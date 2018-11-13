Edition:
United States
Tue Nov 13, 2018 | 5:20pm EST

Paradise lost

A firefighter extinguishes a hot spot in a neighbourhood destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A firefighter extinguishes a hot spot in a neighbourhood destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A firefighter extinguishes a hot spot in a neighbourhood destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
1 / 30
A firefighter examines trees damaged by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A firefighter examines trees damaged by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A firefighter examines trees damaged by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
2 / 30
A volunteer search and rescue crew from Calaveras County comb through a home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A volunteer search and rescue crew from Calaveras County comb through a home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A volunteer search and rescue crew from Calaveras County comb through a home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
3 / 30
A building destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A building destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A building destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
4 / 30
A volunteer search and rescue crew from Calaveras County comb through a home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A volunteer search and rescue crew from Calaveras County comb through a home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A volunteer search and rescue crew from Calaveras County comb through a home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
5 / 30
Forensic investigators search a community swimming pool for victims of the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Noel Randewich

Forensic investigators search a community swimming pool for victims of the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Noel Randewich

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Forensic investigators search a community swimming pool for victims of the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Noel Randewich
6 / 30
A truck destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A truck destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A truck destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
7 / 30
A cadaver dog and his handler search for victims in a burnt-out residential street ravaged by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Noel Randewich

A cadaver dog and his handler search for victims in a burnt-out residential street ravaged by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Noel Randewich

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A cadaver dog and his handler search for victims in a burnt-out residential street ravaged by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Noel Randewich
8 / 30
Trash cans destroyed by the Camp Fire are seen in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Trash cans destroyed by the Camp Fire are seen in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Trash cans destroyed by the Camp Fire are seen in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
9 / 30
A volunteer search and rescue crew from Calaveras County comb through a home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A volunteer search and rescue crew from Calaveras County comb through a home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A volunteer search and rescue crew from Calaveras County comb through a home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
10 / 30
Yuba and Butte County Sheriff deputies carry a body bag with a deceased victim during the Camp fire in Paradise, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Yuba and Butte County Sheriff deputies carry a body bag with a deceased victim during the Camp fire in Paradise, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Yuba and Butte County Sheriff deputies carry a body bag with a deceased victim during the Camp fire in Paradise, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
11 / 30
Firefighters inspect a property destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Firefighters inspect a property destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Firefighters inspect a property destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
12 / 30
A set of stairs sit amongst ruins after wildfires devastated the area in Paradise, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sharon Bernstein

A set of stairs sit amongst ruins after wildfires devastated the area in Paradise, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sharon Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A set of stairs sit amongst ruins after wildfires devastated the area in Paradise, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sharon Bernstein
13 / 30
Ken's Automotive Service repair shop lies in ruins after wildfires devastated the area in Paradise, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sharon Bernstein

Ken's Automotive Service repair shop lies in ruins after wildfires devastated the area in Paradise, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sharon Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Ken's Automotive Service repair shop lies in ruins after wildfires devastated the area in Paradise, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sharon Bernstein
14 / 30
The wreckage of a vehicle is seen along the road in the aftermath of wildfires in Paradise, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sharon Bernstein

The wreckage of a vehicle is seen along the road in the aftermath of wildfires in Paradise, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sharon Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
The wreckage of a vehicle is seen along the road in the aftermath of wildfires in Paradise, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sharon Bernstein
15 / 30
A home left in ruins is shown through an iron gate in Paradise, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sharon Bernstein

A home left in ruins is shown through an iron gate in Paradise, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sharon Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
A home left in ruins is shown through an iron gate in Paradise, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sharon Bernstein
16 / 30
Cafe tables and umbrellas stand idle as the remains of Mama Celeste's Gastropub and Pizzeria in Paradise, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sharon Bernstein

Cafe tables and umbrellas stand idle as the remains of Mama Celeste's Gastropub and Pizzeria in Paradise, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sharon Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
Cafe tables and umbrellas stand idle as the remains of Mama Celeste's Gastropub and Pizzeria in Paradise, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sharon Bernstein
17 / 30
A view of homes destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A view of homes destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
A view of homes destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
18 / 30
Eric England removes belongings from a friend's destroyed vehicle along Pearson Road during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Eric England removes belongings from a friend's destroyed vehicle along Pearson Road during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Eric England removes belongings from a friend's destroyed vehicle along Pearson Road during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
19 / 30
A Butte County Sheriff deputy places yellow tape at the scene where human remains were found during the Camp fire in Paradise, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A Butte County Sheriff deputy places yellow tape at the scene where human remains were found during the Camp fire in Paradise, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
A Butte County Sheriff deputy places yellow tape at the scene where human remains were found during the Camp fire in Paradise, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
20 / 30
A Cal Fire firefighter recovers military medals from a destroyed shipping container during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A Cal Fire firefighter recovers military medals from a destroyed shipping container during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
A Cal Fire firefighter recovers military medals from a destroyed shipping container during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
21 / 30
A view of Paradise Estate destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen Paradise, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A view of Paradise Estate destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen Paradise, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
A view of Paradise Estate destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen Paradise, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
22 / 30
A group of deer walks through properties destroyed by the the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A group of deer walks through properties destroyed by the the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
A group of deer walks through properties destroyed by the the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
23 / 30
A burned handgun is seen amongst the charred wreckage of an abandoned vehicle during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A burned handgun is seen amongst the charred wreckage of an abandoned vehicle during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A burned handgun is seen amongst the charred wreckage of an abandoned vehicle during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
24 / 30
An abandoned and burned school bus is seen on Skyway during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An abandoned and burned school bus is seen on Skyway during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
An abandoned and burned school bus is seen on Skyway during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
25 / 30
A gargoyle is seen amidst the wreckage of a burned home during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A gargoyle is seen amidst the wreckage of a burned home during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A gargoyle is seen amidst the wreckage of a burned home during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
26 / 30
A playset charred by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A playset charred by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A playset charred by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
27 / 30
A row of burned vehicles are seen on Skyway during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A row of burned vehicles are seen on Skyway during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A row of burned vehicles are seen on Skyway during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
28 / 30
Melted bottles are seen at a liquor store destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Melted bottles are seen at a liquor store destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
Melted bottles are seen at a liquor store destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
29 / 30
The wreckage of burned buildings continue to smolder during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The wreckage of burned buildings continue to smolder during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
The wreckage of burned buildings continue to smolder during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
30 / 30
Amazon picks NYC and Virginia for HQ2

Amazon picks NYC and Virginia for HQ2

Amazon picks NYC and Virginia for HQ2

Amazon picks NYC and Virginia for HQ2

Amazon.com picked America's financial and political capitals for its split new headquarters, saying it will build offices for more than 25,000 people each in...

3:45pm EST
California burning

California burning

Two giant wildfires rage at opposite ends of California, including a blaze in the north that is now one of the deadliest and most destructive in the state s...

3:05pm EST
The trial of Mexico's 'El Chapo'

The trial of Mexico's 'El Chapo'

The trial of accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman begins in a federal court in Brooklyn, amid intense public attention and extraordinary security...

12:46pm EST
Gaza-Israel conflict flares up

Gaza-Israel conflict flares up

Palestinians in Gaza fired dozens of rockets at southern Israel on Monday and Israel launched retaliatory air strikes, a day after an Israeli incursion prompted...

11:10am EST

Prince Charles turns 70

Prince Charles turns 70

The heir to the British throne turns 70.

Amazon picks NYC and Virginia for HQ2

Amazon picks NYC and Virginia for HQ2

Amazon.com picked America's financial and political capitals for its split new headquarters, saying it will build offices for more than 25,000 people each in New York City and close by Washington, D.C.

California burning

California burning

Two giant wildfires rage at opposite ends of California, including a blaze in the north that is now one of the deadliest and most destructive in the state s history.

The trial of Mexico's 'El Chapo'

The trial of Mexico's 'El Chapo'

The trial of accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman begins in a federal court in Brooklyn, amid intense public attention and extraordinary security measures.

Gaza-Israel conflict flares up

Gaza-Israel conflict flares up

Palestinians in Gaza fired dozens of rockets at southern Israel on Monday and Israel launched retaliatory air strikes, a day after an Israeli incursion prompted deadly fighting in the enclave.

Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, even as Trump orders 7,000 troops to the border and has effectively suspended the granting of asylum to migrants who cross illegally.

Florida election officials recount midterm ballots

Florida election officials recount midterm ballots

A machine recount began over the weekend in the race between outgoing Republican Florida Governor Rick Scott and Democratic Senator Bill Nelson, with another recount underway for the Florida gubernatorial race between Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum.

Beach portraits of World War One fallen

Beach portraits of World War One fallen

People create sand portraits of those who died in World War One, as part of Danny Boyle's Pages of The Sea celebrations.

Stan Lee: 1922 - 2018

Stan Lee: 1922 - 2018

Stan Lee, who dreamed up Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk and a cavalcade of other Marvel Comics superheroes that became mythic figures in pop culture with soaring success at the movie box office, has died at the age of 95.

