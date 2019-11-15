Ousted ambassador testifies in Trump impeachment hearings
Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, branded "bad news" by President Donald Trump, defended her record and told an impeachment hearing on Friday she had pursued anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine and did not understand why the...more
"I had no agenda other than to pursue our stated foreign policy goals," Yovanovitch said in her opening statement on the second day of televised impeachment hearings in the House of Representatives. "I still find it difficult to comprehend that...more
Yovanovitch was removed from her post as ambassador to Kiev in May after coming under attack by Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, at a time when he was working to persuade Ukraine to carry out two investigations that would benefit the...more
"I do not understand Mr. Giuliani s motives for attacking me, nor can I offer an opinion on whether he believed the allegations he spread about me," Yovanovitch told the hearing. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS
President Donald Trump launched a Twitter attack on Yovanovitch while she was testifying to an impeachment hearing in Congress, in an extraordinary moment that Democrats said amounts to witness intimidation. As Yovanovitch testified, Trump fired off...more
In the most dramatic moment of the hearing, Adam Schiff, the Democrat chairing the hearing in the House Intelligence Committee, asked Yovanovitch for her reaction to the tweet. She said it was "very intimidating." "I can't speak to what the...more
Republican Representative Jim Jordan (R, seen speaking with colleague Rep. Brad Wenstrup) dismissed any suggestion that Trump's tweets were witness intimidation. "The witness is testifying. She wouldn t even have known about the quote, if Mr. Schiff...more
"Ambassador Yovanovitch was serving our nation's interest in fighting corruption in Ukraine, but she was considered an obstacle to the furtherance of the president's personal and political agenda. For that she was smeared and cast aside," Schiff said...more
Republican Devin Nunes (R) criticized Democrats for launching the impeachment inquiry, calling it a political exercise based on second- and third-hand hearsay. "The problem with overthrowing a president based on this time of evidence is obvious. But...more
The focus of the impeachment inquiry is a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was elected in May, to open the investigations. Democrats are looking into whether Trump abused his power by withholding...more
Trump called Yovanovitch "bad news" in the phone call to Zelenskiy and added that "she's going to go through some things," according to a White House summary of the call. Zelenskiy told Trump: "I agree with you 100 percent" that she was a "bad...more
A transcript of a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is shown during Marie Yovanovitch's testimony. Alex Wong/Pool via REUTERS
In private testimony to lawmakers on Oct. 11, Yovanovitch described how Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, had urged her to use Twitter to express support for Trump to save her job. "He said, you know, you need to go big or...more
Marie Yovanovitch takes her seat to testify. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A television journalist's notes written in Sharpie are seen outside the hearing room. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
Marie Yovanovitch arrives at the Longworth House Office Building. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
People wait outside ahead of the hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People wait in the public viewing line ahead of the hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Television news crews work in the early morning hours ahead of the hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
