Pageant helps affirm dignity of people with albinism
Participants wait back stage before getting on the catwalk during the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A make up artist works on a participant back stage before the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A participant receives a beauty treatment before the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A participant receives a beauty treatment before the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A participant receives a beauty treatment before the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A participant looks at her phone as she waits back stage for make up before the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A participant practices her catwalk before the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A participant poses on the catwalk during the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Participants wait to practice their catwalk before the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Shirlyne Wangari, 8, practices her catwalk before the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A participant stands at the edge of the catwalk during the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman takes a selfie with Shirlyne Wangari and Rebecca Zawadi before the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Participants wait back stage before getting on the catwalk during the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Participants wait back stage before getting on the catwalk during the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rebecca Zawadi, 8, performs on the catwalk during the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Participants wait on stage before getting on the catwalk during the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A participant waits back stage before getting on the catwalk during the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Participants wait back stage before getting on the catwalk during the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A participant waits back stage before getting on the catwalk during the Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Shirlyne Wangari, 8, poses for a picture prior to the start of the first East Africa-wide pageant for people with albinism, which brings together 30 participants from the region to compete in the event for the prize of being Mr. and Miss Alibinism in...more
