Outcome uncertain after Election Day in America
President Donald Trump speaks about early results from the presidential election in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Trump falsely claimed victory over Democratic rival Joe Biden on Wednesday with millions of votes still uncounted in a...more
Joe Biden arrives with his wife Jill to react to early results in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Empty boxes from Milwaukee's voting wards are seen the night of Election Day as absentee ballots are counted at Milwaukee Central Count in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Electoral workers staff curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have the coronavirus in Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Biden supporter Lala Walker reacts to early election results in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a Cuban flag in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Police officers check people outside of Staples Center during Election Day in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
U.S. citizens living abroad watch results come in fat a home watch party in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Senator Lindsey Graham speaks at his election night party in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Biden supporters face off a Trump supporter outside of a polling site, on Election Day in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Supporters of Senator Lindsey Graham react at his election night party in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), accompanied by his wife and Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, holds a post election news conference as he declares victory, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
House of Representatives candidate Cori Bush reacts on Election Day at her headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) speaks on stage during Election Day in Bangor, Maine. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
A police officer looks out of a vehicle as a response to a protest march that took place on Election Day in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Voters wait in line at sunset to cast their ballots at Life.Church in Edmond, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
R House hosts a drag show watch party in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Martina Brown celebrates after being the last voter to cast her ballot at a polling station inside Knapp Elementary School on Election Day in Racine, Racine County, Wisconsin. Brown voted a straight Republican ticket, casting her vote for President...more
Vietnamese Americans Trump supporters wave flags outside of a polling site, on Election Day in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A demonstrator participating in a voting rights march to the polls carries a Black Lives Matter sign past a Trump supporter waving Confederate flags in Graham, Alamance County, North Carolina, where peaceful participants at a rally to turn out the...more
India Albury, 35, is seen en route to her polling station after helping transport six voters on Election Day, in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
A gibbous moon is seen as voters wait to enter a polling station inside Knapp Elementary School in Racine, Racine County, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Demonstrators marching for voting rights raise their fists in unison as a heavily armed Alamance County sheriff keeps guard on the steps of the County Courthouse in Graham, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
The White House is seen at sunset the day of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Voters line up at a Ferguson polling station during Election Day in Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Poll workers tabulate absentee ballots at the TCF Center during Election Day in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A man on horseback rides to a polling station on Election Day in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A drag queen with Joy to the Polls performs as voters cast ballots at Buddy’s Houston, the world's first presidential polling location at an LGBTQ+ bar, on Election Day in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Election officials print out early voting results in Marfa, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Joel Castanon, 23, fills out a ballot request form for his first presidential election vote at a polling station in Scelebrations Fashion on Election Day, in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Children play outside a polling station as their father votes in Marfa, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Voters line up at the John F. Kennedy Library, a Miami-Dade County polling station in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Joe Biden stands by a mural during a stop on Election Day at a teen center in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Trump's campaign staff applaud him as he visits his presidential campaign headquarters on Election Day outside of Washington in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A man gestures after casting his ballot in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Clive Destiny, founder of Unite Ny marches to pool sites to encourage voters in Brooklyn, New York City, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A poll watcher observes through a pair of binoculars as votes are counted at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
A voter with coronavirus drops off her ballot curbside to prevent the spread of the virus in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Supporters of Joe Biden hold up signs at a canvassing stop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joy to the Polls group performs at City Hall during Election Day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Poll workers wave flags to bring a voter to their location booth at the Registrar of Voters in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
First lady Melania Trump leaves after casting her vote at Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A Code Enforcement officer asks to a supporter to stop placing Trump and Pence campaign signs in the limits of a polling station in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Voters line up to cast their ballots at Savannah Grove Baptist Church in Effingham, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Kelly Smith fills out her ballot as her grandson Stockton Miniham, left, and his friends Hallie Leake, center, and Henry Leake, right, play in a fountain at Northpark Mall in Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Barton Foley, 32, with his cat "Little Ti Ti" on his shoulder, casts his ballot at Ballard High School in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Jamia Farley, 29, sits with her children before boarding a bus to a polling station in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Roger Hall, 71, drives his wheelchair along the highway after voting at Isabelle Town Hall near Ellsworth, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Hazel Martinez holds 4-year-old Leonardo Perez after she voted in Poinciana, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Andrew and Nancy Freno emerge from a polling place after casting their votes in Gypsy, Indiana County, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Voters line up at a polling station in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Poll workers take an oath at Fulton County polling station during the election in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
A woman waits in line to vote on the Election Day in Fulton County, Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
People line up inside a polling station at the James Weldon Johnson Community Center on Election Day in Harlem, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman wears a face shield at a polling station in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People line up to vote in at P.S. 198 in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person gives a thumbs down as she passes by Trump supporters on Election Day in Cobb County in Powder Springs, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Trump supporter Susan Spence holds an American flag on Election Day as cars pass by in Cobb County in Powder Springs, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
First time voter Donovan Faison, wearing a mask and sunglasses, feeds his ballot into a tabulator machine after voting in Durham, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Workers hang a giant American flag at the location of the election night rally for Joe Biden on Election Day. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People fill out their ballots at a polling center on the Election Day in Jeffersontown, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
People are seen in silhouettes behind a banner against President Trump on a bridge on Election Day in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Voters Paul Nikisher and Hannah Kromer pose for a picture on Election Day in Cherryville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
A supporter holds a sign during an event by Joe Biden on Election Day in Scranton, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Voters line up at a polling station during Election Day in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Tanner Tillotson writes on a board the results of ballots cast shortly after midnight at the Hale House at Balsams Hotel in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Ashley L. Conti
Voters arrive to cast their ballots at the Kentucky Exposition Center during the election in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
