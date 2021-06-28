Pacific Northwest bakes in record-breaking heat wave
People sleep at a cooling shelter set up during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. Temperatures soared on Sunday to an all-time high of 112 degrees Fahrenheit in Oregon's largest city as a record heat wave blistered the Pacific...more
Long lines formed at public pools during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Temperatures hovered above 100 degrees Fahrenheit during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
People use dry ice to cool water and Gatorade due to an ice shortage during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Isis Macadaeg, age 7, plays in a spray park at Jefferson Park during a heat wave in Seattle, Washington, June 27. REUTERS/Karen Ducey
A young man naps in the shade during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Bags of ice are seen in a shopping cart during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A notice is seen as a business chose to close early due to an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A man prays before going to sleep at a cooling shelter set up during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A 24-hour emergency cooling shelter operated by the Salvation Army at the Fisher Pavilion in the Seattle Center is fairly empty during a heat wave in Seattle, Washington, June 27. REUTERS/Karen Ducey
People cool off in a public fountain during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Hundreds flocked to public pools during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A movie theatre advertises air conditioning along with a movie during unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Eddy Norby, who lives in an RV, talks with volunteers from the Salvation Army Northwest Division who gave him bottled water during a heat wave in Seattle, Washington, June 27. REUTERS/Karen Ducey
People sleep at a cooling shelter set up during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A person pushes a shopping cart with ice bags while walking past a display of fans for sale during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A sign is seen outside a restaurant during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A man sleeps at a cooling shelter set up during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A woman cools off in a public pool during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Cesar Acosta-Torres from the Salvation Army Northwest Division hands out water and invites people back to their nearby cooling center for food and beverages during a heat wave in Seattle, Washington, June 27. REUTERS/Karen Ducey
