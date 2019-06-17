Ousted ex-Egyptian president Mursi dies
Deposed President Mohamed Mursi greets his lawyers and people from behind bars at a court wearing the red uniform of a prisoner sentenced to death, during his court appearance with Muslim Brotherhood members on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, June 21,...more
Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gestures behind bars during a trial of him and other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo, November 18, 2014....more
Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi attends a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi reviews the troops in an official ceremony before a meeting with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Mursi attend a news conference after talks in Sochi, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Pool
Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi speaks during a news conference with Turkish President Abdullah Gul (not pictured) after their meeting at Presidential Palace "Qasr Al Quba" in Cairo February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi looks at his watch during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and in Berlin January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi gives a speech at the Koerber foundation for social challenge in Berlin January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi (2nd R) prays during Friday prayers at Rome's main mosque September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Egypt's Islamist President-elect Mohamed Mursi waves to his supporters while surrounded by his members of the presidential guard in Cairo's Tahrir Square, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Muslim Brotherhood's president-elect Mohamed Mursi speaks during his first televised address to the nation at the Egyptian Television headquarters in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy of the Muslim Brotherhood casts his vote at a polling station in a school in Al-Sharqya, northeast of Cairo June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
