Pandemic wreaks havoc on travel industry
Decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at the Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Thai Airways idle airplanes parked on the tarmac of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, May 25. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The Shangri-La Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, June 26. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Flight attendants stand at the end of rows of empty seats aboard a Delta flight from New York's JFK International Airport to San Francisco, March 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man walks near empty sunbeds at Sunny Beach resort on the Black Sea, Bulgaria, June 22. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions in Birmingham, Alabama, March 25. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty of visitors after it closed in Orlando, Florida, March 16. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
A view of the Las Vegas Strip during the shutdown of all casinos and nonessential businesses, in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 3. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Passenger planes parked on a runway due to flight reductions, in Santiago, Chile, March 25. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Laid off LAX Airport workers protest for a healthcare extension from concessions companies, in Los Angeles, California, September 24. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An empty Times Square is seen on the street following the outbreak of coronavirus in New York, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
American Airlines 737 max passenger planes parked on the tarmac at Tulsa International Airport in Oklahoma, March 23. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Debris in an abandoned pool next to the seaside in Athens, Greece, April 28. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A deserted beach during a lockdown in Calais, France, May 6. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An empty International Terminal of San Francisco International Airport, March 13. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
An aerial view shows a roller coaster in Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise, as it was closed to the public, in Yokohama, Japan April 30. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The deserted Champs Elysee Avenue in Paris during a lockdown, April 3. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
The lines to reach TSA immigration process are seen empty at one of its terminals at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
