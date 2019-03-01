Pakistan releases captured Indian pilot
Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan, stands under armed escort near Pakistan-India border in Wagah, Pakistan, March 1. REUTERS/PTV via Reuters TV
The convoy transferring Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, passes the entrance of the Wagah border post, near Lahore, Pakistan, March 1. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Indian soldiers stand guard before the release of Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan, who was captured by Pakistan on Wednesday, at Wagah border, on the outskirts of the northern city of Amritsar, India, March 1. REUTERS/Danish...more
People dance as they celebrate before the release of Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan, who was captured by Pakistan on Wednesday, at Wagah border, on the outskirts of the northern city of Amritsar, India, March 1. REUTERS/Danish...more
Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan, who was captured by Pakistan on Wednesday, is seen inside a vehicle at Wagah border, on the outskirts of the northern city of Amritsar, India, March 1. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Media members wait for the arrival of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan on Wednesday, near Wagah border, on the outskirts of the northern city of Amritsar, India, March 1. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People celebrate before the release of Indian Air Force pilot, who was captured by Pakistan on Wednesday, in a street in Ahmedabad, India, March 1. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Children hold banners and Indian national flags after Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan will release the Indian Air Force pilot on Friday, in a street in Mumbai, India, February 28. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhi Nandan captured by Pakistan is seen, February 27. Inter Service Public Relation/via REUTERS
