Pictures | Thu Jun 21, 2018 | 3:16pm EDT

Painted faces at World Cup

Mexico fans.. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Colombia fan. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Denmark fan. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Zomo, Russia's fan from Cameroon in the metro. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Japan fans. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
A supporter of Iceland. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Poland fans. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
France fan. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Uruguay fan. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Senegal fan. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Senegal fans. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Brazil fans. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Peru fan. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Iran fan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
England fan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Iran fan. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Saudi Arabia fan. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Sweden fan. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Uruguay fans. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Belgium fans. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Brazil fan. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Brazil fan. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Germany fan. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Mexico fan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Croatia fan. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Russia fan. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Iceland vs. Argentina. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Argentina fans. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Argentina fan. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Australia fan. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
