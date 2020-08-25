Parachutist makes world's first jump from solar-powered plane
Swiss adventurer Raphael Domjan jumps from the SolarStratos solar-powered aircraft prototype with Spanish test pilot Miguel A. Iturmendi aboard, at an airbase in Payerne, Switzerland, August 25. Laurent Gillieron/Pool via REUTERS
A parachutist completed the world’s first jump from a solar-powered aircraft on Tuesday after the plane soared to a height of nearly 5,000 ft over western Switzerland, Swiss organizers said. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The two-seater prototype plane made the test flight in good weather and to promote renewable energy. Laurent Gillieron/Pool via REUTERS
Parachutist Raphael Domjan reached a speed of 150 kilometres per hour during his jump, landing near the project base in Payerne. Laurent Gillieron/Pool via REUTERS
“Today there were many firsts but the most important is [this is] the first time ever that someone jumped from an electric aircraft. And this is something that is changing the future for this sport for sky divers,” said Domjan, the instigator of the...more
“It was the first time we did a solar skydive, I climbed with the energy coming from the solar cells of the plane,” he said. Laurent Gillieron/Pool via REUTERS
In 2022, the team aims to carry out a high-altitude flight powered exclusively by solar energy, seeking to reach the stratosphere with an altitude of 20,000 metres. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Raphael Domjan reacts upon landing after he jumped with a parachute from the SolarStratos aircraft. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Next Slideshows
Lightning-sparked fires rage across California
Lightning strikes sparked hundreds of blazes in northern California, including the second- and third-largest on record in the state, with some 240,000 people...
Tropical Storm Laura batters Caribbean
Tropical Storm Laura strikes the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba.
Russia's military expo
Russia shows off tanks, guns and other weaponry at the large-scale international military-technical forum Army-2020 in Moscow.
Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets again
Tens of thousands of protesters demanding Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko step down defied a warning from the military and flooded into Minsk on the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Japanese ship scuttled after Mauritius oil spill
Nagashiki Shipping, which owns the bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius and caused a large oil spill, has begun scuttling the vessel as instructed by local authorities.
Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte
Against the backdrop of a pandemic, an ensuing recession and Trump's erosion in the polls, Republicans kick off a partly virtual, partly in-person extravaganza studded with Trump family members that features the president speaking every night even as protesters target the convention site.
Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man
Smoke billowed over central Kenosha after police in riot gear clashed with protesters who defied a dusk-to-dawn curfew, blocks away from where police gunned down Jacob Blake on Sunday.
Survivors pulled from collapsed building in India
Rescue workers in western India have pulled dozens of people alive from the rubble of an apartment building after it collapsed.
Lightning-sparked fires rage across California
Lightning strikes sparked hundreds of blazes in northern California, including the second- and third-largest on record in the state, with some 240,000 people under evacuation orders or warnings.
Tropical Storm Laura batters Caribbean
Tropical Storm Laura strikes the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba.
Russia's military expo
Russia shows off tanks, guns and other weaponry at the large-scale international military-technical forum Army-2020 in Moscow.
In China, Trump wax statue maker feels effect of coronavirus
With the U.S. presidential election, demand for the Shanghai Maiyi Arts wax replicas of Donald Trump should have been off the charts, but the spread of the coronavirus has halted new orders and stalled overseas travel, including to and from the United States.
Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets again
Tens of thousands of protesters demanding Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko step down defied a warning from the military and flooded into Minsk on the weekend.