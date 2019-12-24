Outrage against India's new citizenship law

Mohammad Anas Qureshi, 20, who is a fruit vendor, poses for photo with the national flag of India in front of riot police during a protest against a new citizenship law in Delhi, India, December 19, 2019. "We are here to protest against the new...more

Mohammad Anas Qureshi, 20, who is a fruit vendor, poses for photo with the national flag of India in front of riot police during a protest against a new citizenship law in Delhi, India, December 19, 2019. "We are here to protest against the new citizenship law. This law is wrong against Muslims and India. It will divide the country. We won't let it happen," he said. " I think all the protesters all over the world are fighting for their rights." "Protesters all over the world are our brothers. We hope that God gives them more strength in their fight for their rights." REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

