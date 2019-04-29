Pandas set to leave San Diego Zoo after two-decade loan from China
Giant male panda Xiao Liwu eats a meal of bamboo at the San Diego Zoo. The last two giant pandas living at the San Diego Zoo in California will be sent to the People's Republic of China this spring, ending a more than two-decade conservation program...more
Xiao Liwu looks out from his home at the San Diego Zoo. The two remaining pandas, Bai Yun and her 6-year-old cub Xiao Liwu, will be sent to China in the coming days after three weeks of goodbyes that culminated over the weekend, the last chance for...more
Crowds watch and take pictures as Xiao Liwu enjoys a meal of bamboo at the San Diego Zoo. "We knew when we started the program that they were not our bears and that they wouldn't be staying so that was always in our minds," the pandas' keeper, Dallas...more
Xiao Liwu eats a meal of bamboo. Giant pandas were threatened with extinction when they were originally loaned to the San Diego Zoo by the Chinese government in 1996, in what was initially intended to be a 10-year program to help re-establish the...more
A family take a souvenir picture next to Xiao Liwu. In 2016, the status of giant pandas was changed from endangered to vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, reflecting their comeback. As of 2019, there were 2,000 wild...more
Xiao Liwu drinks water. "China believes in having their animals retire back in their country, or be repatriated, so Bai Yun and Xiao Liwu are now going back home to China," Dumont said. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Xiao Liwu eats a meal of bamboo. Bai Yun was born in 1991 at the Wolong Giant Panda Research Center in China and was among the original cohort of bears loaned to the zoo in 1996. She has since given birth to six cubs and is considered the "matriarch"...more
Xiao Liwu eats a meal of bamboo. One of her cubs, Xiao Liwu, is considered essentially a teenager in bear years and zookeepers hope he will breed with a female bear in China. His father, Gao Gao, returned to China in October 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Large crowds gather at the San Diego Zoo to get a final look at Xiao Liwu. In the United States, giant pandas are also kept at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., and at zoos in Memphis and Atlanta. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A visitor to the San Diego Zoo takes a selfie with Xiao Liwu. San Diego Zoo officials said they were working with their counterparts in China to bring pandas back to California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Large crowds wait in line to view Xiao Liwu. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Xiao Liwu eats a meal of bamboo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Xiao Liwu sleeps at the San Diego Zoo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A panda bear shirt is shown for sale at the San Diego Zoo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Xiao Liwu eats a meal of bamboo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Supporters of the giant pandas at the San Diego Zoo purchase and hang bells in support of the panda research program with China. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Xiao Liwu is seen at the San Diego Zoo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Xiao Liwu looks out from his home at the San Diego Zoo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Crowds gather to view Xiao Liwu. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Xiao Liwu is seen at the San Diego Zoo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
