Wed Jun 23, 2021 | 11:33am EDT

Pandemonium at Virginia school board meeting over Critical Race Theory

A man is detained after a fight broke out during a Loudoun County School Board meeting which included a discussion of Critical Race Theory and transgender students, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Angry parents and community members protest after a Loudoun County School Board meeting was halted by the school board because the crowd refused to quiet down, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Shelley Slebrch and other angry parents and community members protest after a Loudoun County School Board meeting was halted by the school board because the crowd refused to quiet down, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Jon Tigges is detained following a controversial Loudoun County School Board meeting which included discussion of Critical Race Theory, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Opponents of the academic doctrine known as Critical Race Theory protest outside of the Loudoun County School Board headquarters, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Opponents of an academic doctrine known as Critical Race Theory attend a packed Loudoun County School board meeting until the meeting erupted into chaos and two people were detained, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Opponents of the academic doctrine known as Critical Race Theory enter a school board meeting at the Loudoun County School Board headquarters, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
A man is detained after a fight broke out during a Loudoun County School Board meeting which included a discussion of Critical Race Theory and transgender students, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Jon Tigges is detained following a controversial Loudoun County School Board meeting which included discussion of Critical Race Theory, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Supporters of the academic doctrine known as Critical Race Theory and transgender students meet outside the Loudoun County School Board headquarters before a school board meeting, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Elicia Brand leads a crowd of angry parents and community members in the singing of the Star Spangled Banner after a Loudoun County School Board meeting was halted by the school board because the crowd refused to quiet down, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Signs opposing Critical Race Theory line the entrance to the Loudoun County School Board headquarters, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Parents and community members attend a Loudoun County School Board meeting which included a discussion about the academic doctrine known as Critical Race Theory, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
A man gestures as a Loudoun County School Board meeting which included a discussion of Critical Race Theory erupted into chaos in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Opponents of an academic doctrine known as Critical Race Theory attend a packed Loudoun County School board meeting until the meeting erupted into chaos and two people were detained, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Elicia Brand leads a crowd of angry parents and community members in the singing of the Star Spangled Banner after a Loudoun County School Board meeting was halted by the school board because the crowd refused to quiet down, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Concerned community members and parents line up outside of the Loudoun County School board headquarters to voice their concerns about Critical Race Theory and other education issues on the docket, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Amy Jahr sings the Star Spangled Banner after a Loudoun County School Board meeting was halted by the school board because the crowd refused to quiet down, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Opponents of an academic doctrine known as Critical Race Theory attend a packed Loudoun County School board meeting until the meeting erupted into chaos and two people were detained, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Amy Jahr sings the Star Spangled Banner after a Loudoun County School Board meeting was halted by the school board because the crowd refused to quiet down, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Opponents of the academic doctrine known as Critical Race Theory wait to enter a packed school board meeting at the Loudoun County School Board headquarters, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Opponents of an academic doctrine known as Critical Race Theory attend a packed Loudoun County School board meeting until the meeting erupted into chaos and two people were detained, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
A man is detained after a fight broke out during a Loudoun County School Board meeting which included a discussion of Critical Race Theory and transgender students, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
