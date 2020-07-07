Our world re-engineered for social distancing
People drink and socialize in an outdoor area at St Villa bar and restaurant in St. Albans, Britain, July 4. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Students wearing face masks and face shields are seen inside old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as they attend a class after the Thai government eased isolation measures and opened schools nationwide, at Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July...more
Parking spots for fans are featured at a venue for Utilita Live From The Drive-In, a series of live drive-in concerts to take place across the UK this summer, in this visualization. Live Nation Entertainment/via REUTERS
Minions toys are seen on cinema chairs to maintain social distancing between spectators at a MK2 cinema in Paris as Paris' cinemas reopen doors to the public in France, June 22. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Students talk while practicing social distancing at the courtyard of a reopened secondary school in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People exercise at a gym which has reopened with new social distancing and hygiene rules after months of closure in Rome, Italy, May 25. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Nathalie interacts with her husband Joseph behind a transparent plastic sheet inside a bubble room installed to visit residents in the garden of the Fondation Shadet Vercoustre retirement home near Dunkirk, France, May 25. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Executive Assistant Jessie Dawson sits among mannequins occupying some tables so diners will not feel isolated by social distancing measures when The Inn at Little Washington, a Michelin three-star restaurant, reopens in Washington, Virginia, May 20....more
Modified lift switches are seen at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand May 20. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People participate in an outdoor yoga class in a dome to facilitate social distancing, in Toronto, Canada, June 21. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Tracy Sandridge and Julie Brown of Baltimore pose with inner tubes on wheels dubbed "bumper tables" designed to ensure social distancing when Fish Tales Bar & Grill reopens in Ocean City, Maryland, May 23. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man is sprayed with hypochlorous acid water as a measure to prevent infection at the entrance of Kichiri Shinjuku, a Japanese style izakaya pub, in Tokyo, Japan, May 19. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People enjoy sunny weather minding social distancing markers arranged by municipal workers at Marechal Carmona park in Cascais, Portugal, May 21. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A woman sits on social distancing seat at a bank in Icon Siam, shopping center in Bangkok, Thailand, May 17. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A restaurant tests servers providing drinks and food to models pretending to be clients in a safe "quarantine greenhouses" in which guests can dine in Amsterdam, Netherlands May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
A teacher wearing a protective face mask conducts a lesson, at a Flemish secondary school during its reopening in Brussels, as a small part of Belgian children head back to their schools in Brussels, Belgium, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Life-size cardboard figures with the photos of fans are positioned on the stands of the Borussia Moenchengladbach soccer stadium for the next game, which will be played without spectators, in Moenchengladbach, Germany, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo...more
Pupils sitting behind partition boards made of plexiglass attend a class at a primary school, in Den Bosch, Netherlands, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A commuter wearing a protective mask stands amid marks for social distancing on the floor of the Atocha train station, in Madrid, Spain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People wearing protective face masks practice social distancing while receiving rice from an automated rice ATM distributor in Jakarta, Indonesia May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Worker paint lines on the street to expand a sidewalk for pedestrians to keep a social distance between them, in Barcelona, Spain, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Children take part in a lesson after schools reopened for grades 1-3 in Warsaw, Poland, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Enclosures are set to ensure social distancing rules on a deserted beach in Knokke-Heist, Belgium, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Yellow stripe is painted in the middle of a pedestrian street to help people comply with social distance guidelines in Aalborg, Denmark May 4, 2020. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
People stand on signs to respect social distancing on a platform for the tramway in Nice, France, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving to their workplaces at World Trade Center, in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A bank teller wearing a protective face mask stands at a counter where a plastic curtain is installed at the Higashinakano branch of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, Japan, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Customers wait outside on social distancing markings at a prototype location of fast food giant McDonald's in Arnhem, Netherlands, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A woman is seen at a care facility for elderly people with dementia, in a glass house that is made for visits in Wassenaar, Netherlands, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
People wear protective face shields and masks at a bank that is getting ready to reopen in Bangkok, Thailand May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Circles on the ground indicating where to stand to respect social distancing are seen in a tramway in Nice, France, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Tables and chairs are taped up to keep social distancing at a Starbucks coffee shop in Hong Kong, China April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People stand on social-distancing markers at a Mercedes car dealer in Brussels, Belgium, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A lady waits to be served behind yellows lines that mark the distance customers have to keep between them inside a grocery in Trastevere area in Rome, Italy, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A woman and a child ride a bicycle as Milan reallocates road space previously used by cars to new bicycle lanes and pedestrian pathways, as part of an effort to reduce pollution in Milan, Italy April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
A man receives a coffee in a cart pulled by a rope as a transportation system at a cafe in Bangkok, Thailand March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
