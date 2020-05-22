Pakistani PIA plane carrying 99 crashes in Karachi neighborhood

Rescue workers gather at the site of a passenger plane crash in a residential area near an airport in Karachi, Pakistan May 22, 2020. An Airbus plane with 99 on board crashed into a residential area of the Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday while on...more

Rescue workers gather at the site of a passenger plane crash in a residential area near an airport in Karachi, Pakistan May 22, 2020. An Airbus plane with 99 on board crashed into a residential area of the Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday while on approach to the airport, with at least one passenger surviving but many others feared dead, officials said. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close