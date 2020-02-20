Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 20, 2020 | 11:35am EST

Outrage after young girl murdered in Mexico

People participate in a protest against gender-based violence after the murder of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, outside the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

People participate in a protest against gender-based violence after the murder of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, outside the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
People participate in a protest against gender-based violence after the murder of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, outside the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
Close
1 / 23
Maria Magdalena, mother of Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, 7, who went missing on February 11 and whose body was discovered inside a plastic garbage bag, reacts as Fatima's coffin arrives at their house in Mexico City, Mexico, February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Maria Magdalena, mother of Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, 7, who went missing on February 11 and whose body was discovered inside a plastic garbage bag, reacts as Fatima's coffin arrives at their house in Mexico City, Mexico, February 17, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
Maria Magdalena, mother of Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, 7, who went missing on February 11 and whose body was discovered inside a plastic garbage bag, reacts as Fatima's coffin arrives at their house in Mexico City, Mexico, February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
2 / 23
The coffin of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett is lowered during her burial in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The coffin of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett is lowered during her burial in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
The coffin of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett is lowered during her burial in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
3 / 23
A woman participates in a protest in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A woman participates in a protest in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
A woman participates in a protest in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
4 / 23
People embrace as they gather in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett at an anti-femicide monument, in Mexico City, Mexico February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

People embrace as they gather in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett at an anti-femicide monument, in Mexico City, Mexico February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
People embrace as they gather in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett at an anti-femicide monument, in Mexico City, Mexico February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
5 / 23
Dolls are seen by the statue of Miguel Hidalgo during a protest in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Dolls are seen by the statue of Miguel Hidalgo during a protest in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Dolls are seen by the statue of Miguel Hidalgo during a protest in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
6 / 23
Women participate in a protest in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Women participate in a protest in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Women participate in a protest in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
7 / 23
A person holds a flower during a gathering in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett at an anti-femicide monument, in Mexico City, Mexico February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A person holds a flower during a gathering in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett at an anti-femicide monument, in Mexico City, Mexico February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
A person holds a flower during a gathering in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett at an anti-femicide monument, in Mexico City, Mexico February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
8 / 23
Women write the names of murdered women on balloons during a protest in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Women write the names of murdered women on balloons during a protest in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Women write the names of murdered women on balloons during a protest in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
9 / 23
A woman paints a graffiti reading "AMLO feminicide" during a protest against gender-based violence after the murder of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, outside the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

A woman paints a graffiti reading "AMLO feminicide" during a protest against gender-based violence after the murder of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, outside the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
A woman paints a graffiti reading "AMLO feminicide" during a protest against gender-based violence after the murder of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, outside the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
Close
10 / 23
A woman climbs on the statue of Miguel Hidalgo during a protest in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A woman climbs on the statue of Miguel Hidalgo during a protest in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
A woman climbs on the statue of Miguel Hidalgo during a protest in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
11 / 23
Dolls are seen during a protest in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. The sign reads: "Girls are not raped, they are not killed, they are not raped". REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Dolls are seen during a protest in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. The sign reads: "Girls are not raped, they are not killed, they are not raped". REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Dolls are seen during a protest in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. The sign reads: "Girls are not raped, they are not killed, they are not raped". REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
12 / 23
People set fire to placards during a protest against gender-based violence after the murder of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, outside the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

People set fire to placards during a protest against gender-based violence after the murder of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, outside the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
People set fire to placards during a protest against gender-based violence after the murder of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, outside the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
Close
13 / 23
People gather in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett at an anti-femicide monument, in Mexico City, Mexico February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

People gather in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett at an anti-femicide monument, in Mexico City, Mexico February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
People gather in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett at an anti-femicide monument, in Mexico City, Mexico February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
14 / 23
A banner reading "Feminist parenting" is seen as people gather in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett at an anti-femicide monument, in Mexico City, Mexico February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A banner reading "Feminist parenting" is seen as people gather in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett at an anti-femicide monument, in Mexico City, Mexico February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
A banner reading "Feminist parenting" is seen as people gather in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett at an anti-femicide monument, in Mexico City, Mexico February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
15 / 23
Children's belongings are seen as people gather in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett at an anti-femicide monument, in Mexico City, Mexico February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Children's belongings are seen as people gather in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett at an anti-femicide monument, in Mexico City, Mexico February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Children's belongings are seen as people gather in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett at an anti-femicide monument, in Mexico City, Mexico February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
16 / 23
A person holds a sign that reads "Justice for Fatima" and a missing person poster of Fatima issued by the Attorney General's office during the funeral of Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A person holds a sign that reads "Justice for Fatima" and a missing person poster of Fatima issued by the Attorney General's office during the funeral of Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
A person holds a sign that reads "Justice for Fatima" and a missing person poster of Fatima issued by the Attorney General's office during the funeral of Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
17 / 23
A woman holds a sign during the funeral of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A woman holds a sign during the funeral of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
A woman holds a sign during the funeral of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
18 / 23
Maria Magdalena reacts during the funeral of her daughter, seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Maria Magdalena reacts during the funeral of her daughter, seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Maria Magdalena reacts during the funeral of her daughter, seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
19 / 23
Students visit the coffin of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett during her funeral in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. The placards read: "We want support for the family", "We demand justice for Fatima" and "People united, we need your help." REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Students visit the coffin of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett during her funeral in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. The placards read: "We want support for the family", "We demand justice for Fatima" and "People united, we need your...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Students visit the coffin of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett during her funeral in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. The placards read: "We want support for the family", "We demand justice for Fatima" and "People united, we need your help." REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
20 / 23
People participate in a protest against gender-based violence after the murder of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, outside the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

People participate in a protest against gender-based violence after the murder of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, outside the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
People participate in a protest against gender-based violence after the murder of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, outside the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
Close
21 / 23
Activists hold placards at the home of Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, 7, in Mexico City, Mexico, February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Activists hold placards at the home of Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, 7, in Mexico City, Mexico, February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
Activists hold placards at the home of Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, 7, in Mexico City, Mexico, February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
22 / 23
A worker cleans graffitis after a protest against gender-based violence after the murder of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett outside the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

A worker cleans graffitis after a protest against gender-based violence after the murder of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett outside the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
A worker cleans graffitis after a protest against gender-based violence after the murder of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett outside the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Deadly shootings in Germany

Deadly shootings in Germany

Next Slideshows

Deadly shootings in Germany

Deadly shootings in Germany

A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in the southwestern German city of Hanau has been found dead at his home, police said.

1:55am EST
Key moments from the Democratic debate in Las Vegas

Key moments from the Democratic debate in Las Vegas

Michael Bloomberg came under heavy fire during his first Democratic presidential debate in Nevada, with his rivals leaping to attack him as a billionaire copy...

1:00am EST
Democrats campaign in Nevada

Democrats campaign in Nevada

Democratic presidential candidates campaign in Nevada, where reaching Latino voters and winning union support will be key to success in the state's caucus on...

Feb 19 2020
Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary...

Feb 19 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly shootings in Germany

Deadly shootings in Germany

A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in the southwestern German city of Hanau has been found dead at his home, police said.

Key moments from the Democratic debate in Las Vegas

Key moments from the Democratic debate in Las Vegas

Michael Bloomberg came under heavy fire during his first Democratic presidential debate in Nevada, with his rivals leaping to attack him as a billionaire copy of President Donald Trump and criticizing his record on race and history of sexist comments.

Democrats campaign in Nevada

Democrats campaign in Nevada

Democratic presidential candidates campaign in Nevada, where reaching Latino voters and winning union support will be key to success in the state's caucus on Feb. 22.

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London Fashion Week.

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.

75 years since the Battle of Iwo Jima

75 years since the Battle of Iwo Jima

This month marks the 75th anniversary of the start of the Battle of Iwo Jima, where close to 7,000 U.S. Marines and nearly all of the 21,000 Japanese defenders of the island died during the 36-day battle.

Passengers finally depart coronavirus cruise ship

Passengers finally depart coronavirus cruise ship

Hundreds of people began disembarking a cruise ship in Japan after being held on board for more than two weeks under quarantine.

Security forces clash with protesters in Chile

Security forces clash with protesters in Chile

Unrest continues in Chile as protests that began in October over a rise in transport fares continue against Chile's government.

Best of the Brit Awards

Best of the Brit Awards

Highlights from the Brit Awards in London.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast