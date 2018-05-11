Palestinians protest ahead of Nakba Day
A demonstrator uses a racket to return a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem...more
Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A demonstrator with a slingshot looks on during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A demonstrator moves a burning tire during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A demonstrator places a Palestinian flag during an anti-Israel protest ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian demonstrators prepare to set a kite on fire to be thrown at the Israeli side during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more
Flaming balloons are released by Palestinian demonstrators to the Israeli side during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian who lost his leg in recent protests walks near the Israel-Gaza border during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman carries tires to be burnt at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
