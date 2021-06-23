Edition:
Pictures | Wed Jun 23, 2021 | 9:29am EDT

Outcome uncertain in New York City mayoral primary

Eric Adams speaks at a New York City primary mayoral election night party in New York City, June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Maya Wiley is seen at her primary election night rally in Brooklyn in New York City, New York, June 22. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
People react after polls close and early results are shown during the New York City primary mayoral election in New York City, June 22. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Kathryn Garcia celebrates after speaking at her primary election night rally in Brooklyn in New York City, New York, June 22.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Democratic New York City Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang walks past a person in a subway station during the New York City primary mayoral election, in Manhattan, June 22. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
People stand in privacy booths as they fill ballots at PS 250 during the New York City primary mayoral election in Brooklyn, New York City, June 22. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough president and Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, speaks to supporters and the media after voting in the Primary Election in Brooklyn, June 22.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
People line up to cast their votes during the New York City primary mayoral election, at Frank McCourt High School, June 22. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Democratic New York City Mayoral candidate Scott Stringer greets Republican Mayoral Candidate Curtis Sliwa, during the New York City primary mayoral election on the upper west side of Manhattan, June 22. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
People wait to check in for voting in the New York Primary election at the Brooklyn Museum voting station, June 22. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Maya Wiley, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, is embraced by supporters following a campaign event in New York City, June 18. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
A supporter carries life size cutouts of New York City Mayoral hopeful Andrew Yang at the Democratic primary debate, June 16.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough president and Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, reacts as he speaks to supporters and the media after voting in the Primary Election in Brooklyn, June 22.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks with New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams during a rally to promote voting the first day of early voting for the New York Primary election at Astoria park in Queens, June 12. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Maya Wiley, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro arrive for a campaign event in New York City, June 18. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
Eric Adams, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, jokes with media as he is joined by a coalition of first responders supporting his campaign at a get-out-the-vote rally in Brooklyn, June 21. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
Posters for Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Maya Wiley hang on a light pole outside the Brooklyn Museum voting station, June 22. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Eric Adams, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, speaks to media as he is joined by a coalition of first responders supporting his campaign at a get-out-the-vote rally in Brooklyn, June 21. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
Andrew Yang, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, arrives at the Democratic primary debate in New York  City, June 16.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough president and Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, fills out his ballot with his son Jordan for the Primary Election in Brooklyn, June 22. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Shaun Donovan, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, arrives at the Democratic primary debate in New York City, June 16.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Andrew Yang and Kathryn Garcia, Democratic candidates for New York City Mayor, speak during a campaign appearance, June 19. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
Eric Adams, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, speaks to supporters after participating in the Democratic primary debate in New York City, June 16.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Kathryn Garcia, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, carries flowers as she campaigns in Brooklyn, June 18.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
Andrew Yang, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, holds a campaign poster during a campaign appearance, June 19. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
Maya Wiley, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, greets City Council candidate Crystal Hudson during a campaign appearance in Brooklyn, June 15.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Andrew Yang, Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City holds a campaign event in Queens, June 15.  REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A supporter holds a sign for New York City Mayoral hopeful Maya Wiley at the Democratic primary debate, June 16.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attends a rally to promote voting the first day of early voting for the New York Primary election at Astoria park in Queens, June 12. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Eric Adams, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, reacts during a campaign appearance in Brooklyn, June 11.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
