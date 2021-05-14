Panic at the gas pump
Two drivers get into a fight while waiting in line at a gas station amid fuel shortages in Knightdale, North Carolina, May 10. INSTAGRAM/@shaaddeez
A couple fills up multiple 5 gallon gas tanks at a Wawa gas station, after a cyberattack crippled the biggest fuel pipeline in the country, run by Colonial Pipeline, in Tampa, Florida, May 12. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A driver leaves BJ's station looking for gas in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11. REUTERS/Jay Paul
A friend carrying a gas container is greeted by a motorist waiting in a lengthy line to enter a gasoline station in Durham, North Carolina, May 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Gas pumps are covered with plastic bags at the Race Trac gas station in St. Petersburg, Florida, May 12. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A line of vehicles proceeds towards a gas station after a cyberattack crippled the biggest fuel pipeline in the country, run by Colonial Pipeline, in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11. REUTERS/Jay Paul
Elizabeth Dragomir stands in a line of vehicles waiting for gas at Costco after her car ran out of gas in the parking lot, in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11. REUTERS/Jay Paul
Signs displayed at a BJ's station showing only having diesel at their gas pumps in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11. REUTERS/Jay Paul
Dax Valenti fills up gas tanks at a gas station in Tampa, Florida, May 12. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A line of vehicles proceeds towards gas pumps at Costco, as Eric Howard directs traffic, in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11. REUTERS/Jay Paul
Two out of three service fuel nozzles are seen covered in plastic at a gas station pump in Waynesville, North Carolina, May 11. Martin Brossman via REUTERS
Costco employee Eric Howard helps Elizabeth Dragomir fill her gas can after her car ran out of gas in the parking lot in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11. REUTERS/Jay Paul
A long line of vehicles proceeds towards Costco's gas pumps in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11. REUTERS/Jay Paul
An "out of gas" sticker at a gas station in Waynesville, North Carolina, May 11. Martin Brossman via REUTERS
A sign tells drivers that gas pumps are empty as stations from Florida to Virginia began running dry and prices at the pump rose as the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline by hackers sparked panic buying by motorists, in Falls Church, Virginia, May 12....more
Out of service fuel nozzles covered in plastic at a gas station in Waynesville, North Carolina, May 11. Martin Brossman via REUTERS
Leon Pringle waits in a line of vehicles waiting for gas at Costco in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11. REUTERS/Jay Paul
Gas prices are seen are at an Exxon gas station in Washington, May 12. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
