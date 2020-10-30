Our world re-engineered for social distancing
Spectators keep social distance inside individual plastic cabins as they watch a theatre play in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 28. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Staff member mark seats for social distancing at a movie theatre in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 21. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Members exercise at Bally Sport Center, after a five-month lockdown, in Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador, September 7. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Professor Gaston Siano welcomes his students on the first day of in-person classes in Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 13. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A man sings inside a makeshift 'shower stall' set up in order to protect patrons at Tracie's Place Restaurant and Karaoke in Hamilton, Canada, October 2. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A woman sits outside Cafe Du Soleil under bubble tents in Manhattan, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People are seen seated in outlined sections while viewing a screening as part of Movie Nights with Tribeca Film Festival at the Backyard at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, September 26. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Keith Huerta, 30, cuts the hair of Nick Parr, 25, on the street outside Active Barbers in Santa Monica, California, September 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Teddy bears sit at tables to maintain social distancing measures at Jaso Bakery restaurant in Mexico City, July 23. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens installed as part of new social distancing measures at Jazz Lounge Encounter, a night club for seeking encounters, in Tokyo's Ginza district, Japan, August 6. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving to their workplaces at World Trade Center, in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People stand on signs to respect social distancing on a platform for the tramway in Nice, France, May 11. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Students sit behind old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as they attend class in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Sunbathers lie in circles marked on the grass to aid in social distancing, to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco, California, U.S. May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base
People sit inside protection booths at the Sushi das Artes restaurant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 6. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Children sit on a driveway during an outdoor movie night at a home in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, April 8. REUTERS/Arin Yoon
People sit inside their cars and watch an open-air performance in a parking lot in Jerusalem, August 4. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
People participate in an outdoor yoga class in a dome to facilitate social distancing, in Toronto, Canada, June 21. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A message reminding about social distancing appears on the screen before a drive-in premiere for the film "The Trial of the Chicago 7" at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, October 13. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Everton fan Speedo Mick watches Everton play Liverpool at home, as play Premier League resumes behind closed doors, in London, Britain, June 21. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Students and teachers wear protective face masks while keeping social distance as schools reopen in Hanau, Germany, August 17. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Nathalie interacts with her husband Joseph behind a transparent plastic sheet inside a bubble room installed to visit residents in the garden of the Fondation Shadet Vercoustre retirement home near Dunkirk, France, May 25. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A woman poses under a Plex'Eat prototype plexiglass bubble by designer Christophe Gernigon, which surrounds diners to protect them from the coronavirus near Paris, France, May 20. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People wear protective face shields and masks at a bank preparing to reopen in Bangkok, Thailand May 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Customers toast beers behind a plastic transparent board at Kichiri Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, May 19. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man receives a coffee in a cart pulled by a rope as a transportation system at a cafe in Bangkok, Thailand March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Yellow stripe is painted in the middle of a pedestrian street to help people comply with social distance guidelines in Aalborg, Denmark May 4, 2020. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Minions toys are seen on cinema chairs to maintain social distancing between spectators at a MK2 cinema in Paris as Paris' cinemas reopen doors to the public in France, June 22. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Mannequins placed between tables to help customers with social distancing in a reopened bar in Istanbul, Turkey, June 1. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Students wearing protective masks talk while practicing social distancing at the courtyard of a secondary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant that reopened with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures after the easing of restrictions in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Tracy Sandridge and Julie Brown of Baltimore pose with inner tubes on wheels dubbed "bumper tables" designed to ensure social distancing when Fish Tales Bar & Grill reopens in Ocean City, Maryland, May 23. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Fans watch the match from outside the stadium as Northampton Town plays Cheltenham Town in Northampton, Britain, June 18. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Customers wait outside on social distancing markings at a prototype location of fast food giant McDonald's in Arnhem, Netherlands, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
People are seen at the Atjeh Connection restaurant with separations on the table in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 8. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Managers from Social Windows company test a protective plexiglass barrier installed between the tables in Brussels, Belgium, June 2. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People stand on social-distancing markers at a Mercedes car dealer in Brussels, Belgium, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A woman is seen at a care facility for elderly people with dementia, in a glass house that is made for visits in Wassenaar, Netherlands, April 9. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Tables and chairs are taped up to keep social distancing at a Starbucks coffee shop in Hong Kong, April 2. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A bank teller wearing a protective face mask stands at a counter where a plastic curtain is installed at the Higashinakano branch of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, April 24. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
