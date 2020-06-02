Outrage across America over George Floyd's death
A woman wearing a protective face mask holds a sign during a rally and candlelight vigil against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at Queens Park in Queens, New York, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Thousands put their fists in the air at Seattle City Hall in Seattle, Washington, June 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Kentucky State Troopers advance and detain a man during the protest in Louisville, Kentucky, June 1. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
People climb into a damaged store during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Manhattan, New York, June 1. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Protesters rally at Washington Square Park in Manhattan, New York, June 1. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Protesters lie face down on the ground during a rally in Times Square in New York City, June 1. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man gestures as he attends a rally and candlelight vigil at Queens Park in Queens, New York, June 1. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People take part in a protest in Brooklyn, New York, June 1. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People hold flyers depicting George Floyd as they march against police brutality in Seattle, Washington, June 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Law enforcement officers stand guard as demonstrators take part in a protest in Anaheim, California, June 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People take luxury products from a smashed storefront during a protest in Manhattan, New York, June 1. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People wearing protective face masks attend a rally and candlelight vigil at Queens Park in Queens, New York, June 1. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Thousands of protesters march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in downtown Seattle, Washington, June 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Oakley police chief Eric Christensen hugs a protester as he takes a knee with protesters demonstrating against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, in Oakley, California, in this still picture obtained from May 31, 2020. MARC ANTHONY LOPEZ /via...more
Protesters gather outside the Minnesota Governor's Residence following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in St Paul, Minnesota, June 1. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Adam Neves, 6, holds a sign during a rally following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Protesters march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Manhattan, New York, June 1. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Lakisha Hayes, wearing a "Can’t Breathe" mask, kneels during nine minutes of prayer led by faith leaders with the group Prophetic Resistance Boston in Boston, Massachusetts, June 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Officers kneel with protesters during a protest against the death in Minneapolis in police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Downtown Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A protester throws a colored smoke bomb during a protest against the death in Minneapolis in police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Rashyla Levitt helps lead a peaceful protest of over a thousand against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
National Guard personnel are seen during a protest against the death in Minneapolis in police custody of African-American man George Floyd, near Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Police and protester fist-bump as a firework goes off during a police standoff at a protest against the death in Minneapolis in police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Next Slideshows
Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd
The city of Minneapolis has been wracked by days of chaotic protest after a white police officer kneeled on the neck of an unarmed black man for nearly nine...
Protests outside White House over George Floyd's death
Largely peaceful protesters near the White House were repelled with tear gas and mounted police amid days of demonstrations over the Minneapolis police killing...
Weekend of rage across America
The killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee in Minneapolis, has triggered a wave...
MORE IN PICTURES
Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd
The city of Minneapolis has been wracked by days of chaotic protest after a white police officer kneeled on the neck of an unarmed black man for nearly nine minutes before he died.
Protests outside White House over George Floyd's death
Largely peaceful protesters near the White House were repelled with tear gas and mounted police amid days of demonstrations over the Minneapolis police killing of an unarmed black man.
Weekend of rage across America
The killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee in Minneapolis, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
Protests across America after Minneapolis police killing
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
Global protests over police killing of George Floyd
Demonstrations against the police killing of George Floyd spread to cities around the world.
Tear gas and fires outside White House
Police used tear gas and pepper spray on protesters outside the White House.
Tanker truck drives into protesters on Minneapolis highway
A tanker truck drove through thousands of people marching on a Minneapolis highway to protest the death of George Floyd before protesters dragged the driver from the cab and beat him, according to a Reuters witness and authorities.
Protests rage in Minneapolis over police killing of George Floyd
Minneapolis has been roiled by days of clashes, arson, looting and vandalism after the death of a black man seen on video gasping for breath as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.