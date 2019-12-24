Outrage against India's new citizenship law
A demonstrator gestures and shouts slogans during a protest against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, December 24, 2019. India has been rocked by demonstrations since Dec. 12, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government enacted the...more
Demonstrators carry portraits of Indian freedom fighters and academics during a protest rally against a new citizenship law, in Kolkata, India, December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Local residents attend a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Local residents sit around a bonfire to keep themselves warm as they block a road during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Shaheen, sister of Mohsin, who died during clashes with police following protests against a new citizenship law, cries outside their house in Meerut, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator places a candle during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A man walks past a graffiti during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A demonstrator is detained by police outside the Assam bhawan (building) during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A demonstrator is detained by police outside the Assam bhawan (building) during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Demonstrators attend a protest rally against a new citizenship law, in Bengaluru, India, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
A Muslim woman cries during a protest against a new citizenship bill in New Delhi, India December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People attend a protest, organized by West Bengal State Jamiat-e-Ulama, an Islamic organization, against a new citizenship law, in Kolkata, India, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman watches from a balcony as demonstrators participate in a protest march against a new citizenship law, in Chennai, India, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Women display placards during a protest, organized by organization, against a new citizenship law, in Kolkata, India, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Demonstrators sit next to bonfires during dusk as they block a road during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Demonstrators hold the national flag of India as they attend a protest against a new citizenship law, outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A demonstrator listens to a speaker as he attends a protest against a new citizenship law, outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police officers stop demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law, in Chennai, India, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against a new citizenship law in Jafrabad, an area of Delhi, India December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against a new citizenship law in Delhi, India, December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police in riot gear keep watch during a protest against a new citizenship law, in Seelampur area of Delhi, India, December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Men try to extinguish a burning car after demonstrators set it on fire during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers detain a man during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator displays a placard as she attends a protest against a new citizenship law, in Chennai, India, December 20, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Mohammad Anas Qureshi, 20, who is a fruit vendor, poses for photo with the national flag of India in front of riot police during a protest against a new citizenship law in Delhi, India, December 19, 2019. "We are here to protest against the new...more
Demonstrators hold the national flag of India as they attend a protest against a new citizenship law, after Friday prayers at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, India, December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The shoes of demonstrators are seen scattered along a road after a protest against a new citizenship law, in Lucknow, India, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A police officer chases away demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law, in Ahmedabad, India, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Demonstrators attend a protest against a new citizenship law, in Chennai, India, December 20, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Next Slideshows
Venice under water again
Venice is flooded by high tides during the holidays, just a month after the Italian city suffered its worst week of flooding since records began in 1872.
A decade on earth captured from space
Satellite images from some of the biggest news events of the past decade, from natural disasters to war.
Inside a Colorado survival camp
A look inside the Fortitude Ranch, a Colorado survival camp that charges members $1,000 to vacation at the community in good times, and use it as a refuge...
Hong Kong protesters hold Uighur support rally
Hong Kong riot police pepper sprayed protesters to disperse crowds after a largely peaceful rally in support of China's ethnic Uighurs turned chaotic.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the year 2019
Our top news photography from the past year.
Holiday lights
Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.
Venice under water again
Venice is flooded by high tides during the holidays, just a month after the Italian city suffered its worst week of flooding since records began in 1872.
A decade on earth captured from space
Satellite images from some of the biggest news events of the past decade, from natural disasters to war.
Inside a Colorado survival camp
A look inside the Fortitude Ranch, a Colorado survival camp that charges members $1,000 to vacation at the community in good times, and use it as a refuge during a societal collapse.
Here comes Santa Claus
Santa makes appearances all over the world leading up to Christmas.
Hong Kong protesters hold Uighur support rally
Hong Kong riot police pepper sprayed protesters to disperse crowds after a largely peaceful rally in support of China's ethnic Uighurs turned chaotic.
Week in sports
Our top sports photos from the past week.
Pictures of the year: Entertainment
Our top entertainment photos this year.