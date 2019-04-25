Edition:
Overcrowded facilities force migrants into temporary shelters in Texas

A woman from Central America bathes a child inside the "House of the Refugee", which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman from Central America bathes a child inside the "House of the Refugee", which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Children from central America sleep inside the "House of the Refugee", in El Paso, Texas, April 24. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Children from central America sleep inside the "House of the Refugee", in El Paso, Texas, April 24. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Children from central America sleep inside the "House of the Refugee", in El Paso, Texas, April 24. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A sign is seen inside the "House of the Refugee", which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas U.S. April 24, 2019. The text reads: "Transportation Calls". REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A sign is seen inside the "House of the Refugee", which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas U.S. April 24, 2019. The text reads: "Transportation Calls". REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Central America rest inside the "House of the Refugee", which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. April 24, 2019. REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants from Central America rest inside the "House of the Refugee", which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. April 24, 2019. REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Central America draw inside the "House of the Refugee", which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. April 24, 2019. REUTERS Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants from Central America draw inside the "House of the Refugee", which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. April 24, 2019. REUTERS Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Central America use the sinks at the "House of the Refugee", which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. April 24, 2019. REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants from Central America use the sinks at the "House of the Refugee", which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. April 24, 2019. REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez
A child holds a toy inside Vino Nuevo church, which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. April 23, 2019. REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez

A child holds a toy inside Vino Nuevo church, which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. April 23, 2019. REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez
A U.S. map is seen inside the "House of the Refugee" which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. April 24, 2019. REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez

A U.S. map is seen inside the "House of the Refugee" which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. April 24, 2019. REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez
A woman from Guatemala arrives on crutches at Vino Nuevo church, which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texa U.S. April 23, 2019. REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman from Guatemala arrives on crutches at Vino Nuevo church, which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texa U.S. April 23, 2019. REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Central America rest inside the "House of the Refugee", which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants from Central America rest inside the "House of the Refugee", which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A barefooted child plays inside Vino Nuevo church, which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas U.S. April 23, 2019. REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez

A barefooted child plays inside Vino Nuevo church, which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas U.S. April 23, 2019. REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez
A communication form is held by a woman at Vino Nuevo church, which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. April 23, 2019. REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez

A communication form is held by a woman at Vino Nuevo church, which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. April 23, 2019. REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez
Women pray inside Vino Nuevo church, which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. April 23, 2019. REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez

Women pray inside Vino Nuevo church, which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. April 23, 2019. REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez
A child from Central America plays inside the "House of the Refugee", which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. April 24, 2019. REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez

A child from Central America plays inside the "House of the Refugee", which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. April 24, 2019. REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez
An ankle monitor is seen on the foot of a Central American woman at Vino Nuevo church, which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. April 23, 2019. REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez

An ankle monitor is seen on the foot of a Central American woman at Vino Nuevo church, which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. April 23, 2019. REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez
A child from Central America eats a sandwich after arriving at Vino Nuevo church, which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. April 23, 2019. REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez

A child from Central America eats a sandwich after arriving at Vino Nuevo church, which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. April 23, 2019. REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez
A man from Central America arrives carrying a child at Vino Nuevo church, which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. April 23, 2019. REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez

A man from Central America arrives carrying a child at Vino Nuevo church, which gives temporary shelter to migrants released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. April 23, 2019. REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez
