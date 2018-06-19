Edition:
Outcry over family separation at border

People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in New York, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in New York, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in New York, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in New York, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rep. Juan Vargas and other Democratic members of Congress protest family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border as President Donald Trump departs after addressing a closed House Republican Conference meeting on Capitol Hill, in Washington, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rep. Juan Vargas and other Democratic members of Congress protest family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border as President Donald Trump departs after addressing a closed House Republican Conference meeting on Capitol Hill, in Washington, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A sign is raised as people protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in New York, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A sign is raised as people protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in New York, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in New York, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in New York, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in El Paso, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in El Paso, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A young protester participates as people protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in New York, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A young protester participates as people protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in New York, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People march as they protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in New York, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People march as they protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in New York, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in New York, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in New York, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Women of faith gather outside the U.S. Customs and Border Protection headquarters to call on the Trump administration to halt its policy of detaining immigrant children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, during a demonstration in Washington, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Fogarty

Women of faith gather outside the U.S. Customs and Border Protection headquarters to call on the Trump administration to halt its policy of detaining immigrant children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, during a demonstration in Washington, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Fogarty
People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in El Paso, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in El Paso, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in front of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection building in El Paso, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in front of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection building in El Paso, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in El Paso, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in El Paso, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in El Paso, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in El Paso, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in El Paso, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in El Paso, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Protesters with children demonstrate against the Trump administration's practice of separating children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border before U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified to a joint hearing of the House Judiciary and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee titled, "Oversight of the FBI and DOJ Actions in Advance of the 2016 Election" on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Protesters with children demonstrate against the Trump administration's practice of separating children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border before U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified to a joint hearing of the House Judiciary and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee titled, "Oversight of the FBI and DOJ Actions in Advance of the 2016 Election" on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
