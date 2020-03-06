Pakistan's only woman boxing coach
Shahnaz Kamal Khan (L) coaches a student during a training session at the stadium in Peshawar, Pakistan December 20, 2019. Kamal is the first and only international female boxing coach registered with the boxing federation of Pakistan, in a...more
Shahnaz Kamal Khan gestures as she instructs students during a training session. "I had to face a lot of opposition from many directions," Kamal said. "My family, and my in-laws all opposed me, all relatives also objected. No one supported me except...more
Shahnaz Kamal Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Peshawar. Growing up in a family of boxers, Kamal spent her childhood secretly yearning to put on gloves. She didn't think she would be able to realize her dream until she married a...more
Shahnaz Kamal Khan's shields and badges are seen at her home in Peshawar. When her husband Syed Kamal Khan discovered her interest, he started coaching her, breaking with social norms of Pathans -- the ethnic group they belong to. "My daughter was...more
She started training her children on the rooftop of her house in 2008. Two years later, when there were interprovincial games, she trained some girls in the rooftop gym as there were no facilities for them to learn the sport. Some quit but others...more
Shahnaz Kamal shops at a store with her son in Peshawar. Kamal, 37, has three daughters and a son, and is keen for her children to take on the sport. One of her daughters, Hadiya Kamal, 14, even won a gold medal in 2019 at the interprovincial...more
A boxing student takes instructions from Shahnaz Kamal Khan (R) during a training session in Peshawar. To date, Kamal reckons she has trained around 600 male and 150 female boxers. She says there would be more if there were government...more
Shahnaz Kamal Khan coaches a student at the stadium in Peshawar. "The future of female boxing in Pakistan is very bright, but only if we get a little bit of support," she said. "We had taken a start from zero, but by the grace of God, we have gone on...more
Shahnaz Kamal Khan gestures as she speaks to students (not pictured) during a training session in Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Shahnaz Kamal Khan holds a tray of tea for guests at her home in Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
