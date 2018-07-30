Palestinian teen released from Israel jail

Ahed Tamimi speaks during a news conference in Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank, July 29, 2018. At a news conference later, she spoke in front of a bare two-pronged tree that had been shaped like a giant slingshot, with the trunk covered in a Palestinian flag and with a tire at its base. "I will continue my university tuition and I will study law so that I can address the cause of my country in all of the international forums and to be able to represent the prisoners' cause," Tamimi said. "Prison taught me a lot of things, I was able to figure out the right way to deliver the message of my homeland." REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

