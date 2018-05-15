Palestinians protest on Nakba Day
A Palestinian demonstrator holds a sling during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian demonstrator is treated after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli drone drops tear gas at Palestinian demonstrators at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian demonstrators are seen as smoke rises from burning tires at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator is evacuated at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A tear gas canister is fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinian demonstrators at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian demonstrator reacts as others run from tear gas fired by Israeli forces at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A female Palestinian demonstrator walks during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian demonstrators carry tires to be burnt at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian demonstrators run during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians collect tires to be burnt at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian demonstrator takes cover during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian demonstrators gather to unload stones from a donkey-drawn cart during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli soldiers and an APC in position near the border between Israel and Gaza as tear gas, shot by Israeli forces, and smoke and can be seen in the Gaza Strip from the Israeli side. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinian demonstrators run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
