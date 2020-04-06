Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 6, 2020 | 10:10am EDT

Palm Sunday in a pandemic

Members of the medical staff hold palm tree branches at the emergency unit of the Molinette Hospital on Palm Sunday, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Turin, Italy April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Members of the medical staff hold palm tree branches at the emergency unit of the Molinette Hospital on Palm Sunday, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Turin, Italy April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Members of the medical staff hold palm tree branches at the emergency unit of the Molinette Hospital on Palm Sunday, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Turin, Italy April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
1 / 30
Pope Francis holds a palm branch as he leads Palm Sunday mass in St. Peter's Basilica without public participation at the Vatican April 5, 2020. Alberto Pizzoli/Pool via REUTERS

Pope Francis holds a palm branch as he leads Palm Sunday mass in St. Peter's Basilica without public participation at the Vatican April 5, 2020. Alberto Pizzoli/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Pope Francis holds a palm branch as he leads Palm Sunday mass in St. Peter's Basilica without public participation at the Vatican April 5, 2020. Alberto Pizzoli/Pool via REUTERS
Close
2 / 30
A combination photo of handout satellite images shows a view of Mass on Palm Sunday April 13, 2011 (top) and an empty view of St. Peter's Square and the Basilica on Palm Sunday in Vatican City, April 5, 2020 (bottom). Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

A combination photo of handout satellite images shows a view of Mass on Palm Sunday April 13, 2011 (top) and an empty view of St. Peter's Square and the Basilica on Palm Sunday in Vatican City, April 5, 2020 (bottom). Satellite image 2020 Maxar...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A combination photo of handout satellite images shows a view of Mass on Palm Sunday April 13, 2011 (top) and an empty view of St. Peter's Square and the Basilica on Palm Sunday in Vatican City, April 5, 2020 (bottom). Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 30
A man prays in front of the closed doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre as members of the Latin Patriarchate prepare to distribute olive branches to Christian residents on Palm Sunday, in Jerusalem's Old City April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man prays in front of the closed doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre as members of the Latin Patriarchate prepare to distribute olive branches to Christian residents on Palm Sunday, in Jerusalem's Old City April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A man prays in front of the closed doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre as members of the Latin Patriarchate prepare to distribute olive branches to Christian residents on Palm Sunday, in Jerusalem's Old City April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
4 / 30
Belarusian Catholics kiss a wooden cross during a church service marking Palm Sunday, in the town of Oshmyany, Belarus April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Belarusian Catholics kiss a wooden cross during a church service marking Palm Sunday, in the town of Oshmyany, Belarus April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Belarusian Catholics kiss a wooden cross during a church service marking Palm Sunday, in the town of Oshmyany, Belarus April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
5 / 30
Children hold olive branches as they look out from the sunroof of a car to be blessed by priests roaming around neighborhoods to celebrate Palm Sunday, in Marjayoun, southern Lebanon April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Children hold olive branches as they look out from the sunroof of a car to be blessed by priests roaming around neighborhoods to celebrate Palm Sunday, in Marjayoun, southern Lebanon April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Children hold olive branches as they look out from the sunroof of a car to be blessed by priests roaming around neighborhoods to celebrate Palm Sunday, in Marjayoun, southern Lebanon April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
6 / 30
Faithful collect palm branches during Palm Sunday at the Saint Pierre d'Arene church, in Nice, France, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Faithful collect palm branches during Palm Sunday at the Saint Pierre d'Arene church, in Nice, France, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Faithful collect palm branches during Palm Sunday at the Saint Pierre d'Arene church, in Nice, France, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
7 / 30
A man wearing a makeshift protective head gear holds palm fronds outside his home as he waits for the blessing of a priest roaming around neighbourhoods in Manila, Philippines, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A man wearing a makeshift protective head gear holds palm fronds outside his home as he waits for the blessing of a priest roaming around neighbourhoods in Manila, Philippines, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A man wearing a makeshift protective head gear holds palm fronds outside his home as he waits for the blessing of a priest roaming around neighbourhoods in Manila, Philippines, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
8 / 30
Rev. Caleb Maloba Madoka leads members of the Nabii Christian Church of East Africa (NCCEA) in a Palm Sunday service inside his house, after the government banned religious gatherings at the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Rev. Caleb Maloba Madoka leads members of the Nabii Christian Church of East Africa (NCCEA) in a Palm Sunday service inside his house, after the government banned religious gatherings at the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya April 5, 2020....more

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Rev. Caleb Maloba Madoka leads members of the Nabii Christian Church of East Africa (NCCEA) in a Palm Sunday service inside his house, after the government banned religious gatherings at the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
9 / 30
A man kneels near Saint Peter's square, as Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday mass without public participation at the Vatican, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A man kneels near Saint Peter's square, as Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday mass without public participation at the Vatican, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A man kneels near Saint Peter's square, as Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday mass without public participation at the Vatican, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
10 / 30
The statue of the Virgin Mary is placed in a window in Venice, Italy, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

The statue of the Virgin Mary is placed in a window in Venice, Italy, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
The statue of the Virgin Mary is placed in a window in Venice, Italy, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
11 / 30
A girl sits in a car as she attends a sermon at the Open Church's drive-in service in Copenhagen, Denmark April 5, 2020. Claus Bech/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS

A girl sits in a car as she attends a sermon at the Open Church's drive-in service in Copenhagen, Denmark April 5, 2020. Claus Bech/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A girl sits in a car as she attends a sermon at the Open Church's drive-in service in Copenhagen, Denmark April 5, 2020. Claus Bech/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 30
A general view shows Pope Francis and attendees Pope Francis during the Palm Sunday mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican April 5, 2020. Alberto Pizzoli/Pool via REUTERS

A general view shows Pope Francis and attendees Pope Francis during the Palm Sunday mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican April 5, 2020. Alberto Pizzoli/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A general view shows Pope Francis and attendees Pope Francis during the Palm Sunday mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican April 5, 2020. Alberto Pizzoli/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 30
A woman prays in Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, in Turin, Italy April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

A woman prays in Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, in Turin, Italy April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A woman prays in Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, in Turin, Italy April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
14 / 30
Priest Joachim Giesler holds a mass with photos of believers who were asked to send in pictures after the service was closed in Achern, Germany, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Priest Joachim Giesler holds a mass with photos of believers who were asked to send in pictures after the service was closed in Achern, Germany, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Priest Joachim Giesler holds a mass with photos of believers who were asked to send in pictures after the service was closed in Achern, Germany, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
15 / 30
A priest celebrates Palm Sunday mass from the terrace of the parish house in Caracas, Venezuela April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

A priest celebrates Palm Sunday mass from the terrace of the parish house in Caracas, Venezuela April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A priest celebrates Palm Sunday mass from the terrace of the parish house in Caracas, Venezuela April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
Close
16 / 30
A man holds an olive branch he received from members of the Latin Patriarchate which they distributed to Christian residents on Palm Sunday, in Jerusalem's Old City April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man holds an olive branch he received from members of the Latin Patriarchate which they distributed to Christian residents on Palm Sunday, in Jerusalem's Old City April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A man holds an olive branch he received from members of the Latin Patriarchate which they distributed to Christian residents on Palm Sunday, in Jerusalem's Old City April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
17 / 30
Organist Elizabeth Noone plays to an empty Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Worcester, Massachusetts, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Organist Elizabeth Noone plays to an empty Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Worcester, Massachusetts, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Organist Elizabeth Noone plays to an empty Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Worcester, Massachusetts, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 30
A priest stands on a pickup truck and blesses the faithful in the villages in Nidek, Poland, April 5, 2020. Jakub Porzycki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

A priest stands on a pickup truck and blesses the faithful in the villages in Nidek, Poland, April 5, 2020. Jakub Porzycki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A priest stands on a pickup truck and blesses the faithful in the villages in Nidek, Poland, April 5, 2020. Jakub Porzycki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Close
19 / 30
A man wearing a face mask hands a branch to a nun inside the Primary Cathedral chapel after Palm Sunday Mass, in Bogota, Colombia April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A man wearing a face mask hands a branch to a nun inside the Primary Cathedral chapel after Palm Sunday Mass, in Bogota, Colombia April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A man wearing a face mask hands a branch to a nun inside the Primary Cathedral chapel after Palm Sunday Mass, in Bogota, Colombia April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
20 / 30
A Reuters photographer holds a picture of penitents of the "Cristo Resucitado y Nuestra Senora de Loreto" brotherhood taken in April 2019, in front of the street of the procession, on Palm Sunday in Ronda, southern Spain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/Illustration

A Reuters photographer holds a picture of penitents of the "Cristo Resucitado y Nuestra Senora de Loreto" brotherhood taken in April 2019, in front of the street of the procession, on Palm Sunday in Ronda, southern Spain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jon...more

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A Reuters photographer holds a picture of penitents of the "Cristo Resucitado y Nuestra Senora de Loreto" brotherhood taken in April 2019, in front of the street of the procession, on Palm Sunday in Ronda, southern Spain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/Illustration
Close
21 / 30
People wave palms while following a Palm Sunday mass celebrated by a priest from the terrace of the parish house (not pictured) in Caracas, Venezuela April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

People wave palms while following a Palm Sunday mass celebrated by a priest from the terrace of the parish house (not pictured) in Caracas, Venezuela April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
People wave palms while following a Palm Sunday mass celebrated by a priest from the terrace of the parish house (not pictured) in Caracas, Venezuela April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
Close
22 / 30
A view of an empty Saint Mark's Cathedral in Venice, Italy, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A view of an empty Saint Mark's Cathedral in Venice, Italy, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A view of an empty Saint Mark's Cathedral in Venice, Italy, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
23 / 30
Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and other Roman Catholic church leaders hold a prayer service on the Mount of Olives overlooking the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem instead of the traditional Palm Sunday procession, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and other Roman Catholic church leaders hold a prayer service on the Mount of Olives overlooking the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem instead of the...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and other Roman Catholic church leaders hold a prayer service on the Mount of Olives overlooking the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem instead of the traditional Palm Sunday procession, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
24 / 30
Adriana Gomez prays outside the Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Los Angeles, California, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Adriana Gomez prays outside the Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Los Angeles, California, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Adriana Gomez prays outside the Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Los Angeles, California, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Close
25 / 30
People walk on a hill with wooden crosses after a church service marking Palm Sunday in the town of Oshmyany, Belarus April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People walk on a hill with wooden crosses after a church service marking Palm Sunday in the town of Oshmyany, Belarus April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
People walk on a hill with wooden crosses after a church service marking Palm Sunday in the town of Oshmyany, Belarus April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
26 / 30
A woman looks at a laptop in her house as Pope Francis officiates a mass streamed via video during Palm Sunday, in Vina del Mar, Chile April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A woman looks at a laptop in her house as Pope Francis officiates a mass streamed via video during Palm Sunday, in Vina del Mar, Chile April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A woman looks at a laptop in her house as Pope Francis officiates a mass streamed via video during Palm Sunday, in Vina del Mar, Chile April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
27 / 30
Bolivian nurses pray in front the Hospital Obrero in La Paz, Bolivia, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Bolivian nurses pray in front the Hospital Obrero in La Paz, Bolivia, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Bolivian nurses pray in front the Hospital Obrero in La Paz, Bolivia, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
28 / 30
A parishioner picks up palms outside Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Palm Sunday in Worcester, Massachusetts, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A parishioner picks up palms outside Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Palm Sunday in Worcester, Massachusetts, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A parishioner picks up palms outside Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Palm Sunday in Worcester, Massachusetts, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
29 / 30
A priest holds a mass at the courtyard of the San Juan de la Cruz church, during the Palm Sunday, in Escobedo on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A priest holds a mass at the courtyard of the San Juan de la Cruz church, during the Palm Sunday, in Escobedo on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A priest holds a mass at the courtyard of the San Juan de la Cruz church, during the Palm Sunday, in Escobedo on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Police around the world enforce coronavirus lockdowns

Police around the world enforce coronavirus lockdowns

Next Slideshows

Police around the world enforce coronavirus lockdowns

Police around the world enforce coronavirus lockdowns

Law enforcement personnel enforce lockdowns and curfews to limit the spread of coronavirus.

9:20am EDT
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The death toll in New York City climbs as hospitals struggle to treat the severely ill.

7:50am EDT
China mourns thousands who died in country's coronavirus epidemic

China mourns thousands who died in country's coronavirus epidemic

China on Saturday mourned the thousands of "martyrs" who have died in the coronavirus outbreak, flying the national flag at half mast across the country and...

Apr 05 2020
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.

Apr 05 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Police around the world enforce coronavirus lockdowns

Police around the world enforce coronavirus lockdowns

Law enforcement personnel enforce lockdowns and curfews to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The death toll in New York City climbs as hospitals struggle to treat the severely ill.

China mourns thousands who died in country's coronavirus epidemic

China mourns thousands who died in country's coronavirus epidemic

China on Saturday mourned the thousands of "martyrs" who have died in the coronavirus outbreak, flying the national flag at half mast across the country and suspending all forms of entertainment.

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Cinemas, stadiums, town squares, churches and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads around the world.

Quarantine culture from rooftops, balconies and windows

Quarantine culture from rooftops, balconies and windows

People self-isolate together, finding communities with neighbors from their balconies, windows and rooftops.

Schools move online amid coronavirus concerns

Schools move online amid coronavirus concerns

Students take their education online as schools around the world close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

One million cases of coronavirus around the world

One million cases of coronavirus around the world

Global cases of the coronavirus have shot past one million with more than 54,000 fatalities, a Reuters tally showed, with infections reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Cities around the world deserted

Cities around the world deserted

Cities around the world are deserted as authorities race to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast