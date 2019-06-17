Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 17, 2019 | 3:25pm EDT

Ousted ex-Egyptian president Mursi dies

Deposed President Mohamed Mursi greets his lawyers and people from behind bars at a court wearing the red uniform of a prisoner sentenced to death, during his court appearance with Muslim Brotherhood members on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Deposed President Mohamed Mursi greets his lawyers and people from behind bars at a court wearing the red uniform of a prisoner sentenced to death, during his court appearance with Muslim Brotherhood members on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, June 21,...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Deposed President Mohamed Mursi greets his lawyers and people from behind bars at a court wearing the red uniform of a prisoner sentenced to death, during his court appearance with Muslim Brotherhood members on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
1 / 12
Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gestures behind bars during a trial of him and other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gestures behind bars during a trial of him and other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo, November 18, 2014....more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gestures behind bars during a trial of him and other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
2 / 12
Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi attends a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi attends a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2013
Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi attends a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
3 / 12
Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi reviews the troops in an official ceremony before a meeting with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi reviews the troops in an official ceremony before a meeting with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2013
Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi reviews the troops in an official ceremony before a meeting with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
4 / 12
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Mursi attend a news conference after talks in Sochi, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Mursi attend a news conference after talks in Sochi, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2013
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Mursi attend a news conference after talks in Sochi, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Pool
Close
5 / 12
Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi speaks during a news conference with Turkish President Abdullah Gul (not pictured) after their meeting at Presidential Palace "Qasr Al Quba" in Cairo February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi speaks during a news conference with Turkish President Abdullah Gul (not pictured) after their meeting at Presidential Palace "Qasr Al Quba" in Cairo February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2013
Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi speaks during a news conference with Turkish President Abdullah Gul (not pictured) after their meeting at Presidential Palace "Qasr Al Quba" in Cairo February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
6 / 12
Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi looks at his watch during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and in Berlin January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi looks at his watch during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and in Berlin January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2013
Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi looks at his watch during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and in Berlin January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Close
7 / 12
Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi gives a speech at the Koerber foundation for social challenge in Berlin January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi gives a speech at the Koerber foundation for social challenge in Berlin January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2013
Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi gives a speech at the Koerber foundation for social challenge in Berlin January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
8 / 12
Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi (2nd R) prays during Friday prayers at Rome's main mosque September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi (2nd R) prays during Friday prayers at Rome's main mosque September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2012
Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi (2nd R) prays during Friday prayers at Rome's main mosque September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
9 / 12
Egypt's Islamist President-elect Mohamed Mursi waves to his supporters while surrounded by his members of the presidential guard in Cairo's Tahrir Square, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egypt's Islamist President-elect Mohamed Mursi waves to his supporters while surrounded by his members of the presidential guard in Cairo's Tahrir Square, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2012
Egypt's Islamist President-elect Mohamed Mursi waves to his supporters while surrounded by his members of the presidential guard in Cairo's Tahrir Square, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
10 / 12
Muslim Brotherhood's president-elect Mohamed Mursi speaks during his first televised address to the nation at the Egyptian Television headquarters in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Muslim Brotherhood's president-elect Mohamed Mursi speaks during his first televised address to the nation at the Egyptian Television headquarters in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2012
Muslim Brotherhood's president-elect Mohamed Mursi speaks during his first televised address to the nation at the Egyptian Television headquarters in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 12
Presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy of the Muslim Brotherhood casts his vote at a polling station in a school in Al-Sharqya, northeast of Cairo June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy of the Muslim Brotherhood casts his vote at a polling station in a school in Al-Sharqya, northeast of Cairo June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2012
Presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy of the Muslim Brotherhood casts his vote at a polling station in a school in Al-Sharqya, northeast of Cairo June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
12 / 12

Ousted ex-Egyptian president Mursi dies

Ousted ex-Egyptian president Mursi dies Share
Replay Slideshow

Next Slideshows

Paris Air Show

Paris Air Show

Highlights from the 53rd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport.

12:50pm EDT
Massive blackout leaves millions without power in South America

Massive blackout leaves millions without power in South America

A massive blackout left tens of millions in South America without power after Argentina's power grid collapsed Sunday morning.

10:00am EDT
Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

7:35am EDT
Second weekend of mass protests in Hong Kong

Second weekend of mass protests in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's political crisis enters its second week as uncertainty grows over the fate of government leader Carrie Lam and the extradition bill she postponed at...

Jun 16 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Millions of Canadians cheer Toronto Raptors in NBA victory parade

Millions of Canadians cheer Toronto Raptors in NBA victory parade

The Toronto Raptors return to Toronto for a victory parade after winning the NBA Finals.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Paris Air Show

Paris Air Show

Highlights from the 53rd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport.

Massive blackout leaves millions without power in South America

Massive blackout leaves millions without power in South America

A massive blackout left tens of millions in South America without power after Argentina's power grid collapsed Sunday morning.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Second weekend of mass protests in Hong Kong

Second weekend of mass protests in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's political crisis enters its second week as uncertainty grows over the fate of government leader Carrie Lam and the extradition bill she postponed at the weekend, as protest organizers said almost 2 million people turned out on Sunday to demand that Lam step down.

Women's World Cup: Day 10

Women's World Cup: Day 10

Highlights from June 16 at the Women's World Cup in France.

Women's World Cup: Day 9

Women's World Cup: Day 9

Highlights from June 15 at the Women's World Cup in France.

Women's World Cup: Day 8

Women's World Cup: Day 8

Highlights from June 14 at the Women's World Cup in France.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast