Palestinians protest U.S. embassy move
A female Palestinian demonstrator gestures during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian demonstrators gather at the Israel-Gaza border as smoke rises during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator is evacuated during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli border police officer throws a sound grenade towards Palestinian demonstrators during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa...more
Palestinian demonstrators run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Smoke rises as Israeli soldiers are seen on the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian demonstrator with a slingshot looks on during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian demonstrators gather at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli forces during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian demonstrator moves a burning tire during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator is evacuated during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian demonstrators gather during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Female Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest against the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem...more
Palestinian demonstrators set up a barricade during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near Israeli Qalandia checkpoint near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian demonstrator kicks a burning tire during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator is evacuated during a protest against the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian man throws leaflets dropped by the Israeli military during a protest against the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian demonstrator shouts during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian demonstrators gather during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli police officer uses binoculars as he sits on a tree, as other police personnel stand close to the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A boy holds a Palestinian flag as he stands amidst smoke during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian demonstrator releases firecrackers towards Israeli troops during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near Israeli Qalandia checkpoint near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank....more
A female Palestinian demonstrator stands amidst smoke during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian demonstrators carry tires during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman holds a Palestinian flag as a demonstrator runs during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli border policeman fires tear gas at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli forces during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinian demonstrators carry tires during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian demonstrator drags a burning tire during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian demonstrators put out a fire caused by objects dropped from Israeli drones during a protest against the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem...more
A Palestinian demonstrator tries to put out a fire caused by objects dropped from Israeli drones during a protest against the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip....more
