Palestinian teen released from Israel jail
Ahed Tamimi takes a selfie with her friends at her family's house in Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank July 30, 2018. The Palestinian teenager released by Israel on Sunday after completing a prison term for kicking and slapping an Israeli...more
Ahed Tamimi and her mother Nareman walk out after they were released from an Israeli prison at Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank, July 29, 2018. Tamimi, 17, became a hero to Palestinians after the incident last December outside her home in...more
The father of Ahed Tamimi kisses her hair at their house in Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank, July 30, 2018. Israelis regarded the incident, which Tamimi's mother relayed live on Facebook, as a staged provocation. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets with Ahed Tamimi in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank July 29, 2018. Abbas described Tamimi as "a model of peaceful civil resistance ..., proving to the world that our Palestinian people will stand firm and...more
Ahed Tamimi is welcomed by relatives and supporters at Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank July 29, 2018. Wearing her trademark black-and-white checkered Arab scarf when she returned home, Tamimi greeted dozens of well-wishers. Outside the...more
Ahed Tamimi speaks during a news conference in Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank, July 29, 2018. At a news conference later, she spoke in front of a bare two-pronged tree that had been shaped like a giant slingshot, with the trunk covered...more
Ahed Tamimi holds her pillow as she sits on her bed in her room in Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank July 30, 2018. Tamimi, who was 16 at the time of her detention, faced 12 charges but in March pleaded guilty to a reduced charge sheet...more
Ahed Tamimi is welcomed by relatives and supporters after she was released from an Israeli prison, at Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank July 29, 2018. Palestinians want the West Bank for a future state, along with East Jerusalem and the...more
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets with Ahed Tamimi in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank July 29, 2018. PPO/Handout via REUTERS
Ahed Tamimi visits the tomb of late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat after she was released from an Israeli prison, in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Nareman, mother of Ahed Tamimi, walks out after Ahed was released from an Israeli prison, at Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank July 29, 2018. Tamimi's case drew global attention and Amnesty International said her sentence was at odds with...more
A foreign artist paints on the Israeli wall a mural depicting Ahed Tamimi in Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank July 25, 2018. Israeli police said two Italian artists arrested by border police on Saturday after they drew a mural of Tamimi on the...more
Palestinians stand in front of Israelis as they wait for the release of Ahed Tamimi from an Israeli prison, at Rantis checkpoint in the occupied West Bank July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Ahed Tamimi is welcomed by relatives and supporters after she was released from an Israeli prison, at Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Ahed Tamimi is welcomed by relatives and supporters after she was released from an Israeli prison, at Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Ahed Tamimi sits next to her father and her mother Nareman, who was released with her from an Israeli prison on Sunday, at their family house in Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Ahed Tamimi celebrates with her friends her release from an Israeli prison, at her family's house in Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Next Slideshows
Lunar eclipse of the century
Star gazers seek a glimpse of a 'blood moon' as the earth's natural satellite moves into the shadow of our planet for the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st...
California's blazing Carr Fire
The Carr Fire, the deadliest and most destructive of nearly 90 wildfires burning from Texas to Oregon, rages largely unchecked.
Putin marks Russia's Navy Day
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual Navy Day celebration.
MORE IN PICTURES
Sumo kids
Young sumo wrestlers, still in elementary school, compete in the ring at the Wanpaku tournament in Tokyo, Japan.
Leap of courage off Bosnian bridge
In the ancient Bosnian town of Mostar, jumping or diving from the 79-foot-high bridge is a test of courage that dates back more than 400 years.
Zimbabwe votes in first post-Mugabe poll
Zimbabweans vote in the first election since former president Robert Mugabe was ousted in a de facto coup, with allegations of voter suppression raising fears of a disputed result.
North Korea returns remains of U.S. soldiers killed in Korean War
North Korea transfers 55 small, flag-draped cases carrying the suspected remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War, a first step in implementing an agreement reached in a landmark summit in June.
Lunar eclipse of the century
Star gazers seek a glimpse of a 'blood moon' as the earth's natural satellite moves into the shadow of our planet for the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century.
California's blazing Carr Fire
The Carr Fire, the deadliest and most destructive of nearly 90 wildfires burning from Texas to Oregon, rages largely unchecked.
Putin marks Russia's Navy Day
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual Navy Day celebration.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.