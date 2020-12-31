Pandemic life in 2020

Raindrops are seen on outdoor protective plastic sheeting surrounding a woman on her phone at a cafe dining area as the government announced the country is moving to its highest level of restrictions, Level 5, for six weeks as the coronavirus disease...more

Raindrops are seen on outdoor protective plastic sheeting surrounding a woman on her phone at a cafe dining area as the government announced the country is moving to its highest level of restrictions, Level 5, for six weeks as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Galway, Ireland, October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Close