Palestinians protest Trump's peace plan
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli forces as tires burn near the Israeli barrier during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in the village of Bilin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 7....more
A Palestinian reacts next to a fire during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 6. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian demonstrator argues with Israeli forces during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 29. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A Palestinian hurls stones at Israeli troops during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 6. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinian students take part in a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in the southern Gaza Strip, January 29. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian demonstrators, seen through a hole in a metal panel, run during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad...more
A demonstrator holds up a cane and a Palestinian flag during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 29. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A Palestinian man looks on during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in the southern Gaza Strip, January 29. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli soldier aims his weapon as a tire burns during a Palestinian protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 31. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinian demonstrators burn a representation of a U.S. flag during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in the southern Gaza Strip, January 31. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian demonstrator rolls a burning tire during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 31. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
An Israeli soldier kicks a Palestinian flag during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 29. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian demonstrator climbs a section of the Israeli barrier during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in the village of Bilin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 31. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian demonstrator rolls a burning tire during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 29. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinian demonstrators burn pictures depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and representations of U.S and Israeli flags during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in the...more
A Palestinian demonstrator kicks a burning tire during a protest against President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 29. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian demonstrator somersaults in front of Israeli forces during a protest against the President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 31. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinian demonstrators burn an illustration of a U.S. dollar banknote with the picture of President Donald Trump during a protest against Trump's Mideast peace plan, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 28. REUTERS/Mohamad...more
