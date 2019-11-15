Edition:
Ousted ambassador testifies in Trump impeachment hearings

Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, branded "bad news" by President Donald Trump, defended her record and told an impeachment hearing on Friday she had pursued anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine and did not understand why the Trump administration removed her. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, branded "bad news" by President Donald Trump, defended her record and told an impeachment hearing on Friday she had pursued anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine and did not understand why the Trump administration removed her. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
"I had no agenda other than to pursue our stated foreign policy goals," Yovanovitch said in her opening statement on the second day of televised impeachment hearings in the House of Representatives. "I still find it difficult to comprehend that foreign and private interests were able to undermine U.S. interests in this way," she told lawmakers. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

"I had no agenda other than to pursue our stated foreign policy goals," Yovanovitch said in her opening statement on the second day of televised impeachment hearings in the House of Representatives. "I still find it difficult to comprehend that foreign and private interests were able to undermine U.S. interests in this way," she told lawmakers. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Yovanovitch was removed from her post as ambassador to Kiev in May after coming under attack by Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, at a time when he was working to persuade Ukraine to carry out two investigations that would benefit the Republican president politically. Giuliani was trying to engineer Ukrainian investigations of Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and the former U.S. vice president's son Hunter, who had served as a board member for Ukrainian energy company Burisma, as well as a debunked conspiracy theory embraced by some Trump allies that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. election. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Yovanovitch was removed from her post as ambassador to Kiev in May after coming under attack by Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, at a time when he was working to persuade Ukraine to carry out two investigations that would benefit the Republican president politically. Giuliani was trying to engineer Ukrainian investigations of Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and the former U.S. vice president's son Hunter, who had served as a board member for Ukrainian energy company Burisma, as well as a debunked conspiracy theory embraced by some Trump allies that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. election. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
"I do not understand Mr. Giuliani s motives for attacking me, nor can I offer an opinion on whether he believed the allegations he spread about me," Yovanovitch told the hearing. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS

"I do not understand Mr. Giuliani s motives for attacking me, nor can I offer an opinion on whether he believed the allegations he spread about me," Yovanovitch told the hearing. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS
President Donald Trump launched a Twitter attack on Yovanovitch while she was testifying to an impeachment hearing in Congress, in an extraordinary moment that Democrats said amounts to witness intimidation. As Yovanovitch testified, Trump fired off his criticism on Twitter, a move Democrats labeled "real-time" witness intimidation. "Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go?" Trump asked. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump launched a Twitter attack on Yovanovitch while she was testifying to an impeachment hearing in Congress, in an extraordinary moment that Democrats said amounts to witness intimidation. As Yovanovitch testified, Trump fired off his criticism on Twitter, a move Democrats labeled "real-time" witness intimidation. "Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go?" Trump asked. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
In the most dramatic moment of the hearing, Adam Schiff, the Democrat chairing the hearing in the House Intelligence Committee, asked Yovanovitch for her reaction to the tweet. She said it was "very intimidating." "I can't speak to what the president is trying to do, but I think the effect is to be intimidating," she said. Schiff replied: "Well, I want to let you know, ambassador, that some of us here take witness intimidation very, very seriously." Alex Wong/Pool via REUTERS

In the most dramatic moment of the hearing, Adam Schiff, the Democrat chairing the hearing in the House Intelligence Committee, asked Yovanovitch for her reaction to the tweet. She said it was "very intimidating." "I can't speak to what the president is trying to do, but I think the effect is to be intimidating," she said. Schiff replied: "Well, I want to let you know, ambassador, that some of us here take witness intimidation very, very seriously." Alex Wong/Pool via REUTERS
Republican Representative Jim Jordan (R, seen speaking with colleague Rep. Brad Wenstrup) dismissed any suggestion that Trump's tweets were witness intimidation. "The witness is testifying. She wouldn t even have known about the quote, if Mr. Schiff hadn t read the tweet," he said. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican Representative Jim Jordan (R, seen speaking with colleague Rep. Brad Wenstrup) dismissed any suggestion that Trump's tweets were witness intimidation. "The witness is testifying. She wouldn t even have known about the quote, if Mr. Schiff hadn t read the tweet," he said. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
"Ambassador Yovanovitch was serving our nation's interest in fighting corruption in Ukraine, but she was considered an obstacle to the furtherance of the president's personal and political agenda. For that she was smeared and cast aside," Schiff said in his opening statement. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and calls the impeachment probe a sham. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool

"Ambassador Yovanovitch was serving our nation's interest in fighting corruption in Ukraine, but she was considered an obstacle to the furtherance of the president's personal and political agenda. For that she was smeared and cast aside," Schiff said in his opening statement. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and calls the impeachment probe a sham. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool
Republican Devin Nunes (R) criticized Democrats for launching the impeachment inquiry, calling it a political exercise based on second- and third-hand hearsay. "The problem with overthrowing a president based on this time of evidence is obvious. But that's what their whole case relies on," Nunes said in his opening statement. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool

Republican Devin Nunes (R) criticized Democrats for launching the impeachment inquiry, calling it a political exercise based on second- and third-hand hearsay. "The problem with overthrowing a president based on this time of evidence is obvious. But that's what their whole case relies on," Nunes said in his opening statement. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool
The focus of the impeachment inquiry is a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was elected in May, to open the investigations. Democrats are looking into whether Trump abused his power by withholding $391 million in U.S. security aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure Kiev to investigate Joe Biden, who is a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to take on Trump in the 2020 election. The money, approved by the U.S. Congress to help a U.S. ally combat Russia-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country, was later provided to Ukraine. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

The focus of the impeachment inquiry is a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was elected in May, to open the investigations. Democrats are looking into whether Trump abused his power by withholding $391 million in U.S. security aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure Kiev to investigate Joe Biden, who is a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to take on Trump in the 2020 election. The money, approved by the U.S. Congress to help a U.S. ally combat Russia-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country, was later provided to Ukraine. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Trump called Yovanovitch "bad news" in the phone call to Zelenskiy and added that "she's going to go through some things," according to a White House summary of the call. Zelenskiy told Trump: "I agree with you 100 percent" that she was a "bad ambassador." REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Trump called Yovanovitch "bad news" in the phone call to Zelenskiy and added that "she's going to go through some things," according to a White House summary of the call. Zelenskiy told Trump: "I agree with you 100 percent" that she was a "bad ambassador." REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A transcript of a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is shown during Marie Yovanovitch's testimony. Alex Wong/Pool via REUTERS

A transcript of a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is shown during Marie Yovanovitch's testimony. Alex Wong/Pool via REUTERS
In private testimony to lawmakers on Oct. 11, Yovanovitch described how Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, had urged her to use Twitter to express support for Trump to save her job. "He said, you know, you need to go big or go home. You need to, you know, tweet out there that you support the president," she said. Three more public hearings are scheduled for next week. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool

In private testimony to lawmakers on Oct. 11, Yovanovitch described how Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, had urged her to use Twitter to express support for Trump to save her job. "He said, you know, you need to go big or go home. You need to, you know, tweet out there that you support the president," she said. Three more public hearings are scheduled for next week. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool
Marie Yovanovitch takes her seat to testify. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Marie Yovanovitch takes her seat to testify. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A television journalist's notes written in Sharpie are seen outside the hearing room. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

A television journalist's notes written in Sharpie are seen outside the hearing room. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
Marie Yovanovitch arrives at the Longworth House Office Building. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Marie Yovanovitch arrives at the Longworth House Office Building. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
People wait outside ahead of the hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People wait outside ahead of the hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People wait in the public viewing line ahead of the hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People wait in the public viewing line ahead of the hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Television news crews work in the early morning hours ahead of the hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Television news crews work in the early morning hours ahead of the hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
