Close
28 / 36
A woman is seen at a care facility for elderly people with dementia, in a glass house that is made for visits in Wassenaar, Netherlands, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A woman is seen at a care facility for elderly people with dementia, in a glass house that is made for visits in Wassenaar, Netherlands, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A woman is seen at a care facility for elderly people with dementia, in a glass house that is made for visits in Wassenaar, Netherlands, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Close
29 / 36
People wear protective face shields and masks at a bank that is getting ready to reopen in Bangkok, Thailand May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People wear protective face shields and masks at a bank that is getting ready to reopen in Bangkok, Thailand May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
People wear protective face shields and masks at a bank that is getting ready to reopen in Bangkok, Thailand May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
30 / 36
Circles on the ground indicating where to stand to respect social distancing are seen in a tramway in Nice, France, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Circles on the ground indicating where to stand to respect social distancing are seen in a tramway in Nice, France, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Circles on the ground indicating where to stand to respect social distancing are seen in a tramway in Nice, France, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
31 / 36
Tables and chairs are taped up to keep social distancing at a Starbucks coffee shop in Hong Kong, China April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Tables and chairs are taped up to keep social distancing at a Starbucks coffee shop in Hong Kong, China April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Tables and chairs are taped up to keep social distancing at a Starbucks coffee shop in Hong Kong, China April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
32 / 36
People stand on social-distancing markers at a Mercedes car dealer in Brussels, Belgium, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

People stand on social-distancing markers at a Mercedes car dealer in Brussels, Belgium, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
People stand on social-distancing markers at a Mercedes car dealer in Brussels, Belgium, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
33 / 36
A lady waits to be served behind yellows lines that mark the distance customers have to keep between them inside a grocery in Trastevere area in Rome, Italy, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A lady waits to be served behind yellows lines that mark the distance customers have to keep between them inside a grocery in Trastevere area in Rome, Italy, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
A lady waits to be served behind yellows lines that mark the distance customers have to keep between them inside a grocery in Trastevere area in Rome, Italy, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
34 / 36
A woman and a child ride a bicycle as Milan reallocates road space previously used by cars to new bicycle lanes and pedestrian pathways, as part of an effort to reduce pollution in Milan, Italy April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

A woman and a child ride a bicycle as Milan reallocates road space previously used by cars to new bicycle lanes and pedestrian pathways, as part of an effort to reduce pollution in Milan, Italy April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
A woman and a child ride a bicycle as Milan reallocates road space previously used by cars to new bicycle lanes and pedestrian pathways, as part of an effort to reduce pollution in Milan, Italy April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Close
35 / 36
A man receives a coffee in a cart pulled by a rope as a transportation system at a cafe in Bangkok, Thailand March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

A man receives a coffee in a cart pulled by a rope as a transportation system at a cafe in Bangkok, Thailand March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A man receives a coffee in a cart pulled by a rope as a transportation system at a cafe in Bangkok, Thailand March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day...

Next Slideshows

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year

A shimmering ring of light flashed into view in parts of the eastern hemisphere as the moon drifted across the face of the sun in a rare eclipse on the June...

Jun 21 2020
Juneteenth arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

Juneteenth arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

People across the United States march to demand racial justice on the day commemorating the end of Black slavery a century and a half ago.

Jun 21 2020
Trump holds first rally in months in Tulsa

Trump holds first rally in months in Tulsa

President Donald Trump, addressing a less-than-full arena in Oklahoma for his first political rally in months, criticized anti-racism protests and defended his...

Jun 21 2020
The Tulsa race massacre of 1921

The Tulsa race massacre of 1921

In 1921, Tulsa was the site of one of the country's bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence, when white mobs attacked Black citizens and businesses with guns and...

Jun 19 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day

The ancient discipline is celebrated across the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year

A shimmering ring of light flashed into view in parts of the eastern hemisphere as the moon drifted across the face of the sun in a rare eclipse on the June solstice.

Juneteenth arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

Juneteenth arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

People across the United States march to demand racial justice on the day commemorating the end of Black slavery a century and a half ago.

Trump holds first rally in months in Tulsa

Trump holds first rally in months in Tulsa

President Donald Trump, addressing a less-than-full arena in Oklahoma for his first political rally in months, criticized anti-racism protests and defended his handling of the coronavirus in an effort to reinvigorate his re-election campaign.

The Tulsa race massacre of 1921

The Tulsa race massacre of 1921

In 1921, Tulsa was the site of one of the country's bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence, when white mobs attacked Black citizens and businesses with guns and explosives dropped from airplanes.

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

People around the world join a wave of demonstrations against racial inequality and police brutality, triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of U.S. police.

Confederate monuments come down across America

Confederate monuments come down across America

Across the United States, Confederate monuments and statues are removed following the death of George Floyd.

Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for defunding of the police.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast