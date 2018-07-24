Edition:
Pakistan decides

A police officer guards, where electoral workers stand in line to collect election materials ahead of general election in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
A police officer carries election materials at a distribution center in Islamabad. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
A street is decorated with flags and banners of political parties in Rawalpindi. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Army soldier sits in a van with ballot boxes and election material, outside distribution point, in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Supporters of Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), political party, wave flags as they listen to him on digital screen, during a campaign rally in Karachi, July 22. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Supporters of Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), political party, wearing party memorabilia, during a campaign rally in Karachi, July 22. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
A supporter of Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), political party, with a face painting of the party flag, reacts on party songs during a campaign rally in Karachi, July 22. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Workers sort out ballot boxes before dispatching them to polling stations, at the Election Commission office in Peshawar, July 22. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Supporters of Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, react during a campaign in Islamabad, July 21. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2018
Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) looks on during a campaign meeting in Islamabad, July 21. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2018
A supporter of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), a coalition between religious-political parties, adorns an electoral sticker during a campaign rally in Karachi, July 15. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif sits on a plane after landing at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, July 13. REUTERS/ Drazen Jorgic

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
A supporter of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) holds a portrait as he march towards the airport with others to welcome ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam, in Lahore, July 13. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) chant and march towards the airport to welcome ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam, in Lahore, July 13. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, appears with his daughter Maryam, at a news conference at a hotel in London, July 11. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
