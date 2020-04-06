Palm Sunday in a pandemic
Members of the medical staff hold palm tree branches at the emergency unit of the Molinette Hospital on Palm Sunday, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Turin, Italy April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Pope Francis holds a palm branch as he leads Palm Sunday mass in St. Peter's Basilica without public participation at the Vatican April 5, 2020. Alberto Pizzoli/Pool via REUTERS
A combination photo of handout satellite images shows a view of Mass on Palm Sunday April 13, 2011 (top) and an empty view of St. Peter's Square and the Basilica on Palm Sunday in Vatican City, April 5, 2020 (bottom). Satellite image 2020 Maxar...more
A man prays in front of the closed doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre as members of the Latin Patriarchate prepare to distribute olive branches to Christian residents on Palm Sunday, in Jerusalem's Old City April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Belarusian Catholics kiss a wooden cross during a church service marking Palm Sunday, in the town of Oshmyany, Belarus April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Children hold olive branches as they look out from the sunroof of a car to be blessed by priests roaming around neighborhoods to celebrate Palm Sunday, in Marjayoun, southern Lebanon April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Faithful collect palm branches during Palm Sunday at the Saint Pierre d'Arene church, in Nice, France, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man wearing a makeshift protective head gear holds palm fronds outside his home as he waits for the blessing of a priest roaming around neighbourhoods in Manila, Philippines, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Rev. Caleb Maloba Madoka leads members of the Nabii Christian Church of East Africa (NCCEA) in a Palm Sunday service inside his house, after the government banned religious gatherings at the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya April 5, 2020....more
A man kneels near Saint Peter's square, as Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday mass without public participation at the Vatican, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
The statue of the Virgin Mary is placed in a window in Venice, Italy, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A girl sits in a car as she attends a sermon at the Open Church's drive-in service in Copenhagen, Denmark April 5, 2020. Claus Bech/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS
A general view shows Pope Francis and attendees Pope Francis during the Palm Sunday mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican April 5, 2020. Alberto Pizzoli/Pool via REUTERS
A woman prays in Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, in Turin, Italy April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Priest Joachim Giesler holds a mass with photos of believers who were asked to send in pictures after the service was closed in Achern, Germany, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A priest celebrates Palm Sunday mass from the terrace of the parish house in Caracas, Venezuela April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
A man holds an olive branch he received from members of the Latin Patriarchate which they distributed to Christian residents on Palm Sunday, in Jerusalem's Old City April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Organist Elizabeth Noone plays to an empty Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Worcester, Massachusetts, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A priest stands on a pickup truck and blesses the faithful in the villages in Nidek, Poland, April 5, 2020. Jakub Porzycki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
A man wearing a face mask hands a branch to a nun inside the Primary Cathedral chapel after Palm Sunday Mass, in Bogota, Colombia April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A Reuters photographer holds a picture of penitents of the "Cristo Resucitado y Nuestra Senora de Loreto" brotherhood taken in April 2019, in front of the street of the procession, on Palm Sunday in Ronda, southern Spain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jon...more
People wave palms while following a Palm Sunday mass celebrated by a priest from the terrace of the parish house (not pictured) in Caracas, Venezuela April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
A view of an empty Saint Mark's Cathedral in Venice, Italy, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and other Roman Catholic church leaders hold a prayer service on the Mount of Olives overlooking the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem instead of the...more
Adriana Gomez prays outside the Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Los Angeles, California, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
People walk on a hill with wooden crosses after a church service marking Palm Sunday in the town of Oshmyany, Belarus April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman looks at a laptop in her house as Pope Francis officiates a mass streamed via video during Palm Sunday, in Vina del Mar, Chile April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Bolivian nurses pray in front the Hospital Obrero in La Paz, Bolivia, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
A parishioner picks up palms outside Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Palm Sunday in Worcester, Massachusetts, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A priest holds a mass at the courtyard of the San Juan de la Cruz church, during the Palm Sunday, in Escobedo on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
