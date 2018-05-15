Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 15, 2018 | 1:20pm EDT

Palestinians protest on Nakba Day

A Palestinian demonstrator holds a sling during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian demonstrator holds a sling during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator holds a sling during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
1 / 17
A Palestinian demonstrator is treated after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian demonstrator is treated after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator is treated after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
2 / 17
An Israeli drone drops tear gas at Palestinian demonstrators at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

An Israeli drone drops tear gas at Palestinian demonstrators at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
An Israeli drone drops tear gas at Palestinian demonstrators at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
3 / 17
Palestinian demonstrators are seen as smoke rises from burning tires at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian demonstrators are seen as smoke rises from burning tires at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators are seen as smoke rises from burning tires at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
4 / 17
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator is evacuated at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A wounded Palestinian demonstrator is evacuated at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator is evacuated at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
5 / 17
A tear gas canister is fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinian demonstrators at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A tear gas canister is fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinian demonstrators at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
A tear gas canister is fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinian demonstrators at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
6 / 17
A Palestinian demonstrator reacts as others run from tear gas fired by Israeli forces at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian demonstrator reacts as others run from tear gas fired by Israeli forces at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator reacts as others run from tear gas fired by Israeli forces at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
7 / 17
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
8 / 17
A female Palestinian demonstrator walks during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A female Palestinian demonstrator walks during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
A female Palestinian demonstrator walks during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
9 / 17
Palestinian demonstrators carry tires to be burnt at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian demonstrators carry tires to be burnt at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators carry tires to be burnt at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
10 / 17
Palestinian demonstrators run during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian demonstrators run during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators run during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
11 / 17
Palestinians collect tires to be burnt at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians collect tires to be burnt at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Palestinians collect tires to be burnt at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
12 / 17
A Palestinian demonstrator takes cover during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian demonstrator takes cover during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator takes cover during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
13 / 17
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
14 / 17
Palestinian demonstrators gather to unload stones from a donkey-drawn cart during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian demonstrators gather to unload stones from a donkey-drawn cart during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators gather to unload stones from a donkey-drawn cart during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
15 / 17
Israeli soldiers and an APC in position near the border between Israel and Gaza as tear gas, shot by Israeli forces, and smoke and can be seen in the Gaza Strip from the Israeli side. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers and an APC in position near the border between Israel and Gaza as tear gas, shot by Israeli forces, and smoke and can be seen in the Gaza Strip from the Israeli side. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Israeli soldiers and an APC in position near the border between Israel and Gaza as tear gas, shot by Israeli forces, and smoke and can be seen in the Gaza Strip from the Israeli side. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
16 / 17
Palestinian demonstrators run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian demonstrators run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Palestinians protest U.S. embassy move

Palestinians protest U.S. embassy move

Next Slideshows

Palestinians protest U.S. embassy move

Palestinians protest U.S. embassy move

Israeli troops shot dead at least 58 Palestinian protesters on the Gaza border when the high-profile opening of the U.S. embassy to Israel in Jerusalem by the...

May 14 2018
Iraq's first election since Islamic State

Iraq's first election since Islamic State

For the first time since driving out Islamic State, Iraqis go to the polls in an election could shift the regional balance of power.

May 14 2018
U.S. embassy opens in Jerusalem

U.S. embassy opens in Jerusalem

The United States officially opens its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem.

May 14 2018
Hawaii's creeping lava

Hawaii's creeping lava

Lava flows from the Kilauea Volcano have caused the evacuation of some 2,000 residents.

May 13 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Regional leaders urge Venezuela to suspend election

Regional leaders urge Venezuela to suspend election

The Lima Group of largely Latin American nations urged the Venezuelan government to suspend the presidential election scheduled for May 20, calling the process "illegitimate and lacking in credibility."

Huge fissures open on Hawaiian volcano

Huge fissures open on Hawaiian volcano

Two new fissures opened on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, threatening nearby homes and prompting authorities to order new evacuations.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 71st Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Palestinians protest U.S. embassy move

Palestinians protest U.S. embassy move

Israeli troops shot dead at least 58 Palestinian protesters on the Gaza border when the high-profile opening of the U.S. embassy to Israel in Jerusalem by the Trump administration raised tension to boiling point after weeks of demonstrations.

Countdown to royal wedding

Countdown to royal wedding

Preparing for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Harry and Meghan's relationship

Harry and Meghan's relationship

A look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship ahead of their royal wedding on May 19.

Iraq's first election since Islamic State

Iraq's first election since Islamic State

For the first time since driving out Islamic State, Iraqis go to the polls in an election could shift the regional balance of power.

U.S. embassy opens in Jerusalem

U.S. embassy opens in Jerusalem

The United States officially opens its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast