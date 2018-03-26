Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 26, 2018 | 3:50pm EDT

Palm Sunday

Actors perform during a "Passion of Christ" play to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Palm Sunday in Imotski, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
A boy holds up palm crosses during a Palm Sunday procession at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Catholic faithful attend a mass for Palm Sunday at the Saint Antoine de Padoue parish church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Faithful gather to attend the Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican Sign reads "Peace". REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Pope Francis holds palm as he leads the Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
A nun holds crosses made of palm leaves during the Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Catholics attend a Palm Sunday procession at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Catholics attend a Palm Sunday procession at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Catholics prepare a donkey ahead of participating in the Palm Sunday procession at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
A devote attends a Palm Sunday Catholic mass in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Actors perform during the "Passion of Christ" play to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Palm Sunday in Imotski, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Catholics hold palms in their hands during a mass as they celebrate Palm Sunday, marking the start of the Holy Week, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
A young girl walks with a palm in her hand, as Catholics celebrate Palm Sunday, marking the start of the Holy Week in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Hundreds of Central Americans attend a mass before they begin a Via Crucis on Palm Sunday from the southern state of Mexico to the center and north of the country, demanding respect for their human rights, asylum and reports of violence in their countries in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Penitents take part in the "Lagrimas and Favores" brotherhood, during a Palm Sunday procession in Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
A Catholic faithful holds palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Devotees are seen during a Palm Sunday Catholic mass in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
A man attends a Palm Sunday Catholic mass in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Faithful holds palm as she attends the Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Catholics take part in the Palm Sunday procession in Panchimalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Catholic faithful attend a mass for Palm Sunday at the Saint Antoine de Padoue parish church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Faithful gather to attend the Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas looks on inside a church before taking part as a penitent in the "Lagrimas and Favores" brotherhood, during a Palm Sunday procession in Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Cardinals arrive to attend the Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Faithful holds rosary during the Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
