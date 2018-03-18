Edition:
Sun Mar 18, 2018

Paralympics closing ceremony

A member of the audience waves the German national flag. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Artists perform during the ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Members of the audience participate in an illumination. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Artists perform during the ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Artists perform during the ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Artists perform during the ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
An artist performs during the ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Artists perform during the ceremony. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
National flags of participating countries are carried into the stadium. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Artists perform during the ceremony. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Athletes watch fireworks after the flame was extinguished. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Daniel Wagner of Denmark poses for a selfie. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Singer Ailee performs. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
A dancer performs in front of the Paralympic flame. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Artists perform. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Team Canada enters the stadium during the closing ceremony. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
The Bae Hui Gwan Band performs. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Artists perform. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Members of South Korea team carry their national flag. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Fireworks explode at the end of the ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
