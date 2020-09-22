Packed crowds welcome Trump in Ohio
Supporters of President Trump hold signs during his campaign event at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Audience members look on during a campaign event for President Trump at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Trump arrives to deliver a speech while campaigning at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters have their temperature taken before entering a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
The presidential limousine known as "The Beast" is seen as President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Audience members react as they listen to President Trump's speech at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters gather outside a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
The moon is seen above President Trump during a campaign event at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A young Trump supporter waits outside of a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Audience members listen as President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany does a YMCA dance during President Trump's campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A Trump branded face mask is seen on the ground during Trump's campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters gather outside a campaign rally for Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
White House counselor to the president Hope Hicks uses her smartphone at a campaign event for President Trump at Dayton International Airport in Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters of President Trump react during his campaign event at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A Trump supporter holds a flag outside of a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Supporters gather outside a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
President Trump reacts during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters gather outside a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Trump interacts while audience members while campaigning at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters gather outside a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters gather outside a campaign rally for President Trump in Toledo, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
President Trump is silhouetted as he delivers a speech while campaigning at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
