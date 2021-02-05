Pandemic upends life for Irish pub owner-turned-undertaker

Jasper Murphy places a crucifix on his work bench as he prepares a coffin for a recently deceased man. In this instance, preparations included a trip to Marks & Spencer to buy a suit for the deceased, whose home was too damp to retrieve one of his...more

Jasper Murphy places a crucifix on his work bench as he prepares a coffin for a recently deceased man. In this instance, preparations included a trip to Marks & Spencer to buy a suit for the deceased, whose home was too damp to retrieve one of his own after he died in care. In an added coronavirus complication, Murphy had to ask the store owner for a dispensation to make the purchase, as non-essential retail is currently banned. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

