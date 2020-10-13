Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 12, 2020 | 8:02pm EDT

Pandemic wreaks havoc on travel industry

Decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at the Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at the Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
Decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at the Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Thai Airways idle airplanes parked on the tarmac of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, May 25. REUTERS/Jorge Silva &nbsp;

Thai Airways idle airplanes parked on the tarmac of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, May 25. REUTERS/Jorge Silva  

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Thai Airways idle airplanes parked on the tarmac of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, May 25. REUTERS/Jorge Silva  
The Shangri-La Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, June 26. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp; &nbsp;

The Shangri-La Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, June 26. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha    

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
The Shangri-La Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, June 26. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha    
Flight attendants stand at the end of rows of empty seats aboard a Delta flight from New York's JFK International Airport to San Francisco, March 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Flight attendants stand at the end of rows of empty seats aboard a Delta flight from New York's JFK International Airport to San Francisco, March 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Flight attendants stand at the end of rows of empty seats aboard a Delta flight from New York's JFK International Airport to San Francisco, March 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man walks near empty sunbeds at Sunny Beach resort on the Black Sea, Bulgaria, June 22. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov &nbsp;

A man walks near empty sunbeds at Sunny Beach resort on the Black Sea, Bulgaria, June 22. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov  

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
A man walks near empty sunbeds at Sunny Beach resort on the Black Sea, Bulgaria, June 22. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov  
Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions in Birmingham, Alabama, March 25. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage &nbsp; &nbsp;

Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions in Birmingham, Alabama, March 25. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage    

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions in Birmingham, Alabama, March 25.  REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage    
Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty of visitors after it closed in Orlando, Florida, March 16. &nbsp;REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty of visitors after it closed in Orlando, Florida, March 16. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty of visitors after it closed in Orlando, Florida, March 16.  REUTERS/Gregg Newton
A view of the Las Vegas Strip during the shutdown of all casinos and nonessential businesses, in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 3. &nbsp;REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A view of the Las Vegas Strip during the shutdown of all casinos and nonessential businesses, in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 3. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A view of the Las Vegas Strip during the shutdown of all casinos and nonessential businesses, in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 3.  REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Passenger planes parked on a runway due to flight reductions, in Santiago, Chile, March 25. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza &nbsp;

Passenger planes parked on a runway due to flight reductions, in Santiago, Chile, March 25. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza  

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Passenger planes parked on a runway due to flight reductions, in Santiago, Chile, March 25. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza  
Laid off LAX Airport workers protest for a healthcare extension from concessions companies, in Los Angeles, California, September 24. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Laid off LAX Airport workers protest for a healthcare extension from concessions companies, in Los Angeles, California, September 24. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Laid off LAX Airport workers protest for a healthcare extension from concessions companies, in Los Angeles, California, September 24. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An empty Times Square is seen on the street following the outbreak of coronavirus in New York, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

An empty Times Square is seen on the street following the outbreak of coronavirus in New York, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
An empty Times Square is seen on the street following the outbreak of coronavirus in New York, March 18. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
American Airlines 737 max passenger planes parked on the tarmac at Tulsa International Airport in Oklahoma, March 23. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

American Airlines 737 max passenger planes parked on the tarmac at Tulsa International Airport in Oklahoma, March 23. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
American Airlines 737 max passenger planes parked on the tarmac at Tulsa International Airport in Oklahoma, March 23. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Debris in an abandoned pool next to the seaside in Athens, Greece, April 28. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Debris in an abandoned pool next to the seaside in Athens, Greece, April 28. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Debris in an abandoned pool next to the seaside in Athens, Greece, April 28. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A deserted beach during a lockdown in Calais, France, May 6. &nbsp;REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A deserted beach during a lockdown in Calais, France, May 6. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
A deserted beach during a lockdown in Calais, France, May 6.  REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An empty International Terminal of San Francisco International Airport, March 13. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

An empty International Terminal of San Francisco International Airport, March 13. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
An empty International Terminal of San Francisco International Airport, March 13. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
An aerial view shows a roller coaster in Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise, as it was closed to the public, in Yokohama, Japan April 30. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An aerial view shows a roller coaster in Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise, as it was closed to the public, in Yokohama, Japan April 30. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
An aerial view shows a roller coaster in Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise, as it was closed to the public, in Yokohama, Japan April 30. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The deserted Champs Elysee Avenue in Paris during a lockdown, April 3. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The deserted Champs Elysee Avenue in Paris during a lockdown, April 3. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
The deserted Champs Elysee Avenue in Paris during a lockdown, April 3. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
The lines to reach TSA immigration process are seen empty at one of its terminals at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz &nbsp; &nbsp;

The lines to reach TSA immigration process are seen empty at one of its terminals at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz    

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
The lines to reach TSA immigration process are seen empty at one of its terminals at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz    
