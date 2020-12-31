Pandemic life in 2020
A police officer wears a mask as he walks in front of the Oriental Pearl Tower, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A couple wearing masks kiss at a main shopping area, in downtown Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man who arrived from Hubei province sits near a checkpoint after being refused entry at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, January 31, 2020....more
A locked gate is seen after the Hong Kong Disneyland theme park has been closed, following the coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong, China January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Passengers wearing masks wait in a queue for a taxi at Hong Kong West Kowloon High Speed Train Station Terminus, before temporary closing, following the coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong, China, January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A customer wears a mask as she picks cans at a supermarket following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police stand at a checkpoint at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge that crosses from Hubei province in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, January 31, 2020. Police and security personnel lined...more
A police officer stands at a checkpoint at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge that crosses from Hubei province in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas...more
A mother and her son arrive from Hubei province at a checkpoint at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A passenger wearing face mask looks out from a cabin on the World Dream cruise ship, after it had been denied entry in Taiwan amid concerns of coronavirus infection on board, at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, China February 5, 2020....more
A worker wearing a face mask walks at a terminal hall at the Beijing Daxing International Airport, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
An evacuee, who arrived from China hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, looks out of a bus window at an airport in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A delivery driver pickes up takeaway food that is handed through the window of a restaurant in Beijing as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, China, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A passenger wearing a protective face mask checks in at the airport, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
General view of Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, which is almost empty of worshippers, after Saudi authority suspended umrah (Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca) amid the fear of coronavirus outbreak, at Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia March 5, 2020....more
General view of Kaaba at the Grand Mosque which is almost empty of worshippers, after Saudi authority suspended umrah (Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca) amid the fear of coronavirus outbreak, at Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia March 5, 2020....more
Soccer Football - Campeonato Gaucho - Gremio v Sao Luiz - Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - March 15, 2020 General view as the match is played behind closed doors as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world ...more
Employee Myra Luna Antonio closes French Quarter restaurant Cafe Du Monde in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. March 15, 2020. The 24-hour restaurant discontinued it's seating service to comply with coronavirus (COVID-19) related restrictions....more
A child receives a vaccination as part of the start of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign as a preventive measure due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Santiago, Chile March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado ?
Catholic priest Reginaldo Manzotti conducts a mass, broadcast live on television, with photos of the faithful over the church's banks at the Santuario de Nossa Senhora de Guadalupe church during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in...more
Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020. Picture taken March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
A homeless man prays in front of a church during a preventive quarantine following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Santiago, Chile, on March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A city official talks to a migrant woman who had spent the night on the street, outside a sports stadium turned into a shelter for homeless Venezuelan migrants, as the country is under a nationwide quarantine to contain the coronavirus disease...more
Workers disinfect a bus stop during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Curitiba, Brazil, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
Doctor Carlos Martinez rests while he waits in line to get fuel at a gas station, during a nationwide quarantine due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Caracas, Venezuela April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
A public health worker checks a woman's temperature at the entrance of the "Mercado Rodriguez" as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in La Paz, Bolivia, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Women use sewing machines to manufacture face masks to help fight the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Raila Educational Centre in the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A volunteer from Nairobi's governor Sonko rescue team sprays disinfectants to help fight the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Raila Educational Centre in the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A patient undergoes dialysis treatment at a dialysis centre, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 18, 2020. Picture taken April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos
Yang Guangyu, 54, a local barber working in his shop at a blocked residential area, wears his handmade mask assembled from a water bottle, mask and a plastic pipe, as he works after the lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease...more
A medical worker collects a sample from a woman at a school which was turned into a centre to conduct tests for COVID-19, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in New Delhi, India, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo ...more
A worker in a protective suit sprays to disinfect the Amazonas Theatre ahead of its reopening after the Amazonas state government eased isolation measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil, August...more
Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr maintain social distancing as they attend Friday prayers after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were eased, in Kufa mosque, near Najaf, Iraq September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa...more
Muslims wait to attend Eid-al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Dakar, Senegal, May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo
Triathlete Lloyd Bebbington trains in a pool in his garden at home, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo
Catholic priest Jonathan Costa prays among photos of faithful, attached on the church's benches before a mass, to be live streamed at the Santuario Dom Bosco church, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 9,...more
Dogs wear masks at a main shopping area during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in downtown Shanghai, China, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
Ultra Orthodox Jews attend a mass funeral for Rabbi Aharon David Hadash, the spiritual leader of Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, one of the largest Jewish seminary in Israel, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Jerusalem December 3,...more
A school teacher receives a jab while being injected with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a clinic in the town of Domodedovo near Moscow, Russia December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Marie-Paule and Marie-Josephe interact with their mother Colette, 97 years old, behind a removable plastic sheet inside a bubble structure which allows families to give hugs without risk of contamination or transmission of COVID-19, installed in the...more
A protective mask hangs from "L'arbre à loques", a "healing" tree to which people attach cloths as a ritual for good health according to Celtic tradition, during the coronavirus diesease (COVID-19) pandemic in Hasnon, France December 6, 2020....more
Aerosol generators and sensors are seen at Johan Cruijff Arena, the stadium of Ajax Amsterdam, in Amsterdam, Netherlands December 7, 2020. Picture taken December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Passengers look from their balconies of the Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas cruise ship, docked at Marina Bay Cruise Center after a passenger tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a cruise to nowhere, in Singapore, December...more
A man dressed as Santa Claus greets a girl from behind a protective shield in a shopping mall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A doctor collects a swab sample from a man to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside Clinic Ajwa in Shah Alam, Malaysia December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman during a rapid antigen testing campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a railway station in Mumbai, India, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Francis...more
Abilio da Cruz Pinto, 77, dressed as a Santa Claus inside a plastic bubble touches the hands of a child in a shopping mall amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A medical worker vaccinates a man against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Israel kicks off a coronavirus vaccination drive, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Lorries are seen parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, near Ashford, Britain, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A hospitalized child hugs his mother through a plastic protection without risk of contamination or transmission of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San...more
A man dressed up as Santa Claus waves to children from inside a plastic ball as a protective measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ferrol, in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia, Spain December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Relatives use a mobile phone to talk to their family member through the window of Alexander House Care Home on Christmas Day, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Wimbledon, London, Britain, December 25, 2020. Picture...more
Lorries queue on the M20 motorway as part of Operation Stack following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, near Harrietsham, Britain, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Decommissioned cruise ships are dismantled at the Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2, 2020. Image taken with a drone. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Students take a university entrance exam in a hall of the Belgrade Fair, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Belgrade, Serbia, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Students take a university entrance exam in a hall of the Belgrade Fair, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Belgrade, Serbia, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Gang members are seen inside a cell at Quezaltepeque jail during a media tour in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Luciane Farfan performs in a social media live presentation during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Raduan Circus on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 20, 2020. Picture taken April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gustavo Alessandri, mayor of Zapallar town, attaches a bag with medication on a drone used to deliver medication to the elderly who are socially isolated to prevent them from contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in...more
Muslims pray during the first Friday prayer of Ramadan in an alley in Jerusalem's Old City amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions April 24, 2020 REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Worshippers pray Taraweeh at Kaaba in the Grand Mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia April 24, 2020. Picture taken through a window....more
Father David Sherry gives blessings and absolution to a resident identified as Flora at Orchard Villa Retirement Residence after several residents died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pickering, Ontario, Canada April 25, 2020....more
Canadian Members of Parliament, displayed on a computer monitor, attend the first virtual meeting of the special committee on the COVID-19 pandemic, as efforts continue to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on Parliament Hill in...more
An artist of the circus named "Golden Circus", performs his last performance broadcasted online without public in their tent, as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Valparaiso, Chile April 25, 2020...more
Cars are seen at a checkpoint over the Panamericana motorway, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Buenos Aires, Argentina April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Yuhui Choe, First Soloist of The Royal Ballet practices as her husband, former Principal of the Royal Ballet, Nehemiah Kish works at their home in Wimbledon, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 1, 2020....more
A young woman wears a clear protective face shield covered in raindrops, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Gdansk, Poland May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jadwiga Figula
Residents wait for food donations organized by NGO Kapadocia Institute for poor families from Capadocia Slum at Brasilandia district amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 1, 2020.REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A young girl reacts as a Kenyan ministry of health medical worker takes a swab during mass tasting in an effort to fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Kawangware neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, May 2, 2020....more
Golden Statue at the Trocadero square near the Eiffel tower wears a protective mask during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris, France, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A commuter wearing protective gloves stands amid marks for social distancing on the floor of the Atocha train station, on the first day mask usage is mandatory in public transport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain,...more
Plastic circles are seen on the ground indicating where to stand to respect social distancing at the Gare du Nord train station during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris, France, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Residents applaud on their balconies to support healthcare workers amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Saint-Mande, near Paris, France May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A visitor gets his temperature measured as he wears a face mask at a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Models and family members are seen dining at a restaurant where they test servers providing drinks and food to models pretending to be clients in a safe "quarantine greenhouses" in which guests can dine in Amsterdam, Netherlands May 5, 2020. Picture...more
A man reacts as a health worker takes a swab during a mass testing in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man wearing a face mask advises worshippers to keep their social distance as they attend the Friday prayers outside the Fatih Mosque, which is partly open again for prayers, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Istanbul, Turkey May...more
Suzana Lisboa hugs her father Raul Lisboa, 89, through a plastic curtain at the 3i Bem-Estar - Residencial Senior nursing home, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020....more
People take a selfie during a drive-in concert of popular Greek singer Natassa Theodoridou, following a nationwide lockdown against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the suburb of Glyfada, in Athens, Greece, June 2, 2020. Picture...more
People attend the first "corona-proof" dance event following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Nijmegen, Netherlands June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Soccer Football - Carioca Championship - Flamengo v Bangu - Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - June 18, 2020 Flamengo's Pedro Rocha celebrates scoring their third goal, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the...more
People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio, in a dome to facilitate social distancing and proper protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 21, 2020....more
Customers ride an escalator with signs indicating where people should stand, amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a shopping mall in Lima, Peru June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Member of staff Susie Lovick-Earle cleans at Tynemouth Aquarium, ahead of its reopening following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tynemouth, Britain, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Lecce - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - June 26, 2020 People in the stands before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ...more
Luigia Pani, 89, a resident at Belgian nursing home "Le Jardin de Picardie" enjoy hugs and cuddles with her son Riccardo Vacca through a wall made with plastic sheets to protect against potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection,...more
Albert Letellier, 86, a resident at Belgian nursing home "Le Jardin de Picardie" enjoy hugs and cuddles with Marie-Christine Desoer, the director of the residence, through a wall made with plastic sheets to protect against potential...more
Luigia Pani, 89, a resident at Belgian nursing home "Le Jardin de Picardie" enjoy hugs and cuddles with her son Riccardo Vacca through a wall made with plastic sheets to protect against potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection,...more
Albert Letellier, 86, a resident at Belgian nursing home "Le Jardin de Picardie" enjoy hugs and cuddles with Marie-Christine Desoer, the director of the residence, through a wall made with plastic sheets to protect against potential...more
Albert Letellier, 86, a resident at Belgian nursing home "Le Jardin de Picardie" enjoy hugs and cuddles with Marie-Christine Desoer, the director of the residence, through a wall made with plastic sheets to protect against potential...more
Flynn Williams aged 4 gets his haricut in a hairdressers during it's reopening, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Durham, Britain July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A woman gestures on a bike at the Borough Market, after the reopening of commercial activities following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People are seen outside a pub after the reopening of commercial activities, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Newcastle, Britain, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
People sit in an outdoor area in Covent Garden, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Visitors, wearing protective face masks, make a selfie in front of the "Mona Lisa" (La Joconde) by Leonardo Da Vinci at the Louvre museum in Paris as the museum reopens its doors to the public after almost 4-month closure due to the coronavirus...more
Visitors view panoramic city scenes from the 553 metres (1815 feet) high CN Tower, which reopened for the first time since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were imposed in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio...more
Socially-distanced music fans watch a performance by rock band "Monster Truck" at a drive-in concert held in a parking lot on Toronto's waterfront, during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 17,...more
Socially-distanced music fans watch a performance by rock band "Monster Truck" at a drive-in concert held in a parking lot on Toronto's waterfront, during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 17,...more
Teacher Maura Silva, who works for public school Escola Municipal Frei Vicente de Salvador and who created a "hug kit" using plastic covers, embraces her student Yuri Araujo Silva at Yuri's home, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in...more
Pictures of people are seen on chairs to maintain social distancing between spectators at the Municipal Theatre of Nicosia, as it reopens doors to the public following the easing of measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in...more
People watch the movie The Goonies at "Sundown Cinema", an outdoor cinema which began during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in a field in Ripley, Surrey, Britain, August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Atletico Mineiro - Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - August 9, 2020 General view inside the stadium during the match, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after...more
Military members work on disinfection of the Christ the Redeemer statue, with the Sugar Loaf mountain in background, ahead of its re-opening amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo...more
A Military member works on disinfection of the Christ the Redeemer statue, with the Sugar Loaf mountain on background ahead of its re-opening amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 13, 2020....more
Military members work on disinfection of the Christ the Redeemer statue ahead of its re-opening amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Covered machines are seen at the textile company Rayvis, in Berazategui, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina July 2, 2020. Picture taken July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Francisco Luruena, owner of the textile company Rayvis, walks between machines, in Berazategui, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina July 2, 2020. Picture taken July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Students wearing protective face masks walk out of a primary school, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A worker cleans the entry gates at a Delhi Metro station ahead of the restart of its operations, amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab from a labourer for a rapid antigen test at a construction site, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Amit...more
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab from a woman for a rapid antigen test as a cow walks past alongside a road, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India, September 4, 2020....more
Security personnel wearing face masks stand guard outside the Great Hall of the People before a meeting to commend role models in China's fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos...more
A worker wearing a protective mask walks as he cleans the floor past an electronic board displaying the stock market index at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Jakarta, Indonesia,...more
Students attend a class at an elementary school in an open-air classroom, before the start of the school year amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kacuni, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A man wearing a protective mask walks in between parked passenger buses after authorities announced a complete lockdown for two days this week in the West Bengal state, amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India, September...more
A pupil has his temperature checked as children return to the Simonetta Salacone primary and secondary school for the first time since March, adhering to strict regulations to avoid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) contagion, in Rome, Italy, September...more
A passer-by wearing a protective mask stands in front of an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei and Topix average outside a brokerage, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes swabs from a farmer in a field, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kavitha village in the western state of Gujarat, India, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Israeli Jewish worshippers study in a seminar which is fitted with plastic sheets to protect them from the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashdod, Israel September 16, 2020 REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
An elementary teacher is recorded while presenting a lesson, to be aired on a government TV channel, as the education department copes with distance learning amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Navotas, Metro Manila, Philippines, September 16,...more
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab from a man for a rapid antigen test alongside a road, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, September 17, 2020....more
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a vegetable market, in New Delhi, India, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Mothers rest with their newborn babies on shared beds inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa...more
Mothers wearing masks rest with their newborn babies on shared beds inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020....more
A mother wearing a mask nestles her newborn premature babies inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020....more
Gang members are seen inside a cell at Quezaltepeque jail during a media tour in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A mother carries her newborn baby towards a makeshift window for health workers to tend to, at the COVID-19 isolation area of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Manila, Philippines,...more
A man rides in the middle of an empty road amid the COVID-19 pandemic after authorities announced a stay-at-home order, in downtown Yangon, Myanmar September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin
A discarded face mask lies on the sand as people stand on the beach amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Colombo, Sri Lanka September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Students wear protective face masks as they have their temperature checked before entering a class, after the government allowed the reopening of schools from grade six to eight amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Peshawar, Pakistan...more
A passenger wearing a face mask holds a Chinese national flag as he pulls a suitcase on the day of the airport's first launching anniversary, at the Beijing Daxing International Airport ahead of Chinese National Day holiday, in Beijing, China...more
Palestinian groom Tariq Zaanin, 35, walks with his bride on their wedding day amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the northern Gaza Strip September 22, 2020. Picture taken September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A drone image shows decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People listen to a singer inside a makeshift 'shower stall' (not pictured), set up in order to protect patrons from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Tracie's Place Restaurant and Karaoke in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada October 2, 2020. Picture...more
A woman kneels on the street while praying outside the Monastery of the Nazarenes, as churches continue to be closed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Lima, Peru October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Raindrops are seen on outdoor protective plastic sheeting surrounding a woman on her phone at a cafe dining area as the government announced the country is moving to its highest level of restrictions, Level 5, for six weeks as the coronavirus disease...more
A worker cleans the chairs of the empty Palau de la Musica Catalana, which closed to the public after Catalonia's government imposed new restrictions in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Barcelona, Spain...more
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Luiza Erundina, 85, leftist Guilherme Boulos's candidate for vice-mayor, holds her hand to a man's from inside the "cata voto" (Vote Catcher), a car with a plastic booth to protect herself from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during the campaign...more
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores a penalty to win the penalty shootout and the FA Community Shield in a match against Liverpool, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at...more
A member of the community swabbing team carries out a doorstep COVID-19 test following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chadderton, Britain, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
An aerial view shows buses parked in a depot after public transport was stopped, as Georgian government imposes stricter restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tbilisi, Georgia November 28, 2020. Picture taken with...more
Pedestrians walk near a skating rink past signs requesting to wear protective face masks and to keep a social distance amid the coronavirus disease (COVID 19) outbreak, as heavy fog covers a square named after Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in...more
Medical workers collect a swab sample from a boy to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Klang, Malaysia December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
People view the London skyline at dawn ahead of the sunrise as the second lockdown in England ends, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Ultra Orthodox Jews react during a mass funeral for Rabbi Aharon David Hadash, the spiritual leader of Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, one of the largest Jewish seminary in Israel, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Jerusalem December...more
Gang members are seen inside a cell at Quezaltepeque jail during a media tour in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Next Slideshows
Party on pause as COVID shutters Berlin's bars
As Germany struggles to contain a second wave of the coronavirus, bartenders at Berlin's distinctive bars share their fears, hopes and anxieties during...
Unusual animal friendships
From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.
Myanmar monk offers temple sanctuary for threatened snakes
Buddhist monk Wilatha, 69, has created a refuge for scores of snakes that might otherwise be killed or destined for the black market at the Seikta Thukha TetOo...
Celebrating Diwali, festival of lights
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
MORE IN PICTURES
The grim toll of the coronavirus in 2020
Images of the pandemic's devastating cost this past year.
America's year of coronavirus
Scenes from the coronavirus outbreak across the U.S. in 2020.
The Black Lives Matter movement that swept across globe in 2020
Looking back on a racial justice movement that swept U.S. cities and beyond in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man, under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.
World rings in 2021 and says good riddance to 2020
A year like no other slinks away into history on New Year's Eve.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Photos of the month: December
Our top photos from December 2020.
Inside a Houston COVID-19 ward
Scenes of life, death and exhaustion from a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas.
The surreal emptiness of sports stadiums in 2020
Empty stadiums as sports were played without fans amid the pandemic.
Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion
Argentina's Senate voted to legalize abortion, a first for a big country in Latin America and a triumph for women's rights campaigners achieved over the visceral objection of the Catholic Church.