Outcry over family separation at border
People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in New York, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in New York, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rep. Juan Vargas and other Democratic members of Congress protest family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border as President Donald Trump departs after addressing a closed House Republican Conference meeting on Capitol Hill, in Washington, June 19,...more
A sign is raised as people protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in New York, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in New York, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in El Paso, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A young protester participates as people protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in New York, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People march as they protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in New York, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in New York, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Women of faith gather outside the U.S. Customs and Border Protection headquarters to call on the Trump administration to halt its policy of detaining immigrant children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, during a demonstration in...more
People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in El Paso, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in front of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection building in El Paso, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in El Paso, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in El Paso, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in El Paso, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Protesters with children demonstrate against the Trump administration's practice of separating children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border before U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified to a joint hearing of...more
Next Slideshows
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Members of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit apprehend illegal immigrants in Texas.
Tent city for immigrant children in Texas
Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration are housed in a tent...
MORE IN PICTURES
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Members of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit apprehend illegal immigrants in Texas.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Russia 3 - Egypt 1
Russia takes on Egypt in World Cup action.
Tent city for immigrant children in Texas
Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration are housed in a tent city next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas.
Senegal 2 - Poland 1
Poland takes on Senegal in World Cup action.
Japan 2 - Colombia 1
Japan takes on Colombia in World Cup action.
Hundreds still missing in Guatemala
Guatemala on Sunday ended its victim search efforts in the zone that suffered most deaths and injuries from the Fuego volcano eruption, its disaster agency said.