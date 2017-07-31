Edition:
Mon Jul 31, 2017

Painted bodies

A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
