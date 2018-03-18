Paralympics closing ceremony
A member of the audience waves the German national flag. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Artists perform during the ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Members of the audience participate in an illumination. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Artists perform during the ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Artists perform during the ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Artists perform during the ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
An artist performs during the ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Artists perform during the ceremony. REUTERS/Carl Recine
National flags of participating countries are carried into the stadium. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Artists perform during the ceremony. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Athletes watch fireworks after the flame was extinguished. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via REUTERS
Daniel Wagner of Denmark poses for a selfie. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via REUTERS
Singer Ailee performs. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via REUTERS
A dancer performs in front of the Paralympic flame. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via REUTERS
Artists perform. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via REUTERS
Team Canada enters the stadium during the closing ceremony. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via REUTERS
The Bae Hui Gwan Band performs. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via REUTERS
Artists perform. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via REUTERS
Members of South Korea team carry their national flag. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Fireworks explode at the end of the ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Next Slideshows
Venezuela in the dark
Venezuela imposed electricity rationing this week in six western states, as the crisis-hit country's creaky power grid suffered from a drought that has reduced...
Russia prepares for presidential vote
Opinion surveys show incumbent Vladimir Putin is on track to be comfortably re-elected in Sunday's presidential election.
Japan's prisons swell with elderly inmates
A rare look inside a prison wing for elderly inmates in Tokushima, Japan, in a special building set aside for graying prisoners who cannot do regular work such...
The surreal Northern Lights
Stunning images of the Aurora Borealis.
MORE IN PICTURES
Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Celebrities turned politicians
Celebrities who have entered the world of politics.
Austin on edge after fourth explosion
Residents of a west side neighborhood are told to stay indoors after two men on bicycles were wounded in an explosion that may have been detonated by a trip wire.
Turkish forces drive Kurds from Afrin
Turkish forces and their Syrian rebel allies swept into the northwestern Syrian town of Afrin, raising their flags in the town centre and declaring full control after an eight-week campaign to drive out Kurdish YPG forces.
Preparing for the International Space Station
American and Russian astronauts get ready for their mission to the ISS, where they will spend the next five months living and working.
Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq
Fifteen years have passed since the U.S.-led coalition invaded Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein.
Best of the Paralympics
Our top photos from the Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang.
Thousands protest murder of Brazilian activist politician
Thousands took to the streets of Brazil's largest cities to protest the execution-style murder of Marielle Franco, a popular Rio de Janeiro city councilwoman and an outspoken critic of police killings of poor residents.
The handmaid's protest
Demonstrators evoke the dystopian future of "The Handmaid's Tale" book and television series in their present-day protests.