Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Jun 28, 2021 | 10:47am EDT

Pacific Northwest bakes in record-breaking heat wave

People sleep at a cooling shelter set up during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. Temperatures soared on Sunday to an all-time high of 112 degrees Fahrenheit in Oregon's largest city as a record heat wave blistered the Pacific Northwest. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

People sleep at a cooling shelter set up during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. Temperatures soared on Sunday to an all-time high of 112 degrees Fahrenheit in Oregon's largest city as a record heat wave blistered the Pacific...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
People sleep at a cooling shelter set up during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. Temperatures soared on Sunday to an all-time high of 112 degrees Fahrenheit in Oregon's largest city as a record heat wave blistered the Pacific Northwest. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
1 / 20
Long lines formed at public pools during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Long lines formed at public pools during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Long lines formed at public pools during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
2 / 20
Temperatures hovered above 100 degrees Fahrenheit during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Temperatures hovered above 100 degrees Fahrenheit during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Temperatures hovered above 100 degrees Fahrenheit during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
3 / 20
People use dry ice to cool water and Gatorade due to an ice shortage during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

People use dry ice to cool water and Gatorade due to an ice shortage during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
People use dry ice to cool water and Gatorade due to an ice shortage during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
4 / 20
Isis Macadaeg, age 7, plays in a spray park at Jefferson Park during a heat wave in Seattle, Washington, June 27. REUTERS/Karen Ducey

Isis Macadaeg, age 7, plays in a spray park at Jefferson Park during a heat wave in Seattle, Washington, June 27. REUTERS/Karen Ducey

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Isis Macadaeg, age 7, plays in a spray park at Jefferson Park during a heat wave in Seattle, Washington, June 27. REUTERS/Karen Ducey
Close
5 / 20
A young man naps in the shade during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

A young man naps in the shade during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
A young man naps in the shade during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
6 / 20
Bags of ice are seen in a shopping cart during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Bags of ice are seen in a shopping cart during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Bags of ice are seen in a shopping cart during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
7 / 20
A notice is seen as a business chose to close early due to an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

A notice is seen as a business chose to close early due to an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
A notice is seen as a business chose to close early due to an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
8 / 20
A man prays before going to sleep at a cooling shelter set up during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

A man prays before going to sleep at a cooling shelter set up during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
A man prays before going to sleep at a cooling shelter set up during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
9 / 20
A 24-hour emergency cooling shelter operated by the Salvation Army at the Fisher Pavilion in the Seattle Center is fairly empty during a heat wave in Seattle, Washington, June 27. REUTERS/Karen Ducey

A 24-hour emergency cooling shelter operated by the Salvation Army at the Fisher Pavilion in the Seattle Center is fairly empty during a heat wave in Seattle, Washington, June 27. REUTERS/Karen Ducey

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
A 24-hour emergency cooling shelter operated by the Salvation Army at the Fisher Pavilion in the Seattle Center is fairly empty during a heat wave in Seattle, Washington, June 27. REUTERS/Karen Ducey
Close
10 / 20
People cool off in a public fountain during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

People cool off in a public fountain during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
People cool off in a public fountain during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
11 / 20
Hundreds flocked to public pools during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Hundreds flocked to public pools during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Hundreds flocked to public pools during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
12 / 20
A movie theatre advertises air conditioning along with a movie during unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

A movie theatre advertises air conditioning along with a movie during unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
A movie theatre advertises air conditioning along with a movie during unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
13 / 20
Eddy Norby, who lives in an RV, talks with volunteers from the Salvation Army Northwest Division who gave him  bottled water during a heat wave in Seattle, Washington, June 27. REUTERS/Karen Ducey

Eddy Norby, who lives in an RV, talks with volunteers from the Salvation Army Northwest Division who gave him  bottled water during a heat wave in Seattle, Washington, June 27. REUTERS/Karen Ducey

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Eddy Norby, who lives in an RV, talks with volunteers from the Salvation Army Northwest Division who gave him  bottled water during a heat wave in Seattle, Washington, June 27. REUTERS/Karen Ducey
Close
14 / 20
People sleep at a cooling shelter set up during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

People sleep at a cooling shelter set up during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
People sleep at a cooling shelter set up during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
15 / 20
A person pushes a shopping cart with ice bags while walking past a display of fans for sale during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

A person pushes a shopping cart with ice bags while walking past a display of fans for sale during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
A person pushes a shopping cart with ice bags while walking past a display of fans for sale during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
16 / 20
A sign is seen outside a restaurant during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

A sign is seen outside a restaurant during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
A sign is seen outside a restaurant during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
17 / 20
A man sleeps at a cooling shelter set up during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

A man sleeps at a cooling shelter set up during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
A man sleeps at a cooling shelter set up during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
18 / 20
A woman cools off in a public pool during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

A woman cools off in a public pool during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
A woman cools off in a public pool during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
19 / 20
Cesar Acosta-Torres from the Salvation Army Northwest Division hands out water and invites people back to their nearby cooling center for food and beverages during a heat wave in Seattle, Washington, June 27. REUTERS/Karen Ducey

Cesar Acosta-Torres from the Salvation Army Northwest Division hands out water and invites people back to their nearby cooling center for food and beverages during a heat wave in Seattle, Washington, June 27. REUTERS/Karen Ducey

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Cesar Acosta-Torres from the Salvation Army Northwest Division hands out water and invites people back to their nearby cooling center for food and beverages during a heat wave in Seattle, Washington, June 27. REUTERS/Karen Ducey
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse

Desperate search for survivors after Miami building...

Next Slideshows

Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse

Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse

Searchers worked to find more than 150 missing residents amid the rubble of a Florida condo building that collapsed as questions arose about the tower's...

10:25am EDT
Memorable moments from the BET Awards

Memorable moments from the BET Awards

Highlights from the show, which celebrates Black excellence in music, film and sports.

9:18am EDT
U.S. gymnasts clinch spots on Tokyo Olympics squad

U.S. gymnasts clinch spots on Tokyo Olympics squad

America's gymnastics elite punched their tickets to Tokyo this weekend at the U.S. Olympic trials in St. Louis, less than a month before the Summer Games.

12:56am EDT
First stage of Tour de France marred by two huge crashes

First stage of Tour de France marred by two huge crashes

A roadside spectator holding a cardboard sign caused a massive pile-up during the first stage of the Tour de France, which left several top riders held up,...

Jun 27 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Pride commemorations in the LGBTQ community make a comeback as the coronavirus pandemic abates.

Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse

Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse

Searchers worked to find more than 150 missing residents amid the rubble of a Florida condo building that collapsed as questions arose about the tower's structural integrity in Surfside, a shore town near Miami, Florida.

Memorable moments from the BET Awards

Memorable moments from the BET Awards

Highlights from the show, which celebrates Black excellence in music, film and sports.

U.S. gymnasts clinch spots on Tokyo Olympics squad

U.S. gymnasts clinch spots on Tokyo Olympics squad

America's gymnastics elite punched their tickets to Tokyo this weekend at the U.S. Olympic trials in St. Louis, less than a month before the Summer Games.

First stage of Tour de France marred by two huge crashes

First stage of Tour de France marred by two huge crashes

A roadside spectator holding a cardboard sign caused a massive pile-up during the first stage of the Tour de France, which left several top riders held up, while another huge pileup with 7.5 km left brought down Chris Froome and others.

Hopes dim for missing people in collapsed Miami building

Hopes dim for missing people in collapsed Miami building

The search for more than 150 missing people in a Florida high-rise condominium building that collapsed grew more desperate as a smoldering fire hampered rescue efforts and officials said they have not located any signs of life in the debris.

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 years, six months for George Floyd's murder

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 years, six months for George Floyd's murder

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years, six months on Friday for murdering George Floyd in May 2020 after a trial that was widely seen as a watershed moment in the history of U.S. policing.

Vice President Harris visits U.S.-Mexico border

Vice President Harris visits U.S.-Mexico border

Vice President Kamala Harris visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, aiming to counter claims from Republicans she has been slow to visit the region as part of her role addressing the root causes of immigration.

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Pride commemorations in the LGBTQ community make a comeback as the coronavirus pandemic abates.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast