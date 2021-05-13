Palestinians celebrate Eid in Jerusalem's Old City
A clown plays with a young girl during Eid al-Fitr prayers, which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City,...more
A youth waves a Palestinian flag as the Dome of the Rock is seen in the background, during Eid al-Fitr prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, May 13. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The Dome of the Rock is seen as Palestinians attend Eid al-Fitr prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, May 13. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People wave Palestinian flags during Eid al-Fitr prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, May 13. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian woman takes a selfie as the Dome of the Rock is seen in the background, during Eid al-Fitr prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, May 13. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People wave Palestinian flags during Eid al-Fitr prayers, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 13. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People wave Palestinian flags during Eid al-Fitr prayers, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Old City, May 13. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian youths pose as a friend photographs them, while the Dome of the Rock is seen in the background, during Eid al-Fitr prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, May 13. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A youth waves a Palestinian flag as the Dome of the Rock is seen in the background, during Eid al-Fitr prayers, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 13. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians attend Eid al-Fitr prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, May 13. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian woman photographs a girl during Eid al-Fitr prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, May 13. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
