Pictures | Tue Jun 2, 2020 | 12:04am EDT

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

A woman wearing a protective face mask holds a sign during a rally and candlelight vigil against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at Queens Park in Queens, New York, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Thousands put their fists in the air at Seattle City Hall in Seattle, Washington, June 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Kentucky State Troopers advance and detain a man during the protest in Louisville, Kentucky, June 1. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
People climb into a damaged store during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Manhattan, New York, June 1. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Protesters rally at Washington Square Park in Manhattan, New York, June 1. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Protesters lie face down on the ground during a rally in Times Square in New York City, June 1. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A man gestures as he attends a rally and candlelight vigil at Queens Park in Queens, New York, June 1. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
People take part in a protest in Brooklyn, New York, June 1. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
People hold flyers depicting George Floyd as they march against police brutality in Seattle, Washington, June 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Law enforcement officers stand guard as demonstrators take part in a protest in Anaheim, California, June 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
People take luxury products from a smashed storefront during a protest in Manhattan, New York, June 1. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
People wearing protective face masks attend a rally and candlelight vigil at Queens Park in Queens, New York, June 1. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Thousands of protesters march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in downtown Seattle, Washington, June 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Oakley police chief Eric Christensen hugs a protester as he takes a knee with protesters demonstrating against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, in Oakley, California, in this still picture obtained from May 31, 2020. MARC ANTHONY LOPEZ /via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Protesters gather outside the Minnesota Governor's Residence following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in St Paul, Minnesota, June 1. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Adam Neves, 6, holds a sign during a rally following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Protesters march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Manhattan, New York, June 1. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Lakisha Hayes, wearing a "Can’t Breathe" mask, kneels during nine minutes of prayer led by faith leaders with the group Prophetic Resistance Boston in Boston, Massachusetts, June 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Officers kneel with protesters during a protest against the death in Minneapolis in police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Downtown Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A protester throws a colored smoke bomb during a protest against the death in Minneapolis in police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Rashyla Levitt helps lead a peaceful protest of over a thousand against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
National Guard personnel are seen during a protest against the death in Minneapolis in police custody of African-American man George Floyd, near Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Police and protester fist-bump as a firework goes off during a police standoff at a protest against the death in Minneapolis in police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

The city of Minneapolis has been wracked by days of chaotic protest after a white police officer kneeled on the neck of an unarmed black man for nearly nine...

Jun 01 2020
Protests outside White House over George Floyd's death

Largely peaceful protesters near the White House were repelled with tear gas and mounted police amid days of demonstrations over the Minneapolis police killing...

Jun 01 2020
Photos of the month: May

Our top photos from May 2020.

Jun 01 2020
Weekend of rage across America

The killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee in Minneapolis, has triggered a wave...

Jun 01 2020

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

The city of Minneapolis has been wracked by days of chaotic protest after a white police officer kneeled on the neck of an unarmed black man for nearly nine minutes before he died.

Protests outside White House over George Floyd's death

Largely peaceful protesters near the White House were repelled with tear gas and mounted police amid days of demonstrations over the Minneapolis police killing of an unarmed black man.

Photos of the month: May

Our top photos from May 2020.

Weekend of rage across America

The killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee in Minneapolis, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Protests across America after Minneapolis police killing

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Global protests over police killing of George Floyd

Demonstrations against the police killing of George Floyd spread to cities around the world.

Tear gas and fires outside White House

Police used tear gas and pepper spray on protesters outside the White House.

Tanker truck drives into protesters on Minneapolis highway

A tanker truck drove through thousands of people marching on a Minneapolis highway to protest the death of George Floyd before protesters dragged the driver from the cab and beat him, according to a Reuters witness and authorities.

Protests rage in Minneapolis over police killing of George Floyd

Minneapolis has been roiled by days of clashes, arson, looting and vandalism after the death of a black man seen on video gasping for breath as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

