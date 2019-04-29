Pandas set to leave San Diego Zoo after two-decade loan from China

Crowds watch and take pictures as Xiao Liwu enjoys a meal of bamboo at the San Diego Zoo. "We knew when we started the program that they were not our bears and that they wouldn't be staying so that was always in our minds," the pandas' keeper, Dallas...more

Crowds watch and take pictures as Xiao Liwu enjoys a meal of bamboo at the San Diego Zoo. "We knew when we started the program that they were not our bears and that they wouldn't be staying so that was always in our minds," the pandas' keeper, Dallas Dumont, told Reuters. "But we're very proud of what we've accomplished. We set out to help the species and keep it from going extinct and with our Chinese colleagues we've accomplished that," she said. REUTERS/Mike Blake

