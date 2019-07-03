Edition:
Outrage over migrant detentions on U.S.-Mexico border

Demonstrators march during the Never Again Para Nadir protest against ICE Detention camps in Boston, Massachusetts, July 2, 2019. Government investigators warned of dangerous overcrowding at more migrant facilities on the southwest U.S. border, publishing photos on Tuesday of packed cells in Texas Rio Grande Valley where some children have no access to showers or hot meals. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Demonstrators stand during a 'Close the Camps' rally to demand the closure of inhumane immigrant detention centers outside the Middle Collegiate Church in New York, July 2. A report issued by investigators for the Department of Homeland Security said supervisors raised concerns for the health and safety of detainees and agents, warning that the overcrowding represented a "ticking time bomb." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Demonstrators take part in the Never Again Para Nadir protest, led by Jewish groups, against ICE Detention camps in Boston, Massachusetts, July 2. The DHS watchdog issued the report after June visits to five U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency facilities in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) sector, the busiest area of the border for migrant arrests. It came as President Donald Trump s administration pushed back against criticism of its migrant detention centers on the U.S.-Mexico border. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Demonstrators stand during a 'Close the Camps' rally to demand the closure of inhumane immigrant detention centers outside the Middle Collegiate Church in New York, July 2. Conditions at the centers have been a flashpoint since May when the watchdog warned of similar conditions at facilities in the El Paso, Texas sector, west of the Rio Grande Valley, with migrants held for weeks instead of days, and adults kept in cells with standing room only. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Demonstrators hold signs during a 'Close the Camps' rally to demand the closure of inhumane immigrant detention centers outside the Middle Collegiate Church in New York, July 2. Migrants banged on cell windows and shouted when investigators visited. Most single adults had not had a shower despite several being held as long as a month. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Doris Tennant walks through the Holocaust Memorial carrying a sign reading "Stop the Horror" during the Never Again Para Nadir protest against ICE Detention camps in Boston, Massachusetts, July 2. The watchdog s report recommended CBP accelerate transfer of single adults to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the agency responsible for long-term migrant detention. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Demonstrators hold signs during a 'Close the Camps' rally to demand the closure of inhumane immigrant detention centers outside the Middle Collegiate Church in New York, July 2. Border Patrol stations have been overwhelmed after migrant apprehensions hit a 13-year high in May during a surge in Central American families. Migrant flows have since dropped after Mexico deployed thousands of militarized police as part of a deal with the United States to avoid U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Demonstrators stand during a 'Close the Camps' rally to demand the closure of inhumane immigrant detention centers outside the Middle Collegiate Church in New York, July 2. Members of a congressional group visiting facilities in El Paso on Monday said migrants were being kept in deplorable conditions. The delegation had been told to surrender its phones ahead of the tour, but Democratic U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro smuggled a device into a Border Patrol station and took video of women in a cramped cell. Some said they had been held for 50 days, some separated from children, denied showers for up to 15 days and in some cases, medication, Castro tweeted. According to Democratic U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, women were told to drink out of a toilet. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Demonstrators take part in the Never Again Para Nadir protest, led by Jewish groups, against ICE Detention camps, in Boston, Massachusetts, July 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Demonstrators take part in the Never Again Para Nadir protest, led by Jewish groups, against ICE Detention camps in Boston, Massachusetts, July 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Demonstrators take part in the Never Again Para Nadir protest against ICE Detention camps in Boston, Massachusetts, July 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Demonstrators take part in the Never Again Para Nadir protest, led by Jewish groups, against ICE Detention camps in Boston, Massachusetts, July 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Demonstrators hold signs during a 'Close the Camps' rally to demand the closure of inhumane immigrant detention centers outside the Middle Collegiate Church in New York, July 2. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Demonstrators take part in the Never Again Para Nadir protest, led by Jewish groups, against ICE Detention camps in Boston, Massachusetts, July 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Emet Ezell leads the Never Again Para Nadir protest against ICE Detention camps through the streets of Boston, Massachusetts, July 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A demonstrator holds a sign during a 'Close the Camps' rally to demand the closure of inhumane immigrant detention centers outside the Middle Collegiate Church in New York, July 2. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Demonstrators stand during a 'Close the Camps' rally to demand the closure of inhumane immigrant detention centers outside the Middle Collegiate Church in New York, July 2. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Demonstrators stand during a 'Close the Camps' rally to demand the closure of inhumane immigrant detention centers outside the Middle Collegiate Church in New York, July 2. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A child holds a sign during a 'Close the Camps' rally to demand the closure of inhumane immigrant detention centers outside the Middle Collegiate Church in New York, July 2. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
