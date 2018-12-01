Edition:
Pictures | Fri Nov 30, 2018 | 9:05pm EST

Pageant helps affirm dignity of people with albinism

Participants wait back stage before getting on the catwalk during the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2018
A make up artist works on a participant back stage before the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A participant receives a beauty treatment before the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A participant receives a beauty treatment before the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A participant receives a beauty treatment before the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A participant looks at her phone as she waits back stage for make up before the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A participant practices her catwalk before the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A participant poses on the catwalk during the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Participants wait to practice their catwalk before the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Shirlyne Wangari, 8, practices her catwalk before the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A participant stands at the edge of the catwalk during the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A woman takes a selfie with Shirlyne Wangari and Rebecca Zawadi before the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Participants wait back stage before getting on the catwalk during the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Participants wait back stage before getting on the catwalk during the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Rebecca Zawadi, 8, performs on the catwalk during the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Participants wait on stage before getting on the catwalk during the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A participant waits back stage before getting on the catwalk during the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Participants wait back stage before getting on the catwalk during the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A participant waits back stage before getting on the catwalk during the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Shirlyne Wangari, 8, poses for a picture prior to the start of the first East Africa-wide pageant for people with albinism, which brings together 30 participants from the region to compete in the event for the prize of being Mr. and Miss Alibinism in Nairobi, Kenya November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

