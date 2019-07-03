Outrage over migrant detentions on U.S.-Mexico border
Demonstrators march during the Never Again Para Nadir protest against ICE Detention camps in Boston, Massachusetts, July 2, 2019. Government investigators warned of dangerous overcrowding at more migrant facilities on the southwest U.S. border,...more
Demonstrators stand during a 'Close the Camps' rally to demand the closure of inhumane immigrant detention centers outside the Middle Collegiate Church in New York, July 2. A report issued by investigators for the Department of Homeland Security said...more
Demonstrators take part in the Never Again Para Nadir protest, led by Jewish groups, against ICE Detention camps in Boston, Massachusetts, July 2. The DHS watchdog issued the report after June visits to five U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)...more
Demonstrators stand during a 'Close the Camps' rally to demand the closure of inhumane immigrant detention centers outside the Middle Collegiate Church in New York, July 2. Conditions at the centers have been a flashpoint since May when the watchdog...more
Demonstrators hold signs during a 'Close the Camps' rally to demand the closure of inhumane immigrant detention centers outside the Middle Collegiate Church in New York, July 2. Migrants banged on cell windows and shouted when investigators visited....more
Doris Tennant walks through the Holocaust Memorial carrying a sign reading "Stop the Horror" during the Never Again Para Nadir protest against ICE Detention camps in Boston, Massachusetts, July 2. The watchdog s report recommended CBP accelerate...more
Demonstrators hold signs during a 'Close the Camps' rally to demand the closure of inhumane immigrant detention centers outside the Middle Collegiate Church in New York, July 2. Border Patrol stations have been overwhelmed after migrant apprehensions...more
Demonstrators stand during a 'Close the Camps' rally to demand the closure of inhumane immigrant detention centers outside the Middle Collegiate Church in New York, July 2. Members of a congressional group visiting facilities in El Paso on Monday...more
Demonstrators take part in the Never Again Para Nadir protest, led by Jewish groups, against ICE Detention camps, in Boston, Massachusetts, July 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Demonstrators take part in the Never Again Para Nadir protest, led by Jewish groups, against ICE Detention camps in Boston, Massachusetts, July 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Demonstrators take part in the Never Again Para Nadir protest against ICE Detention camps in Boston, Massachusetts, July 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Demonstrators take part in the Never Again Para Nadir protest, led by Jewish groups, against ICE Detention camps in Boston, Massachusetts, July 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Demonstrators hold signs during a 'Close the Camps' rally to demand the closure of inhumane immigrant detention centers outside the Middle Collegiate Church in New York, July 2. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators take part in the Never Again Para Nadir protest, led by Jewish groups, against ICE Detention camps in Boston, Massachusetts, July 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Emet Ezell leads the Never Again Para Nadir protest against ICE Detention camps through the streets of Boston, Massachusetts, July 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A demonstrator holds a sign during a 'Close the Camps' rally to demand the closure of inhumane immigrant detention centers outside the Middle Collegiate Church in New York, July 2. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators stand during a 'Close the Camps' rally to demand the closure of inhumane immigrant detention centers outside the Middle Collegiate Church in New York, July 2. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators stand during a 'Close the Camps' rally to demand the closure of inhumane immigrant detention centers outside the Middle Collegiate Church in New York, July 2. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A child holds a sign during a 'Close the Camps' rally to demand the closure of inhumane immigrant detention centers outside the Middle Collegiate Church in New York, July 2. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
