Pictures | Thu May 13, 2021

Panic at the gas pump

Two drivers get into a fight while waiting in line at a gas station amid fuel shortages in Knightdale, North Carolina, May 10. INSTAGRAM/@shaaddeez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
A couple fills up multiple 5 gallon gas tanks at a Wawa gas station, after a cyberattack crippled the biggest fuel pipeline in the country, run by Colonial Pipeline, in Tampa, Florida, May 12. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
A friend carrying a gas container is greeted by a motorist waiting in a lengthy line to enter a gasoline station in Durham, North Carolina, May 12.   REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
A driver leaves BJ's station looking for gas in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11.  REUTERS/Jay Paul

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A line of vehicles proceeds towards a gas station after a cyberattack crippled the biggest fuel pipeline in the country, run by Colonial Pipeline, in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11.  REUTERS/Jay Paul

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Gas prices are seen are at an Exxon gas station in Washington, May 12.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Elizabeth Dragomir stands in a line of vehicles waiting for gas at Costco after her car ran out of gas in the parking lot, in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11.   REUTERS/Jay Paul

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Gas pumps are covered with plastic bags at the Race Trac gas station in St. Petersburg, Florida, May 12. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Dax Valenti fills up gas tanks at a gas station in Tampa, Florida, May 12. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Signs displayed at a BJ's station showing only having diesel at their gas pumps in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11.  REUTERS/Jay Paul

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A line of vehicles proceeds towards gas pumps at Costco, as Eric Howard directs traffic, in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11.  REUTERS/Jay Paul

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Two out of three service fuel nozzles are seen covered in plastic at a gas station pump in Waynesville, North Carolina, May 11. Martin Brossman via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Costco employee Eric Howard helps Elizabeth Dragomir fill her gas can after her car ran out of gas in the parking lot in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11.  REUTERS/Jay Paul

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A long line of vehicles proceeds towards Costco's gas pumps in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11.  REUTERS/Jay Paul

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
An "out of gas" sticker at a gas station in Waynesville, North Carolina, May 11. Martin Brossman via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A line of vehicles proceeds towards the gas pumps at Costco, as Eric Howard directs traffic, in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11.  REUTERS/Jay Paul

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Out of service fuel nozzles covered in plastic at a gas station in Waynesville, North Carolina, May 11. Martin Brossman via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Leon Pringle waits in a line of vehicles waiting for gas at Costco in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11. REUTERS/Jay Paul

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
A sign tells drivers that gas pumps are empty as stations from Florida to Virginia began running dry and prices at the pump rose as the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline by hackers sparked panic buying by motorists, in Falls Church, Virginia, May 12. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
