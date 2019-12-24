Edition:
Outrage against India's new citizenship law

A demonstrator gestures and shouts slogans during a protest against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, December 24, 2019. India has been rocked by demonstrations since Dec. 12, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act that provides non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who moved here before 2015 a pathway to Indian citizenship. Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims and is part of Modi's Hindu nationalist agenda. The government denies that. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Demonstrators carry portraits of Indian freedom fighters and academics during a protest rally against a new citizenship law, in Kolkata, India, December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Local residents attend a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Local residents sit around a bonfire to keep themselves warm as they block a road during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Shaheen, sister of Mohsin, who died during clashes with police following protests against a new citizenship law, cries outside their house in Meerut, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A demonstrator places a candle during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A man walks past a graffiti during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A demonstrator is detained by police outside the Assam bhawan (building) during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A demonstrator is detained by police outside the Assam bhawan (building) during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Demonstrators attend a protest rally against a new citizenship law, in Bengaluru, India, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

A Muslim woman cries during a protest against a new citizenship bill in New Delhi, India December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People attend a protest, organized by West Bengal State Jamiat-e-Ulama, an Islamic organization, against a new citizenship law, in Kolkata, India, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman watches from a balcony as demonstrators participate in a protest march against a new citizenship law, in Chennai, India, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Women display placards during a protest, organized by organization, against a new citizenship law, in Kolkata, India, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Demonstrators sit next to bonfires during dusk as they block a road during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Demonstrators hold the national flag of India as they attend a protest against a new citizenship law, outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A demonstrator listens to a speaker as he attends a protest against a new citizenship law, outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Police officers stop demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law, in Chennai, India, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against a new citizenship law in Jafrabad, an area of Delhi, India December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against a new citizenship law in Delhi, India, December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Police in riot gear keep watch during a protest against a new citizenship law, in Seelampur area of Delhi, India, December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Men try to extinguish a burning car after demonstrators set it on fire during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Police officers detain a man during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

A demonstrator displays a placard as she attends a protest against a new citizenship law, in Chennai, India, December 20, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Mohammad Anas Qureshi, 20, who is a fruit vendor, poses for photo with the national flag of India in front of riot police during a protest against a new citizenship law in Delhi, India, December 19, 2019. "We are here to protest against the new citizenship law. This law is wrong against Muslims and India. It will divide the country. We won't let it happen," he said. " I think all the protesters all over the world are fighting for their rights." "Protesters all over the world are our brothers. We hope that God gives them more strength in their fight for their rights." REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Demonstrators hold the national flag of India as they attend a protest against a new citizenship law, after Friday prayers at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, India, December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The shoes of demonstrators are seen scattered along a road after a protest against a new citizenship law, in Lucknow, India, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

A police officer chases away demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law, in Ahmedabad, India, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Demonstrators attend a protest against a new citizenship law, in Chennai, India, December 20, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

