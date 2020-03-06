Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 6, 2020 | 1:40pm EST

Pakistan's only woman boxing coach

Shahnaz Kamal Khan (L) coaches a student during a training session at the stadium in Peshawar, Pakistan December 20, 2019. Kamal is the first and only international female boxing coach registered with the boxing federation of Pakistan, in a male-dominated sport and a conservative country. That hasn't stopped the Peshawar-born woman from making her mark -- she's doing her best to nurture a younger generation of boxers. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Shahnaz Kamal Khan (L) coaches a student during a training session at the stadium in Peshawar, Pakistan December 20, 2019. Kamal is the first and only international female boxing coach registered with the boxing federation of Pakistan, in a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Shahnaz Kamal Khan (L) coaches a student during a training session at the stadium in Peshawar, Pakistan December 20, 2019. Kamal is the first and only international female boxing coach registered with the boxing federation of Pakistan, in a male-dominated sport and a conservative country. That hasn't stopped the Peshawar-born woman from making her mark -- she's doing her best to nurture a younger generation of boxers. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
1 / 10
Shahnaz Kamal Khan gestures as she instructs students during a training session. "I had to face a lot of opposition from many directions," Kamal said. "My family, and my in-laws all opposed me, all relatives also objected. No one supported me except my husband. But when I attained a certain position and became a national and then an international coach, then everyone started lauding me. Before that I had to face a lot of difficulties, everywhere. I even had to leave my village." REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Shahnaz Kamal Khan gestures as she instructs students during a training session. "I had to face a lot of opposition from many directions," Kamal said. "My family, and my in-laws all opposed me, all relatives also objected. No one supported me except...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Shahnaz Kamal Khan gestures as she instructs students during a training session. "I had to face a lot of opposition from many directions," Kamal said. "My family, and my in-laws all opposed me, all relatives also objected. No one supported me except my husband. But when I attained a certain position and became a national and then an international coach, then everyone started lauding me. Before that I had to face a lot of difficulties, everywhere. I even had to leave my village." REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
2 / 10
Shahnaz Kamal Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Peshawar. Growing up in a family of boxers, Kamal spent her childhood secretly yearning to put on gloves. She didn't think she would be able to realize her dream until she married a boxer. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Shahnaz Kamal Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Peshawar. Growing up in a family of boxers, Kamal spent her childhood secretly yearning to put on gloves. She didn't think she would be able to realize her dream until she married a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Shahnaz Kamal Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Peshawar. Growing up in a family of boxers, Kamal spent her childhood secretly yearning to put on gloves. She didn't think she would be able to realize her dream until she married a boxer. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
3 / 10
Shahnaz Kamal Khan's shields and badges are seen at her home in Peshawar. When her husband Syed Kamal Khan discovered her interest, he started coaching her, breaking with social norms of Pathans -- the ethnic group they belong to. "My daughter was born and I thought, 'If there is no one else, I will make my daughter a boxer,'" he said. "But then there had to be a female coach for my daughter. So for this purpose, I tore right through the Pathan culture and brought my wife into boxing. I have no objection to that at all." REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Shahnaz Kamal Khan's shields and badges are seen at her home in Peshawar. When her husband Syed Kamal Khan discovered her interest, he started coaching her, breaking with social norms of Pathans -- the ethnic group they belong to. "My daughter was...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Shahnaz Kamal Khan's shields and badges are seen at her home in Peshawar. When her husband Syed Kamal Khan discovered her interest, he started coaching her, breaking with social norms of Pathans -- the ethnic group they belong to. "My daughter was born and I thought, 'If there is no one else, I will make my daughter a boxer,'" he said. "But then there had to be a female coach for my daughter. So for this purpose, I tore right through the Pathan culture and brought my wife into boxing. I have no objection to that at all." REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
4 / 10
She started training her children on the rooftop of her house in 2008. Two years later, when there were interprovincial games, she trained some girls in the rooftop gym as there were no facilities for them to learn the sport. Some quit but others have continued: A few of the girls who were trained there have gone on to win medals in the South Asian Games. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

She started training her children on the rooftop of her house in 2008. Two years later, when there were interprovincial games, she trained some girls in the rooftop gym as there were no facilities for them to learn the sport. Some quit but others...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
She started training her children on the rooftop of her house in 2008. Two years later, when there were interprovincial games, she trained some girls in the rooftop gym as there were no facilities for them to learn the sport. Some quit but others have continued: A few of the girls who were trained there have gone on to win medals in the South Asian Games. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
5 / 10
Shahnaz Kamal shops at a store with her son in Peshawar. Kamal, 37, has three daughters and a son, and is keen for her children to take on the sport. One of her daughters, Hadiya Kamal, 14, even won a gold medal in 2019 at the interprovincial games. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Shahnaz Kamal shops at a store with her son in Peshawar. Kamal, 37, has three daughters and a son, and is keen for her children to take on the sport. One of her daughters, Hadiya Kamal, 14, even won a gold medal in 2019 at the interprovincial...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Shahnaz Kamal shops at a store with her son in Peshawar. Kamal, 37, has three daughters and a son, and is keen for her children to take on the sport. One of her daughters, Hadiya Kamal, 14, even won a gold medal in 2019 at the interprovincial games. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
6 / 10
A boxing student takes instructions from Shahnaz Kamal Khan (R) during a training session in Peshawar. To date, Kamal reckons she has trained around 600 male and 150 female boxers. She says there would be more if there were government support. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A boxing student takes instructions from Shahnaz Kamal Khan (R) during a training session in Peshawar. To date, Kamal reckons she has trained around 600 male and 150 female boxers. She says there would be more if there were government...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
A boxing student takes instructions from Shahnaz Kamal Khan (R) during a training session in Peshawar. To date, Kamal reckons she has trained around 600 male and 150 female boxers. She says there would be more if there were government support. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
7 / 10
Shahnaz Kamal Khan coaches a student at the stadium in Peshawar. "The future of female boxing in Pakistan is very bright, but only if we get a little bit of support," she said. "We had taken a start from zero, but by the grace of God, we have gone on to around 80 or 90 percent. If the government supports us, the community supports us, God willing we can produce a 100 percent result, like we did in the National Games." REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Shahnaz Kamal Khan coaches a student at the stadium in Peshawar. "The future of female boxing in Pakistan is very bright, but only if we get a little bit of support," she said. "We had taken a start from zero, but by the grace of God, we have gone on...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Shahnaz Kamal Khan coaches a student at the stadium in Peshawar. "The future of female boxing in Pakistan is very bright, but only if we get a little bit of support," she said. "We had taken a start from zero, but by the grace of God, we have gone on to around 80 or 90 percent. If the government supports us, the community supports us, God willing we can produce a 100 percent result, like we did in the National Games." REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
8 / 10
Shahnaz Kamal Khan gestures as she speaks to students (not pictured) during a training session in Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Shahnaz Kamal Khan gestures as she speaks to students (not pictured) during a training session in Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Shahnaz Kamal Khan gestures as she speaks to students (not pictured) during a training session in Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
9 / 10
Shahnaz Kamal Khan holds a tray of tea for guests at her home in Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Shahnaz Kamal Khan holds a tray of tea for guests at her home in Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Shahnaz Kamal Khan holds a tray of tea for guests at her home in Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Best of the Australian Open

Best of the Australian Open

Next Slideshows

Best of the Australian Open

Best of the Australian Open

Highlights from the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne.

Feb 02 2020
Lakers play first game since Kobe Bryant's death

Lakers play first game since Kobe Bryant's death

The Los Angeles Lakers played their first game since Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday,...

Feb 01 2020
Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports images from the past week.

Jan 20 2020
Dakar Rally 2020

Dakar Rally 2020

Stunning images as vehicles race from Jeddah to Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia.

Jan 14 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Cobra Gold military exercises

Cobra Gold military exercises

Soldiers drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.

Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.

Violence resurges in protest-racked Chile

Violence resurges in protest-racked Chile

Unrest continues in Chile as protests that began in October over a rise in transport fares continue against Chile's government.

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

At least 18 coronavirus cases, including six deaths, are connected to a long-term nursing facility for the elderly, called LifeCare Center of Kirkland, in a Seattle suburb.

Crufts Dog Show

Crufts Dog Show

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to European Parliament

Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to European Parliament

Climate activist Greta Thunberg met with the European Parliament's environment committee in Brussels, Belgium, saying they are only "pretending" to urgently tackle the climate crisis.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from inside Italy's 'red zone', areas placed under quarantine at the heart of the country's coronavirus outbreak.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast