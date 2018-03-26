Palm Sunday
Actors perform during a "Passion of Christ" play to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Palm Sunday in Imotski, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A boy holds up palm crosses during a Palm Sunday procession at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Catholic faithful attend a mass for Palm Sunday at the Saint Antoine de Padoue parish church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Faithful gather to attend the Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican Sign reads "Peace". REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis holds palm as he leads the Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A nun holds crosses made of palm leaves during the Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Catholics attend a Palm Sunday procession at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Catholics attend a Palm Sunday procession at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Catholics prepare a donkey ahead of participating in the Palm Sunday procession at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A devote attends a Palm Sunday Catholic mass in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Actors perform during the "Passion of Christ" play to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Palm Sunday in Imotski, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Catholics hold palms in their hands during a mass as they celebrate Palm Sunday, marking the start of the Holy Week, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera
A young girl walks with a palm in her hand, as Catholics celebrate Palm Sunday, marking the start of the Holy Week in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Hundreds of Central Americans attend a mass before they begin a Via Crucis on Palm Sunday from the southern state of Mexico to the center and north of the country, demanding respect for their human rights, asylum and reports of violence in their...more
Penitents take part in the "Lagrimas and Favores" brotherhood, during a Palm Sunday procession in Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Catholic faithful holds palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Devotees are seen during a Palm Sunday Catholic mass in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
A man attends a Palm Sunday Catholic mass in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Faithful holds palm as she attends the Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Catholics take part in the Palm Sunday procession in Panchimalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Catholic faithful attend a mass for Palm Sunday at the Saint Antoine de Padoue parish church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Faithful gather to attend the Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas looks on inside a church before taking part as a penitent in the "Lagrimas and Favores" brotherhood, during a Palm Sunday procession in Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Cardinals arrive to attend the Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Faithful holds rosary during the Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
