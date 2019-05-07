Over-the-top at the Met Gala
Ezra Miller arrives at the Met Gala in New York City, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lily Collins. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jared Leto. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ryan Murphy. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hailey Bieber. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Gemma Chan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ashley Graham. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
