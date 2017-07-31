Painted bodies
A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Models perform on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A model is seen during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An artist airbrushes a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A model is seen during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An artist touches eye lashes on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An artists hand is seen during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
