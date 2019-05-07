Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 6, 2019 | 11:15pm EDT

Over-the-top at the Met Gala

Ezra Miller arrives at the Met Gala in New York City, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
1 / 14
Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
2 / 14
Lily Collins. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
3 / 14
Jared Leto. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
4 / 14
Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
5 / 14
Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
6 / 14
Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
7 / 14
Ryan Murphy. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
8 / 14
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
9 / 14
Hailey Bieber. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
10 / 14
Gemma Chan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
11 / 14
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
12 / 14
Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
13 / 14
Ashley Graham. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
14 / 14
