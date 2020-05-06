Edition:
Our world re-engineered for social distancing

A yellow stripe painted in the middle of a pedestrian street to help people comply with social distance guidelines in Aalborg, Denmark, May 4. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A restaurant tests servers providing drinks and food to models pretending to be guests in safe 'quarantine greenhouses' in which clients can dine in Amsterdam, May 5. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

A prototype office of international real estate company Cushman & Wakefield with a workplace design concept using the 'six foot rule' of social distancing in Amsterdam, May 6. Cushman & Wakefield/via REUTERS

Customers wait outside on social distancing markings at a McDonald's prototype location in Arnhem, Netherlands, May 1. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Circles on the ground indicating where to sit and stand in a tramway in Nice, France, May 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A woman is seen at a care facility for elderly people with dementia, in a glass house made especially to combat loneliness caused by the visit ban due to coronavirus outbreak in Wassenaar, Netherlands, April 9. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

People have lunch in a restaurant that reopened with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures after restrictions were lifted in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva &nbsp;

A bank teller wearing a protective face mask stands at a counter with a plastic curtain installed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, at the Higashinakano branch of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, Japan, April 24. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Tables and chairs taped up to maintain social distancing at a Starbucks coffee shop in Hong Kong, April 2. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Urinals, with some blocked off to maintain social distancing, on the M20 motorway in Maidstone, Britain, March 26. REUTERS/John Sibley

A lady waits to be served behind yellows lines marking the distance customers have to keep apart, in Rome, Italy, March 10. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Circles on the ground indicate where to stand on a tramway platform in Nice, France, May 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Dummies replace the audience at a regular season baseball game in Incheon, South Korea, May 5. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Servers in protective gear carry food at a restaurant which is testing servers providing drinks and food to models pretending to be clients in Amsterdam, May 5. REUTERS/Eva Plevier &nbsp;

A woman and a child ride a bicycle as Milan reallocates road space previously used by cars to new bicycle lanes and pedestrian pathways, in Italy, April 30. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

A commuter stands amid marks for social distancing on the floor of the Atocha train station in Madrid, Spain, May 4. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People follow social distancing markings as they line up at a shopping mall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 2. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

A view inside a prototype McDonald's location designed for social distancing, in Arnhem, Netherlands, May 1. The sticker reads 'Smile at a safe distance'. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A man receives a coffee in a cart pulled by a rope using a contactless transportation system in Bangkok, Thailand, March 20. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Markers on a floor at a supermarket in Brussels, Belgium, May 5. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Plastic circles on the ground indicating where to stand at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris, France, May 5. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

People practice social distancing while receiving rice from an automated rice ATM distributor in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 4. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Workers paint lines on the street to expand a sidewalk for pedestrians to keep a safe social distance between them, in Barcelona, Spain, May 5. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Golfers check in and pay while communicating via speakerphone with the clubhouse at The Golf Club At Newcastle in Newcastle, Washington, May 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder

A notice on the pavement reminding people of social distancing in Tooting, London, May 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from his small town in northern Italy, among the first areas placed under quarantine during the country's coronavirus outbreak that began in late February.

