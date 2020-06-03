Outrage across America over George Floyd's death
People take part in a "die-in" during a protest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Maddie Moreno, 8, and her sister Ema Moreno, 6, stand with their family as they attend a rally and march calling for a defunding of Seattle police, in Seattle, Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Protesters display a number for local lawyer groups in case of arrest during a rally and march calling for a defunding of Seattle police, in Seattle, Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Thousands of people convene on the field of Cal Anderson Park during a rally and march calling for a defunding of Seattle police, in Seattle, Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People hold a vigil near Gracie Mansion as protests against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd continue, in New York City, New York, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A police officer holds the hand of a demonstrator during a protest in Manhattan, New York City, June 2. One of the police officers shook the hand of a young woman wearing a T-shirt showing slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King and hugged her....more
Police officers embrace with demonstrators during a protest in Manhattan, New York, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Police officers detain a demonstrator in Manhattan, New York City, June 2. Just a few minutes after the handshake and hug, another officer zip-tied the woman's arms behind her back and detained her. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Protesters on horseback rally through downtown Houston, Texas, June 2. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A demonstrator reacts during a rally in Boston, Massachusetts, June 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Protesters march near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A protester holds up a banner during a rally outside the Trump International Hotel, in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People rally in Manhattan, New York City, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Federal Hall is seen marked with graffiti after protests in Manhattan, New York, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A demonstrator talks with a soldier on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Protesters lie down for a minute of silence in the position George Floyd was in when he died during a rally in Seattle, June 2. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A police officer kneels during a protest against the death of George Floyd, outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, June 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
George Floyd's daughter, Gianna Floyd, age 6, is seen during a press conference at Minneapolis City Hall in Minnesota, June 2. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Demonstrators gather along the fence surrounding Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters rally against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, in Seattle, June 2. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Protesters rally against the death of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, June 2. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Brooklyn Prince, 8, sits in the lap of Ashley Prince as they hold out their hands in solidarity with other protesters during a spontaneous caravan of vehicles through downtown Houston, Texas, June 2. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, is surrounded by family members as he speaks at a protest rally against his brother’s death, in Houston, Texas, June 2. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People take part in a protest at Trump International Hotel in New York, June 2. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Colby, holding his son Jahaziel through a sunroof, lifts his hand in solidarity with other protesters during a spontaneous caravan of vehicles through downtown Houston, Texas, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A protester holds up a gloved hand as Seattle Police guard the department's East Precinct location against protesters using umbrellas as a shield in Seattle, Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Demonstrators attend a protest in Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People take part in a protest at Trump International Hotel in New York, June 2. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Demonstrators are seen detained inside a police vehicle during a protest after curfew in the Manhattan, New York, June 2. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
NYPD officers detain protesters for violating curfew during demonstrations in Manhattan, New York, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A National Guard member mounts guard as a man exercises during a rally against George Floyd death in Minneapolis police custody, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Protesters set off fireworks during a rally in Boston, Massachusetts, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
NYPD officers detain protesters for violating curfew during demonstrations in reaction to the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Manhattan, New York City, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Healthcare workers kneel in solidarity with protesters in Manhattan, New York City, June 2. REUTERS/Aleksandra Michalska
Law enforcement personnel stand guard on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, June 2. Courtesy of James Harnett/Social Media via REUTERS
Senator Elizabeth Warren wears a protective face mask and sunglasses as she marches among protesters in Washington, June 2. Jen Byres/via REUTERS
A man stands near police officers in Boston, Massachusetts, June 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People take part in a vigil in Pasadena, California, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A demonstrator is detained by a police officer after curfew during a protest in Manhattan, New York, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
NYPD officers face demonstrators after curfew during a protest in New York City, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Jacque Jackson and Charlie St. Pierre take part in a rally in Boston, Massachusetts, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People take part in a rally in Boston, Massachusetts, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Police officers link arms and march with protesters in Denver, Colorado, June 1, 2020. PENDLETON SWIFT/via REUTERS
A man jumps from the window of a damaged store as protests against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd continue, in New York, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A demonstrator holds up a sign in Boston, Massachusetts, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People rally in Manhattan, New York, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A demonstrator hugs a police officer during a protest outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, June 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Minnesota Army National Guard Chaplains take a knee with protesters during a peaceful demonstration near the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Riot police chase a man as they rush protestors to clear Lafayette Park and the area around it across from the White House for PresidentTrump to be able to walk through for a photo opportunity in front of St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington,...more
Protesters react to tear gas during a march in Philadelphia, June 1. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
A demonstrator throws a brick into a sheriff's van during a protest in St Louis, Missouri, June 1. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A man reads a Bible as protesters run from tear gas in St Louis, Missouri, U.S., June 1 REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Officers kneel with protesters during a protest in downtown Atlanta, June 1. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
National Guard personnel are seen during a protest near Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, June 1. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Police in tactical gear walk through tear gas during a protest in Atlanta, June 1. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
People take items from a damaged store in Manhattan, June 1. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A person holds a Black Lives Matter sign as a heavy cloud of tear gas and smoke rises after being deployed by Seattle police, June 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A child carrying a small broom walks by a line of National Guard members deployed to Bellevue Square as community members clean up after looting and vandalism that occurred Sunday in downtown Bellevue, Washington, June 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper visits DC National Guard military officers guarding the White House in Washington, June 1. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters run as riot police fire tear gas and move on demonstrators to clear Lafayette Park and the area around it across from the White House for President Trump to be able to walk through for a photo opportunity in front of St. John's Episcopal...more
A demonstrator holds a placard as people gather at a memorial for George Floyd that has been created at the place where he was taken into police custody in Minneapolis, June 1. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A man gets on his knees in front of police officers during a protest in St Louis, Missouri, June 1. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Police detain CBS reporter Katie Nielsen during a rally in Oakland, California, June 1. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Rashyla Levitt helps lead a peaceful protest of over a thousand in Seattle, Washington, June 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A protestor holds a burnt American flag during a protest in St Louis, Missouri, June 1. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A man stands in front of a police car in Louisville, Kentucky, June 1. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Protesters have a moment of silence during a rally in Manhattan, New York, June 1. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A man stands holding a rifle outside The Hall of Justice in Louisville, Kentucky, June 1. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Protesters march past the entrance to Chinatown in Washington, June 1. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A protester returns a tear gas canister during a march in Philadelphia, June 1. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
Kentucky State Troopers advance and detain a man during the protest in Louisville, Kentucky, June 1. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Riot police rush demonstrators as they clear Lafayette Park and the area around it across from the White House for President Trump to be able to walk through for a photo opportunity in front of St. John's Episcopal Church, in Washington, June 1....more
People take luxury products from a smashed storefront during a protest in Manhattan, June 1. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A protester throws a colored smoke bomb during a protest in Atlanta, June 1. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Adam Neves, 6, holds a sign during a rally following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Police and protester fist-bump as a firework goes off during a police standoff at a protest in Atlanta, June 1. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Protesters march in Manhattan, June 1. REUTERS/Mike Segar
