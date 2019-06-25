Palestinians rally against Kushner's Middle East peace plan
A Palestinian woman photographer runs away from tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest against a two-day international meeting in Bahrain for the Trump administration's Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El,...more
A Palestinian demonstrator scuffles with Israeli forces during a protest against Bahrain's workshop for U.S. peace plan, in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 25. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinians burn a poster depicting U.President Donald Trump during a protest against Bahrain's workshop for U.S. Middle East peace plan, in the southern Gaza Strip, June 25. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli border policeman runs during a protest by Palestinians against Bahrain's workshop for U.S. peace plan, in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 25. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian woman wearing an Islamic Jihad headband looks on during a protest against Bahrain's workshop for U.S. Middle East peace plan, in Gaza City, June 25. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A demonstrator throws a tire into a burning garbage bin during a protest against Bahrain's conference about U.S. President Donald Trump's vision for Mideast peace plan, in Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, near Sidon, South Lebanon June 25....more
An Israeli soldier hurls a sound grenade towards Palestinian demonstrators during a protest against Bahrain's workshop for U.S. peace plan, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 24. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian paramedic tends to a clergyman after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest against Bahrain's workshop for U.S. peace plan, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 25....more
A demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag and a picture of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and President Mahmoud Abbas during a protest against Bahrain's workshop for U.S. peace plan, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied...more
A Palestinian refugee gestures as he takes part in a rally against Bahrain's economic workshop for U.S. Mideast peace plan, at Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus, Syria June 25. REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar
Demonstrators hold Palestinian flags as they take part in a protest against Bahrain's conference about U.S. President Donald Trump's vision for Mideast peace plan, in front of the U.N. headquarters, in Beirut, Lebanon, June 25. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Palestinian woman take part in a protest against Bahrain's workshop for U.S. peace plan, in Gaza City, June 24. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Demonstrators set fire to a makeshift Israeli flag during a protest against Bahrain's conference about U.S. President Donald Trump's vision for Mideast peace plan, in Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, near Sidon, South Lebanon June 25....more
Palestinian demonstrators carry a symbolic coffin reading: "the resolutions of the Arab League" during a protest against Bahrain's workshop for U.S. peace plan, in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 24. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Shop owners put a black flag in front of their closed shop during a strike called by local activists against U.S. President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century" and Bahrain Conference, at Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman, Jordan June 25....more
