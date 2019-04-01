Palestinians mark protest anniversary
A Palestinian woman reacts after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest marking Land Day and the first anniversary of a surge of border protests, at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip March 30, 2019....more
A Palestinian demonstrator holds a ring of fire during clashes with Israeli forces at a protest marking Land Day, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A demonstrator with a Palestinian flag takes cover from Israeli gunfire and tear gas during a protest marking Land Day and the first anniversary of a surge of border protests, at the Israel-Gaza border fence east of Gaza City March 30, 2019....more
Medics run away from tear during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops at a protest marking the Land Day, in al-Mughayer village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A masked Palestinian boy reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest marking Land Day and the first anniversary of a surge of border protests, at the Israel-Gaza border fence east of Gaza City March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian demonstrators set up a barricade during clashes with Israeli forces at a protest marking Land Day, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli soldiers take their position during clashes with Palestinian protesters in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli forces during a protest marking Land Day, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinians gather during a protest marking Land Day and the first anniversary of a surge of border protests, at the Israel-Gaza border fence east of Gaza City March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian demonstrators run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest marking the Land Day, in al-Mughayer village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli troops during a protest marking the Land Day, in al-Mughayer village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during a protest marking Land Day and the first anniversary of a surge of border protests, at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Ashraf Abu Amrah
Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian protesters over the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, as it is seen from its Israeli side March 30, 2019 REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
A Palestinian demonstrator reacts as others take cover from Israeli gunfire and tear gas during a protest marking Land Day and the first anniversary of a surge of border protests, at the Israel-Gaza border fence east of Gaza City March 30, 2019....more
Palestinians protest next to the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, as it is seen from its Israeli side March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers wait in position near the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, during a protest on Gaza side, as seen from the Israeli side March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinians protest next to the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, as it is seen from its Israeli side March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian protesters over the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, as it is seen from its Israeli side March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians gather during a protest marking Land Day and the first anniversary of a surge of border protests, at the Israel-Gaza border fence east of Gaza City March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
Migrants held under El Paso border bridge
Hundreds of migrants are being held in a chain-link enclosure in El Paso, Texas, as the number of families crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in the city...
MORE IN PICTURES
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction
Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Def Leppard, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Migrants held under El Paso border bridge
Hundreds of migrants are being held in a chain-link enclosure in El Paso, Texas, as the number of families crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in the city overwhelms U.S. Border Patrol facilities, the agency said.
Earth Hour effect
Before and after images as the world marks Earth Hour.
Venezuela slowly gets back electricity after massive blackout
Several cities in Venezuela, including most of Caracas, recovered electricity gradually after the second blackout in less than a month left the oil-rich country without power for days.
Massive protest march against Algeria's Bouteflika
About one million people took to the streets of Algiers on Friday to demand the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, police officers at the scene said, in the biggest demonstration since unrest erupted six weeks ago.
Pro-Brexit 'March to Leave' reaches London
The pro-Brexit 'March to Leave' protest arrives in London just as lawmakers reject Prime Minister May's Brexit deal for a third time.