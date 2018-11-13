Paradise lost
A firefighter extinguishes a hot spot in a neighbourhood destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A firefighter examines trees damaged by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A volunteer search and rescue crew from Calaveras County comb through a home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A building destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A volunteer search and rescue crew from Calaveras County comb through a home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Forensic investigators search a community swimming pool for victims of the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Noel Randewich
A truck destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A cadaver dog and his handler search for victims in a burnt-out residential street ravaged by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Noel Randewich
Trash cans destroyed by the Camp Fire are seen in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A volunteer search and rescue crew from Calaveras County comb through a home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Yuba and Butte County Sheriff deputies carry a body bag with a deceased victim during the Camp fire in Paradise, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters inspect a property destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A set of stairs sit amongst ruins after wildfires devastated the area in Paradise, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sharon Bernstein
Ken's Automotive Service repair shop lies in ruins after wildfires devastated the area in Paradise, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sharon Bernstein
The wreckage of a vehicle is seen along the road in the aftermath of wildfires in Paradise, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sharon Bernstein
A home left in ruins is shown through an iron gate in Paradise, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sharon Bernstein
Cafe tables and umbrellas stand idle as the remains of Mama Celeste's Gastropub and Pizzeria in Paradise, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sharon Bernstein
A view of homes destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Eric England removes belongings from a friend's destroyed vehicle along Pearson Road during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A Butte County Sheriff deputy places yellow tape at the scene where human remains were found during the Camp fire in Paradise, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A Cal Fire firefighter recovers military medals from a destroyed shipping container during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A view of Paradise Estate destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen Paradise, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A group of deer walks through properties destroyed by the the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A burned handgun is seen amongst the charred wreckage of an abandoned vehicle during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An abandoned and burned school bus is seen on Skyway during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A gargoyle is seen amidst the wreckage of a burned home during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A playset charred by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A row of burned vehicles are seen on Skyway during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Melted bottles are seen at a liquor store destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The wreckage of burned buildings continue to smolder during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Two giant wildfires rage at opposite ends of California, including a blaze in the north that is now one of the deadliest and most destructive in the state s...
California burning
Two giant wildfires rage at opposite ends of California, including a blaze in the north that is now one of the deadliest and most destructive in the state s history.
