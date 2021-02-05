Pandemic upends life for Irish pub owner-turned-undertaker
Jasper Murphy, funeral director and publican of McCarthy's Bar and Undertakers, drives his hearse with a prepared coffin to collect the body of a deceased local man from hospital in the County Tipperary town of Fethard, Ireland, January 31, 2021. As...more
Jasper Murphy prepares takeaway Sunday roast dinners at McCarthy's Pub and Restaurant. Its doors have been shut for large parts of the last 10 months, with COVID-19 restrictions also limiting mourners at funerals to as few as 10 for much of that...more
Jasper Murphy walks with his nephew to prepare a coffin with his nephew Toby Collier, 17, who holds a shopping bag containing a suit for a deceased man. Murphy last pulled a pint on Christmas Eve and may not get to for another two months at least....more
Jasper Murphy drives his hearse through empty streets past his business. In ordinary times, family and friends might remember a loved one over a meal and a pint at McCarthy's, but that's not possible with the country locked down again after a...more
"People really do miss that," Murphy said, sorting orders for takeaway Sunday roast dinners - the only hospitality service allowed under COVID-19 curbs. "In a lot of cases, a funeral might be the only time a family meets. I know that's an odd thing...more
Jasper Murphy, the fifth generation proprietor, makes funeral arrangements on his phone in the office of his pub. Historically in Ireland, many bar owners juggled careers as undertakers, farmers, grocers, auctioneers and postmasters. McCarthy's was...more
Toby Collier, 17, nephew of Jasper Murphy, waits for Jasper in the coffin storage area as they prepare a coffin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A room is seen in McCarthy's Bar and Undertakers. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jasper Murphy changes into his undertakers suit before collecting the body of a deceased local man from hospital. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The view from an upstairs window inside McCarthy's Bar and Undertakers. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Cremated remains that cannot be collected until lockdown is over are seen on Jasper Murphy's shelf. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jasper Murphy places a crucifix on his work bench as he prepares a coffin for a recently deceased man. In this instance, preparations included a trip to Marks & Spencer to buy a suit for the deceased, whose home was too damp to retrieve one of his...more
Jasper Murphy hammers a crucifix into a coffin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jasper Murphy and Toby Collier load a prepared coffin into his hearse. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Toby Collier wipes rain from the windows of a hearse. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jasper Murphy drives his hearse containing a prepared coffin to collect a body. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jasper Murphy opens the door of Fethard parish church to begin the funeral service for a local man. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jasper Murphy assembles a speaker and microphone for a graveside service. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Mourners look on from the outer wall as Priests Fr. Liam Everard and Fr. Tom Breen lead a burial mass. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Priests Fr. Liam Everard and Fr. Tom Breen lead a burial mass. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jasper Murphy directs mourners carrying the coffin of a recently deceased local man after his funeral ceremony. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The coffin of a recently deceased local man lies in Fethard Parish church. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Priests Fr. Liam Everard and Fr. Tom Breen give funeral mass. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Priests Fr. Liam Everard and Fr. Tom Breen lead the burial mass. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Gravedigger Lee Molony pulls off the sheet of astroturf from the coffin of a recently deceased local man. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
