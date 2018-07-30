Edition:
Pictures | Mon Jul 30, 2018 | 9:55am EDT

Palestinian teen released from Israel jail

Ahed Tamimi takes a selfie with her friends at her family's house in Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank July 30, 2018. The Palestinian teenager released by Israel on Sunday after completing a prison term for kicking and slapping an Israeli soldier said she wanted to become a lawyer so she could continue her struggle against the occupation of the West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
Ahed Tamimi and her mother Nareman walk out after they were released from an Israeli prison at Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank, July 29, 2018. Tamimi, 17, became a hero to Palestinians after the incident last December outside her home in Nabi Saleh, a village that has for years campaigned against land seizures by Israel, leading to confrontations with the Israeli military and Jewish settlers. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
The father of Ahed Tamimi kisses her hair at their house in Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank, July 30, 2018. Israelis regarded the incident, which Tamimi's mother relayed live on Facebook, as a staged provocation. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets with Ahed Tamimi in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank July 29, 2018. Abbas described Tamimi as "a model of peaceful civil resistance ..., proving to the world that our Palestinian people will stand firm and constant on their land, no matter what the sacrifice." He made the statement published by the official news agency Wafa after he met Tamimi and her mother. PPO/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
Ahed Tamimi is welcomed by relatives and supporters at Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank July 29, 2018. Wearing her trademark black-and-white checkered Arab scarf when she returned home, Tamimi greeted dozens of well-wishers. Outside the home of a villager killed by Israeli forces, she urged continued struggle against Israel's occupation. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
Ahed Tamimi speaks during a news conference in Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank, July 29, 2018. At a news conference later, she spoke in front of a bare two-pronged tree that had been shaped like a giant slingshot, with the trunk covered in a Palestinian flag and with a tire at its base. "I will continue my university tuition and I will study law so that I can address the cause of my country in all of the international forums and to be able to represent the prisoners' cause," Tamimi said. "Prison taught me a lot of things, I was able to figure out the right way to deliver the message of my homeland." REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
Ahed Tamimi holds her pillow as she sits on her bed in her room in Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank July 30, 2018. Tamimi, who was 16 at the time of her detention, faced 12 charges but in March pleaded guilty to a reduced charge sheet that included assault. She was sentenced to eight months, dating back to her arrest in December. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
Ahed Tamimi is welcomed by relatives and supporters after she was released from an Israeli prison, at Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank July 29, 2018. Palestinians want the West Bank for a future state, along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. Most countries consider Israeli settlements in the West Bank to be illegal, something Israel disputes. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets with Ahed Tamimi in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank July 29, 2018. PPO/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
Ahed Tamimi visits the tomb of late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat after she was released from an Israeli prison, in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
Nareman, mother of Ahed Tamimi, walks out after Ahed was released from an Israeli prison, at Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank July 29, 2018. Tamimi's case drew global attention and Amnesty International said her sentence was at odds with international law. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
A foreign artist paints on the Israeli wall a mural depicting Ahed Tamimi in Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank July 25, 2018. Israeli police said two Italian artists arrested by border police on Saturday after they drew a mural of Tamimi on the wall in the West Bank town of Bethlehem must leave the country within 72 hours or be deported. The two and a Palestinian were arrested while trying to escape in their car "on suspicion of defacing the wall on the Palestinian side after they were seen painting on it while their faces were covered," a police statement said. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
Palestinians stand in front of Israelis as they wait for the release of Ahed Tamimi from an Israeli prison, at Rantis checkpoint in the occupied West Bank July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
Ahed Tamimi is welcomed by relatives and supporters after she was released from an Israeli prison, at Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
Ahed Tamimi is welcomed by relatives and supporters after she was released from an Israeli prison, at Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
Ahed Tamimi sits next to her father and her mother Nareman, who was released with her from an Israeli prison on Sunday, at their family house in Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
Ahed Tamimi celebrates with her friends her release from an Israeli prison, at her family's house in Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
