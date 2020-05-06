Our world re-engineered for social distancing
A yellow stripe painted in the middle of a pedestrian street to help people comply with social distance guidelines in Aalborg, Denmark, May 4. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
A restaurant tests servers providing drinks and food to models pretending to be guests in safe 'quarantine greenhouses' in which clients can dine in Amsterdam, May 5. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
A prototype office of international real estate company Cushman & Wakefield with a workplace design concept using the 'six foot rule' of social distancing in Amsterdam, May 6. Cushman & Wakefield/via REUTERS
Customers wait outside on social distancing markings at a McDonald's prototype location in Arnhem, Netherlands, May 1. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Circles on the ground indicating where to sit and stand in a tramway in Nice, France, May 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A woman is seen at a care facility for elderly people with dementia, in a glass house made especially to combat loneliness caused by the visit ban due to coronavirus outbreak in Wassenaar, Netherlands, April 9. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
People have lunch in a restaurant that reopened with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures after restrictions were lifted in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A bank teller wearing a protective face mask stands at a counter with a plastic curtain installed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, at the Higashinakano branch of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, Japan, April 24. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Tables and chairs taped up to maintain social distancing at a Starbucks coffee shop in Hong Kong, April 2. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Urinals, with some blocked off to maintain social distancing, on the M20 motorway in Maidstone, Britain, March 26. REUTERS/John Sibley
A lady waits to be served behind yellows lines marking the distance customers have to keep apart, in Rome, Italy, March 10. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Circles on the ground indicate where to stand on a tramway platform in Nice, France, May 6. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Dummies replace the audience at a regular season baseball game in Incheon, South Korea, May 5. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Servers in protective gear carry food at a restaurant which is testing servers providing drinks and food to models pretending to be clients in Amsterdam, May 5. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
A woman and a child ride a bicycle as Milan reallocates road space previously used by cars to new bicycle lanes and pedestrian pathways, in Italy, April 30. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
A commuter stands amid marks for social distancing on the floor of the Atocha train station in Madrid, Spain, May 4. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People follow social distancing markings as they line up at a shopping mall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 2. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
A view inside a prototype McDonald's location designed for social distancing, in Arnhem, Netherlands, May 1. The sticker reads 'Smile at a safe distance'. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A man receives a coffee in a cart pulled by a rope using a contactless transportation system in Bangkok, Thailand, March 20. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Markers on a floor at a supermarket in Brussels, Belgium, May 5. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Plastic circles on the ground indicating where to stand at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris, France, May 5. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People practice social distancing while receiving rice from an automated rice ATM distributor in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 4. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Workers paint lines on the street to expand a sidewalk for pedestrians to keep a safe social distance between them, in Barcelona, Spain, May 5. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Golfers check in and pay while communicating via speakerphone with the clubhouse at The Golf Club At Newcastle in Newcastle, Washington, May 5. REUTERS/David Ryder
A notice on the pavement reminding people of social distancing in Tooting, London, May 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
