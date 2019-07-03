Outrage over migrant detentions on U.S.-Mexico border

Demonstrators stand during a 'Close the Camps' rally to demand the closure of inhumane immigrant detention centers outside the Middle Collegiate Church in New York, July 2. Members of a congressional group visiting facilities in El Paso on Monday said migrants were being kept in deplorable conditions. The delegation had been told to surrender its phones ahead of the tour, but Democratic U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro smuggled a device into a Border Patrol station and took video of women in a cramped cell. Some said they had been held for 50 days, some separated from children, denied showers for up to 15 days and in some cases, medication, Castro tweeted. According to Democratic U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, women were told to drink out of a toilet. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

