Pandemic upends life for Irish pub owner-turned-undertaker

Jasper Murphy, funeral director and publican of McCarthy's Bar and Undertakers, drives his hearse with a prepared coffin to collect the body of a deceased local man from hospital in the County Tipperary town of Fethard, Ireland, January 31, 2021. As one of around 80 Irish publicans carrying on the tradition of doubling up as the local funeral director, Murphy has seen first hand how the pandemic is preventing people coming together in good times and bad. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Jasper Murphy, funeral director and publican of McCarthy's Bar and Undertakers, drives his hearse with a prepared coffin to collect the body of a deceased local man from hospital in the County Tipperary town of Fethard, Ireland, January 31, 2021. As one of around 80 Irish publicans carrying on the tradition of doubling up as the local funeral director, Murphy has seen first hand how the pandemic is preventing people coming together in good times and bad. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jasper Murphy prepares takeaway Sunday roast dinners at McCarthy's Pub and Restaurant. Its doors have been shut for large parts of the last 10 months, with COVID-19 restrictions also limiting mourners at funerals to as few as 10 for much of that period. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Jasper Murphy prepares takeaway Sunday roast dinners at McCarthy's Pub and Restaurant. Its doors have been shut for large parts of the last 10 months, with COVID-19 restrictions also limiting mourners at funerals to as few as 10 for much of that period. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jasper Murphy walks with his nephew to prepare a coffin with his nephew Toby Collier, 17, who holds a shopping bag containing a suit for a deceased man. Murphy last pulled a pint on Christmas Eve and may not get to for another two months at least. His yard between the pub and a store room of coffins is full of unused beer kegs. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Jasper Murphy walks with his nephew to prepare a coffin with his nephew Toby Collier, 17, who holds a shopping bag containing a suit for a deceased man. Murphy last pulled a pint on Christmas Eve and may not get to for another two months at least. His yard between the pub and a store room of coffins is full of unused beer kegs. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jasper Murphy drives his hearse through empty streets past his business. In ordinary times, family and friends might remember a loved one over a meal and a pint at McCarthy's, but that's not possible with the country locked down again after a devastating third wave of infections led to more COVID-19 deaths in January than the previous eight months combined. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Jasper Murphy drives his hearse through empty streets past his business. In ordinary times, family and friends might remember a loved one over a meal and a pint at McCarthy's, but that's not possible with the country locked down again after a devastating third wave of infections led to more COVID-19 deaths in January than the previous eight months combined. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
"People really do miss that," Murphy said, sorting orders for takeaway Sunday roast dinners - the only hospitality service allowed under COVID-19 curbs. "In a lot of cases, a funeral might be the only time a family meets. I know that's an odd thing to say. When you've got people living away, you might not see them again until the next funeral." REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
"People really do miss that," Murphy said, sorting orders for takeaway Sunday roast dinners - the only hospitality service allowed under COVID-19 curbs. "In a lot of cases, a funeral might be the only time a family meets. I know that's an odd thing to say. When you've got people living away, you might not see them again until the next funeral." REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jasper Murphy, the fifth generation proprietor, makes funeral arrangements on his phone in the office of his pub. Historically in Ireland, many bar owners juggled careers as undertakers, farmers, grocers, auctioneers and postmasters. McCarthy's was once a hotel and numbers still hang on the rooms upstairs. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Jasper Murphy, the fifth generation proprietor, makes funeral arrangements on his phone in the office of his pub. Historically in Ireland, many bar owners juggled careers as undertakers, farmers, grocers, auctioneers and postmasters. McCarthy's was once a hotel and numbers still hang on the rooms upstairs. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Toby Collier, 17, nephew of Jasper Murphy, waits for Jasper in the coffin storage area as they prepare a coffin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Toby Collier, 17, nephew of Jasper Murphy, waits for Jasper in the coffin storage area as they prepare a coffin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A room is seen in McCarthy's Bar and Undertakers. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
A room is seen in McCarthy's Bar and Undertakers. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jasper Murphy changes into his undertakers suit before collecting the body of a deceased local man from hospital. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Jasper Murphy changes into his undertakers suit before collecting the body of a deceased local man from hospital. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The view from an upstairs window inside McCarthy's Bar and Undertakers. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
The view from an upstairs window inside McCarthy's Bar and Undertakers. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Cremated remains that cannot be collected until lockdown is over are seen on Jasper Murphy's shelf. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Cremated remains that cannot be collected until lockdown is over are seen on Jasper Murphy's shelf. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jasper Murphy places a crucifix on his work bench as he prepares a coffin for a recently deceased man. In this instance, preparations included a trip to Marks & Spencer to buy a suit for the deceased, whose home was too damp to retrieve one of his own after he died in care. In an added coronavirus complication, Murphy had to ask the store owner for a dispensation to make the purchase, as non-essential retail is currently banned. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Jasper Murphy places a crucifix on his work bench as he prepares a coffin for a recently deceased man. In this instance, preparations included a trip to Marks & Spencer to buy a suit for the deceased, whose home was too damp to retrieve one of his own after he died in care. In an added coronavirus complication, Murphy had to ask the store owner for a dispensation to make the purchase, as non-essential retail is currently banned. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jasper Murphy hammers a crucifix into a coffin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Jasper Murphy hammers a crucifix into a coffin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jasper Murphy and Toby Collier load a prepared coffin into his hearse. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Jasper Murphy and Toby Collier load a prepared coffin into his hearse. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Toby Collier wipes rain from the windows of a hearse. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Toby Collier wipes rain from the windows of a hearse. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jasper Murphy drives his hearse containing a prepared coffin to collect a body. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Jasper Murphy drives his hearse containing a prepared coffin to collect a body. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jasper Murphy opens the door of Fethard parish church to begin the funeral service for a local man. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Jasper Murphy opens the door of Fethard parish church to begin the funeral service for a local man. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jasper Murphy assembles a speaker and microphone for a graveside service. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Jasper Murphy assembles a speaker and microphone for a graveside service. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Mourners look on from the outer wall as Priests Fr. Liam Everard and Fr. Tom Breen lead a burial mass. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Mourners look on from the outer wall as Priests Fr. Liam Everard and Fr. Tom Breen lead a burial mass. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Priests Fr. Liam Everard and Fr. Tom Breen lead a burial mass. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Priests Fr. Liam Everard and Fr. Tom Breen lead a burial mass. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jasper Murphy directs mourners carrying the coffin of a recently deceased local man after his funeral ceremony. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Jasper Murphy directs mourners carrying the coffin of a recently deceased local man after his funeral ceremony. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The coffin of a recently deceased local man lies in Fethard Parish church. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
The coffin of a recently deceased local man lies in Fethard Parish church. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Priests Fr. Liam Everard and Fr. Tom Breen give funeral mass. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Priests Fr. Liam Everard and Fr. Tom Breen give funeral mass. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Priests Fr. Liam Everard and Fr. Tom Breen lead the burial mass. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Priests Fr. Liam Everard and Fr. Tom Breen lead the burial mass. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Gravedigger Lee Molony pulls off the sheet of astroturf from the coffin of a recently deceased local man. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Gravedigger Lee Molony pulls off the sheet of astroturf from the coffin of a recently deceased local man. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
