Pandemic dampens Lunar New Year celebrations
A cat is seen among incense sticks drying at a home industry factory ahead of the Lunar New Year in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A woman wearing a face mask looks on ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration at the Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
A woman wearing a protective mask walks past Lunar New Year decoration at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
People shop while wearing masks ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in Taipei, Taiwan, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A woman wearing a face mask looks on ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration at the Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
People buy food ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration in Bangkok, Thailand, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
A member of Kun Seng Keng Lion and Dragon Dance Association, demonstrates a dance with an ox mask designed for Lunar New Year at a training centre, during an interview with Reuters, in Muar, Malaysia February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Women stand on a street ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration at the Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
A kite flies in a park ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations in Beijing, China February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Workers put up final adjustments to Lunar New Year decorations at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Vendor wearing a protective mask stands as she waits for customers at a street market selling decorations for the Lunar New Year in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
People shop ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in Taipei, Taiwan, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
People pray at a temple ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration in Bangkok, Thailand, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
A woman waits in the departure hall of Beijing South Railway station ahead of Lunar New Year in Beijing, China, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Lanterns are seen over a street ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration in Bangkok, Thailand, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Members of Kun Seng Keng Lion and Dragon Dance Association, demonstrate a traditional Chinese lion dance at a training centre, during an interview with Reuters, in Muar, Malaysia February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Workers clean a giant Buddha statue at a temple ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia, February 7, 2021. Antara Foto/Arif Firmansyah/ via REUTERS
Siblings Keila Meisya Rani, 7, and Josua Natanael, 9, prepare incense sticks as they help their mother Alen Lenni, 36, at a home-industry factory ahead of the Lunar New Year in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, February 10, 2021....more
Travellers wait to board their train at Beijing South Railway station ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations in Beijing, China, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A member of the Kun Seng Keng Lion and Dragon Dance Association, touches an ox mask designed for Lunar New Year at a training centre, in Muar, Malaysia February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Workers put up final adjustments to Lunar New Year decorations at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People take a selfie in a historic street decorated for Lunar New Year celebrations in Beijing, China, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A boy wearing a face mask plays badminton at a street decorated for Lunar New Year celebrations in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wearing protective suits walk in the Beijing West railway station ahead of upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations in Beijing, China, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man waits for customers to sell kumquat trees which are decorated at home during Lunar New Year celebrations in Hanoi, Vietnam February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kham
A man releases carps to Hoan Kiem lake on Kitchen God's Day as part of Lunar New Year celebrations in Hanoi, Vietnam February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kham
A man wearing a protective face mask washes a religious statue ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration at a temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Visitors wearing face masks look at light sculptures of flowers during the annual Dahlia Dreams floral display ahead of the Lunar New Year of the Ox, otherwise known as the Spring Festival, at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay, January 31, 2021....more
A man writes Chinese calligraphy with words of blessing on red papers for sale for the upcoming Chinese New Year on a street in Hong Kong, China February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Visitors wearing face masks take pictures during the annual Dahlia Dreams floral display ahead of the Lunar New Year of the Ox, otherwise known as the Spring Festival, at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Loriene Perera
A worker disinfects Yuyuan, or Yu Garden, near an ox installation set up ahead of the Lunar New Year festivity in Shanghai, China January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
A vendor wearing a face mask uses her mobile phone at a market selling Spring Festival ornaments ahead of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, China January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Security guards wearing face masks carry a giant balloon in the shape of a fish ahead of the Lunar New Year at Yu Garden in Shanghai, China January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
