Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 22, 2020 | 10:18am EDT

Packed crowds welcome Trump in Ohio

Supporters of President Trump hold signs during his campaign event at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

Supporters of President Trump hold signs during his campaign event at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner  

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Supporters of President Trump hold signs during his campaign event at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner  
Close
1 / 26
Audience members look on during a campaign event for President Trump at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Audience members look on during a campaign event for President Trump at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Audience members look on during a campaign event for President Trump at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
2 / 26
President Trump arrives to deliver a speech while campaigning at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump arrives to deliver a speech while campaigning at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
President Trump arrives to deliver a speech while campaigning at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
3 / 26
Supporters have their temperature taken before entering a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21. &nbsp;REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Supporters have their temperature taken before entering a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Supporters have their temperature taken before entering a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Close
4 / 26
The presidential limousine known as "The Beast" is seen as President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

The presidential limousine known as "The Beast" is seen as President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
The presidential limousine known as "The Beast" is seen as President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
5 / 26
Audience members react as they listen to President Trump's speech at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Audience members react as they listen to President Trump's speech at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Audience members react as they listen to President Trump's speech at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
6 / 26
Supporters gather outside a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21. &nbsp;REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Supporters gather outside a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Supporters gather outside a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Close
7 / 26
The moon is seen above President Trump during a campaign event at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

The moon is seen above President Trump during a campaign event at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner  

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
The moon is seen above President Trump during a campaign event at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner  
Close
8 / 26
A young Trump supporter waits outside of a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio, September 21. &nbsp;REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

A young Trump supporter waits outside of a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio, September 21.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
A young Trump supporter waits outside of a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio, September 21.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Close
9 / 26
Audience members listen as President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Audience members listen as President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Audience members listen as President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    
Close
10 / 26
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany does a YMCA dance during President Trump's campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany does a YMCA dance during President Trump's campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany does a YMCA dance during President Trump's campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
11 / 26
A Trump branded face mask is seen on the ground during Trump's campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A Trump branded face mask is seen on the ground during Trump's campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
A Trump branded face mask is seen on the ground during Trump's campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
12 / 26
Supporters gather outside a campaign rally for Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21. &nbsp;REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Supporters gather outside a campaign rally for Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Supporters gather outside a campaign rally for Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Close
13 / 26
White House counselor to the president Hope Hicks uses her smartphone at a campaign event for President Trump at Dayton International Airport in Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

White House counselor to the president Hope Hicks uses her smartphone at a campaign event for President Trump at Dayton International Airport in Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
White House counselor to the president Hope Hicks uses her smartphone at a campaign event for President Trump at Dayton International Airport in Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
14 / 26
Supporters of President Trump react during his campaign event at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters of President Trump react during his campaign event at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Supporters of President Trump react during his campaign event at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
15 / 26
A Trump supporter holds a flag outside of a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21. &nbsp;REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

A Trump supporter holds a flag outside of a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
A Trump supporter holds a flag outside of a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Close
16 / 26
Supporters gather outside a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21. &nbsp;REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Supporters gather outside a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Supporters gather outside a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Close
17 / 26
President Trump reacts during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump reacts during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
President Trump reacts during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
18 / 26
Supporters gather outside a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21. &nbsp;REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Supporters gather outside a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Supporters gather outside a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Close
19 / 26
President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
20 / 26
President Trump interacts while audience members while campaigning at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump interacts while audience members while campaigning at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
President Trump interacts while audience members while campaigning at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
21 / 26
Supporters gather outside a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21. &nbsp;REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Supporters gather outside a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Supporters gather outside a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Close
22 / 26
President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
23 / 26
Supporters gather outside a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21. &nbsp;REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Supporters gather outside a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Supporters gather outside a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Close
24 / 26
President Trump is silhouetted as he delivers a speech while campaigning at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump is silhouetted as he delivers a speech while campaigning at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
President Trump is silhouetted as he delivers a speech while campaigning at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
25 / 26
President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

Next Slideshows

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

The Hassebroek family adapts to life amid COVID-19 in Brooklyn, New York City, the early epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, as the virus continues to spread across...

9:40am EDT
Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Apocalyptic scenes of charred neighborhoods in southern Oregon after a blitz of deadly wildfires.

9:35am EDT
Australians race to save stranded whales

Australians race to save stranded whales

Rescuers rush to free a 270-strong pod of pilot whales marooned on a sandbar off the remote west coast of Tasmania in one of Australia's worst beaching events.

9:01am EDT
Americans mourn loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Americans mourn loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

People pay tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of women's rights who became an icon for American liberals.

7:38am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

U.S. reaches grim milestone of 200,000 coronavirus deaths

U.S. reaches grim milestone of 200,000 coronavirus deaths

The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States has reached 200,000 lives, with the country losing on average over 800 people a day to the virus.

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

The Hassebroek family adapts to life amid COVID-19 in Brooklyn, New York City, the early epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, as the virus continues to spread across the country.

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Apocalyptic scenes of charred neighborhoods in southern Oregon after a blitz of deadly wildfires.

Australians race to save stranded whales

Australians race to save stranded whales

Rescuers rush to free a 270-strong pod of pilot whales marooned on a sandbar off the remote west coast of Tasmania in one of Australia's worst beaching events.

Americans mourn loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Americans mourn loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

People pay tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of women's rights who became an icon for American liberals.

Mourning the COVID dead

Mourning the COVID dead

Scenes of grief from the 934,000 reported coronavirus deaths around the world.

Jewish New Year

Jewish New Year

Jewish faithful celebrate Rosh Hashanah amid the coronavirus.

Weekend of mass protests in Belarus

Weekend of mass protests in Belarus

More than 100,000 people marched through Minsk in the sixth straight weekend of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, keeping up the pressure on the veteran Belarusian leader to quit.

Thai protesters challenge monarchy

Thai protesters challenge monarchy

Openly challenging the monarchy of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, thousands of protesters marched in Bangkok to present demands that include a call for reforms to curb his powers.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast