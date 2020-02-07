Edition:
Palestinians protest Trump's peace plan

A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli forces as tires burn near the Israeli barrier during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in the village of Bilin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 7. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
A Palestinian reacts next to a fire during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 6. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
A Palestinian demonstrator argues with Israeli forces during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 29. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A Palestinian hurls stones at Israeli troops during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 6. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Palestinian students take part in a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in the southern Gaza Strip, January 29. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Palestinian demonstrators, seen through a hole in a metal panel, run during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
A demonstrator holds up a cane and a Palestinian flag during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 29. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A Palestinian man looks on during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in the southern Gaza Strip, January 29. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
An Israeli soldier aims his weapon as a tire burns during a Palestinian protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 31. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
Palestinian demonstrators burn a representation of a U.S. flag during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in the southern Gaza Strip, January 31. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
A Palestinian demonstrator rolls a burning tire during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 31. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
An Israeli soldier kicks a Palestinian flag during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 29. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A Palestinian demonstrator climbs a section of the Israeli barrier during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in the village of Bilin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 31. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
A Palestinian demonstrator rolls a burning tire during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 29. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Palestinian demonstrators burn pictures depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and representations of U.S and Israeli flags during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in the southern Gaza Strip, January 29. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A Palestinian demonstrator kicks a burning tire during a protest against President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 29. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A Palestinian demonstrator somersaults in front of Israeli forces during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 31. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
Palestinian demonstrators burn an illustration of a U.S. dollar banknote with the picture of President Donald Trump during a protest against Trump's Mideast peace plan, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 28. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
