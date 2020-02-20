Outrage after young girl murdered in Mexico
People participate in a protest against gender-based violence after the murder of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, outside the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
Maria Magdalena, mother of Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, 7, who went missing on February 11 and whose body was discovered inside a plastic garbage bag, reacts as Fatima's coffin arrives at their house in Mexico City, Mexico, February 17, 2020....more
The coffin of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett is lowered during her burial in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A woman participates in a protest in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People embrace as they gather in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett at an anti-femicide monument, in Mexico City, Mexico February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Dolls are seen by the statue of Miguel Hidalgo during a protest in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Women participate in a protest in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A person holds a flower during a gathering in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett at an anti-femicide monument, in Mexico City, Mexico February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Women write the names of murdered women on balloons during a protest in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A woman paints a graffiti reading "AMLO feminicide" during a protest against gender-based violence after the murder of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, outside the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo...more
A woman climbs on the statue of Miguel Hidalgo during a protest in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Dolls are seen during a protest in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in San Salvador, El Salvador February 19, 2020. The sign reads: "Girls are not raped, they are not killed, they are not raped". REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People set fire to placards during a protest against gender-based violence after the murder of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, outside the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
People gather in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett at an anti-femicide monument, in Mexico City, Mexico February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A banner reading "Feminist parenting" is seen as people gather in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett at an anti-femicide monument, in Mexico City, Mexico February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Children's belongings are seen as people gather in memory of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett at an anti-femicide monument, in Mexico City, Mexico February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A person holds a sign that reads "Justice for Fatima" and a missing person poster of Fatima issued by the Attorney General's office during the funeral of Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A woman holds a sign during the funeral of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Maria Magdalena reacts during the funeral of her daughter, seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Students visit the coffin of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett during her funeral in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. The placards read: "We want support for the family", "We demand justice for Fatima" and "People united, we need your...more
People participate in a protest against gender-based violence after the murder of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, outside the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
Activists hold placards at the home of Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, 7, in Mexico City, Mexico, February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A worker cleans graffitis after a protest against gender-based violence after the murder of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett outside the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
